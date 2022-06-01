融入自然感 打造秘密樹屋退休宅

【DECO雜誌】

沐．木

Bathe．Wood

本案為新建複層住宅規劃，針對即將屆齡退休的使用者需求，活用垂直動線串連多個樓層，首先將家庭成員們使用頻率最高的公領域，包含玄關、客廳、餐廳、廚房等安排於一樓，二樓規劃三間獨立臥室，而擁有雙斜頂特色的閣樓，則定義為多功能休閒暨視聽室，為居宅內建多元化的娛樂選項。

This is a newly built multiple-layer residence specially designed for users who are about to retire. The vertical flow concept has been actively used to connect multiple layers. First of all, the public area that has been most frequently used by family members – including the entryway, living room, restaurant and kitchen – are located on the first floor; second floor is divided into three independent bedrooms; and the attic with double inclined roof is set as the multifunctional video room that offers multiple entertainment options.

崇尚健康、養生的人們，普遍熱愛親近大自然，以便從中汲取有益身心靈的療癒、舒緩能量，因此全案積極將親和力絕佳的自然感植入居家，融合木、石類素材的恆溫效果，創造清雅無壓的住居空間。

People advocating a healthy lifestyle generally love to explore the nature in order to absorb the healing and soothing energy that is good for their body, mind and spirit. This project has actively created a sense of nature with great affinity by integrating the constant temperature effect of woods and stones into the residence, creating an elegant and stress-free living space.

設計上配合空間比例所需，選用大量紋理鮮明的暖木質、磚，作為串貫全宅機能量體與立面造型的主元素，並穿插「清水模」、「障子門」、「木格柵」等經典日系語彙，打造內斂迷人的現代禪韻風情。

To meet the space ratio, this design has used a large amount of warm woods and bricks with clear texture to present the principal elements of functional volume and façade modeling of the entire residence. Classic Japanese style vocabularies, such as “architectural concrete”, “Shoji Door” and “wood grating”, have also been used to create a self-effacing and charming modern Zen style.

本案具備出色的屋高優勢，因此在一樓公領域，特地於客廳電視牆上方至餐廳區，打造大範圍木質天花板，以修飾建築原有的巨大結構樑，相同的造型語彙並延展為電視牆側面造型，視覺感受更加完整。此外，閣樓兩側斜三角區域，全數規劃為大容量收納空間。

Due to the height advantage, a large wooden ceiling is specially designed in the public area on the first floor, right between the TV wall of the living room and dining area. The purpose thereof is to embellish the original huge structural beams and use the same modeling vocabulary to optimize the side view design of the TV wall for an even more complete visual experience. Moreover, the triangular areas on two sides of the attic are both developed into a large storage space.

閣樓視聽室像極了樹屋情境的秘密基地，但除了雙斜頂漸縮的高度限制，地面還存在兩列落差極大的屋突結構，於順勢而為的邏輯下，衍生中央降版形式的軟臥區，而由屋突最高點往兩側延伸的數階踏面，也成為坐臥皆宜的休憩平台，儼然一方老少皆宜的遊戲場。

The attic video room is like a treehouse secret base. Apart from the height limit of the double inclined roof, the attic also has a protrusion structure with a great gap on the floor. Due to its shape that goes down, a soft sleeping area is designed in the middle of the attic. The stairs that extend to two sides from the highest point of the protrusion structure also become a leisure platform for sitting and lying, as if it is the playground for family members at all ages.

以坪計價的住宅，堪稱真正的寸土寸金，透過錙銖必較的閣樓再造，不僅為屋主創造大量收納空間，更讓家人的生活互動樂趣無限。

As the saying “an inch of land, an inch of gold”, the residence has its price calculated based on “Ping”. By haggling over every penny, the attic has been recreated to create a large storage space for the owner and to create great fun and interaction in the family.