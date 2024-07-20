疑涉內線交易1000萬交保 可成董座發聲明自清：相信司法會還我們清白

機殼大廠可成（2474）日前遭檢調搜索，包括董事長洪水樹在內，涉嫌內線交易案，今洪水樹發聲明稿自清，以下為中英文版聲明稿全文：

洪水樹

Regarding the recent investigation by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office involving me and my family members in a case related to violations of the Securities Exchange Act, both I and Catcher Technology adhere to the highest standards of legal compliance. Particularly, we strictly maintain confidentiality regarding material information and have absolutely no involvement in insider trading. My family and I will fully cooperate with the investigation. We believe justice will ultimately affirm our innocence.

Allen Horng