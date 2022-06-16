我的空間我做主 女權新繹現代風

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-三米空間室內裝修設計有限公司

女權新繹 Reinterpreting Women’s Rights

本案居住成員需求簡單，是針對女主日常作息、健身喜好，高度客製化的機能單元。

The needs of the occupants in this project are fairly simple, and the functional unit is highly customized for the woman's daily work and fitness workout preferences.

女權新繹｜三米空間設計

為保有乾淨留白的空間，玄關不做制式高櫃並列，而是以類似衣帽間手法展現，力求集中管理公領域的生活器物與鞋類收納。步出玄關即是餐區，有別於常見餐廚合併，餐桌軸線的左側，是具有玻璃拉門的多功能房。備用衣物櫃與餐區電器櫃，隔著輕盈拉門型塑連續視覺性，並賦予客房、書房、遊戲室等複合機動，更多時候則是餐廳、客廳的聚會交誼延伸區。

In order to keep the space clean and blank, the entrance foyer is not a standard high cabinet, but a cloakroom, which focuses on the management of household items and shoes in the public area. The dining area is just outside the foyer. Unlike the commonly seen combination of dining room and kitchen, the multi-purpose room with glass sliding doors is to the left of the dining table axis. The spare garment closet and the dining area's electrical appliance cabinet are separated by light sliding doors to create a continuous visual effect, and to endow the guest room, study, and game room multiple functions. More often than not, it is an extension of the dining room and living room for gathering and socializing.

女權新繹｜三米空間設計

女權新繹｜三米空間設計

廚房隔著走道與餐區呼應，內裡烤漆玻璃牆作為留言板或塗鴉牆；Ｌ型流理檯、水槽區、吊掛燈光杯架的開放佈局，同樣完美貼合使用者的起居慣性。而左鄰專屬健身房採大面玻璃拉門隔間，使走廊的壓迫感消失無形。健身空間是專為女主人設立的私藏角落，大面全身鏡方便規整運動姿勢，壁掛設備及支援彩光的藍牙照明感應，皆讓使用情境更為豐富。

The kitchen echoes the dining area through the hallway, and the lacquered glass wall inside is used as a bulletin board or graffiti wall. The open layout of L-shaped kitchen counter, sink area, and hanging light cup holder also perfectly integrates the living habits of users. The exclusive gym on the left is separated by a large glass sliding door, so that the restrictive feeling of the corridor disappears. The fitness workout space is a private corner for the female homeowner, with a large full-body mirror for easy exercise posture, wall-mounted equipment, and Bluetooth lighting sensor with multi-colored light support, all of which enrich the use of the space.

女權新繹｜三米空間設計

女權新繹｜三米空間設計

女權新繹｜三米空間設計

減法定義的客廳窗明几淨，電視牆選用有石材紋理的材質大面施作、轉角包覆，展現細節精緻度；電視牆下方的影音櫃延伸至窗台下做為舒適的臥榻區，相較於活動家具擺設，可容納更多的坐席數，同時兼具收納機能。

The living room windows are defined by subtraction principles. The TV wall is made of a large surface with stone texture and corner cladding to show the exquisiteness of details. The audio-visual cabinet below the TV wall extends under the window sill, and serves as a comfortable bedroom area, which can accommodate more seats than movable furniture and has a storage function at the same time.

主臥室導入三進式動線，一進門先是更衣區，然後浴室、眠臥區，房內減去不必要的裝飾性，淺灰、米白為主的清爽調性，有助於營造寧靜的氛圍，紓解壓力。

The master bedroom has a triple-entry layout, with a dressing area, then a bathroom and a sleeping area. The room is free of superfluous decorations, and the light gray and beige tones help create a quiet atmosphere and relieve stress.

女權新繹｜三米空間設計

次臥於床頭背牆塗刷普魯士藍做為視覺主題，大範圍架高地板以擴張休憩面積，地板邊緣內嵌深拉抽及床下收納櫃，極限爭取實用效益。

The second bedroom is painted in Prussian blue on the back wall above the bed as the visual theme, and the floor is raised extensively to expand the sitting area, with deep drawers and under-bed storage cabinets built into the floor edges to maximize the practical benefits.

女權新繹｜三米空間設計

綜觀全案，流暢的動線梳理以及簡潔俐落、著重質感的中性現代風格，成為極具特徵的設計亮點。

Throughout the whole project, the smooth flowing lines and the simple, clean, neutral and modern stylistic elements with an emphasis on texture are the distinctive design highlights.