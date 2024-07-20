快訊

罰款全捐公益團體！店員冷藏安全帽懲處曝 「龜記」最新5聲明：停業一周

傳婚外情是起因之一…北市信義區里長罷免沒過 里民盼兩方放下恩怨

疑涉內線交易1000萬交保 可成董座發聲明自清：相信司法會還我們清白

經濟日報／ 記者陳昱翔／台北即時報導
機殼大廠可成日前遭檢調搜索，包括董事長洪水樹在內，涉嫌內線交易案，今洪水樹發聲明稿自清。聯合報系資料照片／記者潘俊宏攝影

機殼大廠可成（2474）日前遭檢調搜索，包括董事長洪水樹在內，涉嫌內線交易案，今洪水樹發聲明稿自清，以下為中英文版聲明稿全文：

有關本人及家人日前遭台北地方檢察署調查涉及違反證券交易法案件，本人及可成科技公司對於法令遵循向採最高標準，尤其對於重大訊息嚴格保密，絕無內線交易情事，本人及家人會配合相關調查，相信司法終將還我們清白。

洪水樹

Regarding the recent investigation by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office involving me and my family members in a case related to violations of the Securities Exchange Act, both I and Catcher Technology adhere to the highest standards of legal compliance. Particularly, we strictly maintain confidentiality regarding material information and have absolutely no involvement in insider trading. My family and I will fully cooperate with the investigation. We believe justice will ultimately affirm our innocence.

Allen Horng

