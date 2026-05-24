統一羅智先親寫星巴克600店「 愿涵醇香 秀納人文」記念文

統一企業董事長羅智先，親自為星巴克600店撰寫紀念文「 愿涵醇香 秀納人文」，把統一創辦人高清愿名字裡的「愿」字與統一美麗事業董事長高秀玲的「秀」一起融入。全文中、英文全文如下：

當第一縷咖啡香在晨光中緩緩升揚，世界猶待塵囂，人心已悄然被STARBUCKS所喚，從不喧揚自耀，惟以一盞醇香，靜靜承載人與人之間的相遇與記憶。

街角有風，窗邊有光，人們在此相遇，又各自遠行。言語未必繁多，杯盞之間，卻也交換了生活的沉重與輕盈，即使片刻獨處的沉思，重逢的微笑，無聲的伴隨，如同細雨入土，無聲滋養，終成記憶深處的一片柔軟。

六百之數，絕非終點，就是光影層疊的軌跡，是日常細心安放的肯定。情境因此有了呼吸的節奏，生活因此多了一處的輕慢。咖啡不再只是舌尖的味蕾，而是體貼溫柔的包容，盛載著人與萬象之間不需言語的情懷。

願此後的每一道門，皆向心而開；每一盞燈，皆為人所盼。來去之間，喧靜之際，仍求尋得一隅安然，讓時間稍作停駐，讓心靈得以歸返。

於此誌之，不為記數，唯為記光；不為留名，唯為留情。

中華民國115年05月24日於 台北市 南港

YENSHIOW Store: Where Aroma Dwells, and Culture Finds Grace

When the first curl of coffee aroma rises with the morning light,

the world has yet to stir into noise,

yet something in us is already gently awakened by Starbucks.

Not with grand gestures or loud acclaim,

but with a single cup—

rich, quiet, and enough—

holding the simple moments and shared memories between people.

At the street corner, there is a breeze; by the window, soft light.

People meet here, and then move on.

Few words are needed—

yet over cups of coffee,

we exchange both the weight and lightness of our days.

A moment alone in thought,

a smile in reunion,

a quiet presence beside another—

like rain soaking into the earth,

unheard, yet deeply nourishing,

until it settles into a tender place within memory.

Six hundred is not an ending,

but a path traced in light and shadow—

a quiet acknowledgment of moments

carefully placed into everyday life.

Here, time finds a rhythm,

and life is allowed to slow, just a little.

Coffee becomes more than a taste—

it becomes a gentle kind of care,

holding all that passes between us,

even the things we never say.

May every door open toward the heart.

May every light be one someone is waiting for.

In the coming and going,

in the noise and the stillness,

may we each find a place of calm—

where time pauses,

and the heart can return to itself.

This is written not to count, but to remember;

not to leave a name, but to leave a feeling.

May 24, 2026

Nangang, Taipei City