央行總裁給同仁一封公開信 回應外界批評

中央銀行臉書粉絲團今（9）日貼出一篇貼文，名為「總裁給央行同仁的一封公開信」該文指出，「1910 年 4 月 23 日，美國第 26 任總統老羅斯福（Theodore Roosevelt）於法國巴黎索邦大學（Sorbonne Université）演講，講題為 Citizenship in a Republic。

其中一段被稱為 The Man in the Arena 的講詞含意深刻，值得分享。茲於該演講發表 111 周年前夕，將原文選錄並中譯如下，與同仁共勉之：

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”」

該文表示，「重要的不是那些評論的人，也不是那些對勇於任事者何以受挫或如何改進指指點點的人。值得肯定的是實際在場上打拼，臉上沾滿塵土與汗血的人；他們勇往邁進，他們敗而不餒，因為如果沒有付出，就不會出錯或有缺失。但這些人苦幹實幹、熱血至誠、全心奉獻、投身崇高志業，他們知道最好的結局是成就功業，而最壞的情況，即使會失敗，也是奮鬥不懈。因此，這些人的地位，永遠不應與那些冷眼旁觀而不須承擔成敗的人相提並論。」