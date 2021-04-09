快訊

英國女王「背後的男人」 細數菲立普親王的一生

狠夫2航廈把老婆「公主抱」丟下4樓 殺人未遂判2年半

央行總裁給同仁一封公開信 回應外界批評

經濟日報 / 記者陳美君／即時報導

中央銀行臉書粉絲團今（9）日貼出一篇貼文，名為「總裁給央行同仁的一封公開信」該文指出，「1910 年 4 月 23 日，美國第 26 任總統老羅斯福（Theodore Roosevelt）於法國巴黎索邦大學（Sorbonne Université）演講，講題為 Citizenship in a Republic。

其中一段被稱為 The Man in the Arena 的講詞含意深刻，值得分享。茲於該演講發表 111 周年前夕，將原文選錄並中譯如下，與同仁共勉之：

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”」

該文表示，「重要的不是那些評論的人，也不是那些對勇於任事者何以受挫或如何改進指指點點的人。值得肯定的是實際在場上打拼，臉上沾滿塵土與汗血的人；他們勇往邁進，他們敗而不餒，因為如果沒有付出，就不會出錯或有缺失。但這些人苦幹實幹、熱血至誠、全心奉獻、投身崇高志業，他們知道最好的結局是成就功業，而最壞的情況，即使會失敗，也是奮鬥不懈。因此，這些人的地位，永遠不應與那些冷眼旁觀而不須承擔成敗的人相提並論。」

央行

延伸閱讀

英大學學者遭中國大陸制裁 全球逾420學者聯署聲援

終於正名 林義守的朕豪酒店明起改以「高雄萬豪」營業

東元陷父子爭 經營團隊也「參戰」

103歲東元阿嬤發公開信 支持黃育仁擔任董事長

相關新聞

新台幣午盤升值0.8分 暫收28.422元

新台幣今（9）日午盤升值0.8分，暫收28.422元兌1美元，成交金額5.2億美元；台股早盤開高後一度衝上17,000點...

「純網路保險」將開放，台港混血的OneDegree能激起鯰魚效應？

今年初，台灣出現第一家純網路銀行，那「純網路保險」有可能問世嗎？金管會主委黃天牧透露，已在研究純網路保險公司的可行性。香港已發了四家「虛擬保險」（純網路保險）執照，其中一家還是台港合資的保險科技OneDegree，這家新創是否能激起台灣保險業的鯰魚效應呢？

台指期開盤上漲25點 台積期貨開漲2元

台指期今（9）日開盤16,952點，上漲25點； 台積期貨近月合約開盤617元，上漲2元。

新光R1戰火 市場派大勝

不動產投資信託基金（REITs）新光一號（R1），在去年六月以晶華為首的市場派試圖清算未成，昨天再召開受益人大會，除通過...

金管會證實：查蔡明忠海外金流

國家通訊傳播委員會（ＮＣＣ）年初就富邦集團董事長蔡明忠是否投資第三大有線電視集團ＴＢＣ台灣寬頻的股權，啟動行政調查，金管...

元大金Q1每股賺0.78元 元大證券獲利創新高

三家金控昨（8）日公布第1季獲利，元大金控在子公司元大證券3月暴賺30億元創新高之下，第1季稅後純益攀升到94億元，累計...

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。