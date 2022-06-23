聽新聞
玩轉生活北歐宅 在家享受悠閒度假氛圍

聯合新聞網／ DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-瓦匠空間設計

玩轉生活

Play Life

本案為單層住宅改造，室內面積約130平方米。規劃第一步先根據成員需求，結合局部雙面櫃體取代隔間技巧，將原四房改為實用性更佳的3+1房，包含附設專屬更衣室的大主臥、次主臥、女主人練習書法的潤筆區、客廳沙發後方的開放閱讀區等單元，儘管房間總數不變，但經過細緻調整的格局、動線，明顯創造更多樣化的生活情趣。

This project involves a single-story house with an interior area of about 130 square meters. Based on the occupants’ requests, the first step in the planning process was to combine partial double-sided cabinets instead of partitions to transform the original four bedrooms into a more functional 3+1 rooms. This includes a large master bedroom with a dedicated dressing room, a second master bedroom, a studio area for the female homeowner to practice her calligraphy, and an open reading area behind the sofa in the living room, etc. Although the total number of rooms remains unchanged, the carefully adjusted layout and movement flow obviously creates a more diverse living experience.

從外梯廳進入公領域，優渥採光加上客廳與餐廚並列的開闊感，令人心曠神怡。地面統一鋪設超耐磨地板，搭配餐區質地溫暖的木作展示櫃，讓家隨時都有悠閒度假氛圍。客廳主牆精選溫潤洞石砌作，附設大型升降布幕與投影設備，強化居家視聽娛樂選項。客廳天花板另以對角斜切型式設置空調迴風，除了擴大冷氣覆蓋面，也能縮短管線長度以降低能量虛耗，同時藉對稱天花板造型，爭取最佳室內高度。

Entering the public area from the exterior staircase, the ample light and the openness of the living room and the dining kitchen side by side give off a relaxing vibe. The flooring is uniformly made of ultra-wearable flooring, and the warm-colored wooden display cabinets in the dining area provide a relaxing vacation ambiance at all times. The main wall of the living room is made of warm travertine, with a large lifting screen and projection equipment to enhance the home's choice of audio-visual entertainment. The living room ceiling is diagonally cut to provide air conditioning return airflow, which not only expands the cooling coverage, but also reduces the length of ducts to reduce energy wastage, and at the same time strives for the best indoor height through symmetrical ceiling shapes.

客廳和餐廚間善用橫樑段差增設捲簾，開伙時得以阻隔烹調時油煙散逸。特製中島與餐桌高低錯層銜接，型塑與廚房流理檯機能互補的工作軸線，而中島旁偽裝成灰色柱體的存在，其實是隱藏儲物間，門上書報架則兼把手使用。

The living room and dining kitchen make good use of the crossbeam difference to add roller blinds to block the fumes from escaping while cooking. The custom-made central island is connected to the dining table in a staggered approach, creating a functional work axis that complements the kitchen table, while the gray column next to the central island is actually a hidden storage room, and the book and newspaper rack on the door is used as a handle.

沙發後方為閱讀區，背靠隔間三面櫃，實則是座強大的機能載體。主臥入口隱藏門也兼作廊道端景，沿途潤筆區開放設計，直接消除廊道封閉感。主臥內迂迴動線是情調加分關鍵，從起居廳、睡眠區、更衣室到浴間，提供互不干擾的活動餘裕，而床畔衣櫃牆除了整合數座高櫃與更衣室入口，櫃身暖木色的線條隱含「鳥居」意象，具體將屋主鍾愛的日系語彙輕巧帶入日常。

Behind the sofa is the reading area, and the back partition with three cabinets is actually a powerful functional carrier. The hidden door to the master bedroom also serves as the end view of the corridor, and the open design of the calligraphy area along the way directly eliminates the sense of the corridor being closed off. The circular flow in the master bedroom are the key to the mood, from the living room, sleeping area, dressing room to the bathroom, providing a non-interfering space for activities. The bedside closet wall not only integrates several high cabinets and the entrance to the dressing room, but also the warm wood textures of the cabinet imply the image of a "torii", which brings the Japanese design vocabulary beloved by the homeowner into daily life.

本案榮獲2022年美國TITAN泰坦地產獎金獎。為單層住宅改造，室內面積約130平方米。規劃第一步先根據成員需求，結合局部雙面櫃體取代隔間技巧，將原四房改為實用性更佳的3+1房，包含附設專屬更衣室的大主臥、次主臥、女主人練習書法的潤筆區、客廳沙發後方的開放閱讀區等單元，儘管房間總數不變，但經過細緻調整的格局、動線，明顯創造更多樣化的生活情趣。

