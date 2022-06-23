融合古典與現代 輕譜一曲美式藍調

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-碩果室內裝修設計有限公司

藍調

Blues

本案為單層住宅規劃，前期因應成員需求先行調整部分牆線，審慎分配各個單元占比，進而創造大器玄關、通透自由的公領域、完整餐廚區以及機能相對完善；擁有專屬分段動線的主、次臥室，為兼具設計感與人性化的現代宅，奠定美好型廓和良善體質。

This case is single-story residential planning. According to the owner's need, we adjusted some wall lines and carefully allocated the proportion of each unit in the early stage. We hoped to create a large-scale entryway, a transparent and unrestrained public domain, a complete dining and kitchen area, and relatively intact functions. With exclusive sections of the circulation, both the master bedroom and another bedroom lay a beautiful profile and good physique for a modern house with a sense of design and humanity.

男主人偏好洗鍊、帶點陽剛的工業風，而女主人喜愛優雅輕奢華的美式新古典，如何在一個共有空間裡，透過不同演色、材質差異、經典線條、軟裝語彙的靈活運用，柔軟調和兩種風格衝突，以創造感官面豐富層次和美好使用者體驗，體現古典與現代的剛柔並濟，成為全案規劃引人入勝的關鍵。

The male owner prefers refined and a little masculine industrial style, while the female owner likes elegant, light, and luxurious American neoclassicism. Therefore, in a public space, how to reconcile the conflict between the two styles through the flexible use of different color rendering, material differences, classic lines, and interior decoration vocabulary. And create rich levels of sensory and beautiful user experience, and reflect the combination of hardness and softness of classical and modern, has become the key to the fascinating planning of the whole case.

玄關和客廳間以花磚、防水木地板，兩種材質差異象徵場域轉換，玄關高櫃列使用的暖灰色調，一路蔓延至客廳沙發背靠連續面，提升美學意識黏著度。書房與客廳同享採光面，靠牆黑色幾何格櫃為系統組裝，融入魔術方塊意象讓詼諧實用兼備。其次考量家有寵物，部分頻繁接觸的牆面使用特殊塗料施作，類似蛋殼耐磨質地可提升美觀年限。

We employed pattern tiles and waterproof wood floors in the entryway and the living room. The difference between the two materials symbolizes the field conversion. The warm gray tones used in the high cabinet columns in the entryway spread to the continuous surface of the sofa back in the living room, enhancing the adhesion of aesthetic consciousness. The study room and the living room share the lighting surface. And we assembled the black geometric lattice cabinets against the wall for the system and incorporated the magic cube image to make it both witty and practical. Next, consider that there are pets in the house, we used special paints for some frequently touched walls. The abrasion-resistant texture similar to eggshells can extend the beauty of life in years.

玄關巧用高櫃列劃界，搭配地面花磚拼砌、茶鏡牆倒影的精緻，滿足多項生活機能，客廳縱深透過沙發背牆，轉折後接續高櫃列不規則分割，配合深藍色主牆量體定義場域軸線。相鄰的餐廳、廚區場域完整，廚房內特製中島增加情調選項，設置連軌拉門收放自如，並避免烹煮時油煙散逸。主臥室的更衣室、睡眠區、浴間並列的三者以廊相連，並巧用包黑框短牆維護睡眠區隱私。

We skillfully delimited the entryway by high cabinets, combined with the exquisite combination of pattern tiles and the reflection of the tea mirror wall to meet some living functions. The depth of the living room passes through the back wall of the sofa. After the turning, connected with the irregular division of the high cabinet column, and we defined the field axis with the dark blue main wall volume. The adjacent restaurants and kitchen areas are complete. The customized middle island in the kitchen adds sentimental options, and the rail sliding door is to retract and release freely to avoid the escape of oil fume during cooking. We connected the dressing room, sleeping area, and bathroom in the master bedroom by a corridor, and we used cleverly the short wall with a black frame to maintain the privacy of the sleeping area.

客廳主牆、主臥床頭造型兩處，帶入沈穩深藍以貫穿全區，其他三維立面則穿插乾淨米白或低調灰階，與背景簡化的古典線條完美交融。書房與客廳比鄰，結合主牆雙面設計，讓兩個單元同享安定，隔間採用性質陽剛、理性的鐵件、玻璃取代實牆，適量工業語彙畫龍點睛，兼顧場域通透和必要隱私。

We shaped the main wall of the living room and the head of the bed of the master bedroom in a calm dark blue to run through the whole area. Other three-dimensional facades are interspersed with clean beige or low-key grayscale, blending perfectly with the simplified classical lines of the background. The study room is adjacent to the living room, combined with the double-sided design of the main wall so that the two units share stability. The partitions used masculine and rational iron and glass instead of solid walls. The right amount of industrial vocabulary is the finishing touch, taking into account the transparency of the field and the necessary privacy.

電視牆外觀簡潔俐落，內藏機櫃可由書房端開啟或維修。由於書房使用的雙開金屬拉門採上軌滑動，除了天花板內事先加強承重安全，因量體巨大還須搭配特殊緩衝五金以降低晃動，另為了視覺美感與實用機能雖以框線將拉門外型分為六等份，但每次開啟只會展開一扇門的寬度，剩餘一半會重疊於固定片上不會滑動，更添穩定性。

The appearance of the TV wall is plain and neat, and the built-in cabinet can be opened or repaired by the study end. We used the double metal sliding door in the study to adopt upper rail sliding. In addition to strengthening the load-bearing safety in the ceiling in advance, due to the huge volume, it had to be equipped with special buffer hardware to reduce shaking. Also, for the visual beauty and practical function, we divided the sliding door into six equal parts by frame line. However, each opening will only expand the width of one door, and the remaining half will overlap on the fixing sheet without sliding, adding more stability.