打造溫暖木質機能宅 凝聚三代幸福情感

聯合新聞網／ DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-廬境室內裝修設計有限公司

闔樂

Happy Together

本案為新建單層住宅規劃，實際面積約90平方米。主要設計方向環繞三代同堂共居時，如何在有限空間內，妥善滿足親、子世代各自不同的作息方式與機能需求。第一步先藉客變機會，將原格局大三房改為3+1房，亦即切出客廳沙發後方閒置區域和部分主臥範疇，增設附加臥榻的多功能書房，同時結合輕盈玻璃隔間手法，賦予公領域最佳化的景深穿透，既能有效激活空間效益，也能保有開闊既視感。

This project is a newly constructed single-storey residential planning, with an actual area of about 90m2. The main design direction is focused on how to satisfy the different living habits and functional needs of three generations living together in a limited space. The first step was to alter the original layout of 3 big rooms into 3 + 1 rooms via the opportunity of custom variation, where the unused space behind the sofa in the living room and part of the master bedroom were modified to become the multi-functional study room with a lying couch, while the technique of light glass partitioning has been used to endow the public zone with an optimized depth of field, which is capable of activating the spatial efficacy, as well as maintaining the open sense of vision.

整體選材用料皆以健康、溫暖、有質感為主訴求，包括公領域地面使用進口特殊塗料，臥室部分則改為防水石塑地板。客廳主牆面切齊樑下，打造由玄關一路延展的深木色櫃體，不僅整合大量收納、展示、視聽牆機能，櫃體懸浮設計也兼顧輕盈感和大面寬氣勢。

The main appeal for the overall material selection is based on health, warmth, and quality texture, including the use of imported special coating for the flooring of the public zone, while the floorings in the bedrooms are replaced with water-proof stone plastic composite flooring. The main wall in the living room lines up with the beam to create a dark wood cabinet extending all the way from the foyer, not only integrating large storage capacity, display and audio-visual wall functions, but the suspending cabinet design also caters for both light feel and majestic facet manner.

有鑒於餐廳周邊有多條動線交匯，設計上除了廚房入口以拉門整合，還巧用牆線退縮以增設端景櫃，大幅提升餐區完整性。餐桌一側的藍綠牆面也是重要規劃項目，中央處為固定式雙面櫃隔間，兩邊分置主臥和孩房推、拉門入口，類似小玄關的巧思不只確保隱私，於儲物收納也大有助益。孩房粉嫩清新的配色洋溢童話氣息，特製的上下鋪極具機能特色，獨立眠臥之外，也能讓孩子擁有專屬的嬉戲、學習空間。

Given the several overlapping circulations around the dining room, the design not only used a sliding door for the kitchen entrance, but further ingeniously pushed the wall back to add the end view cabinet, thereby significantly enhancing the completeness of the dining area. The greenish-blue wall on one side of the dining table is also an important planned item, with the center as a fixed two-sided cabinet partitioning, while the two sides are the entrances with push door and sliding door to the master bedroom and the kid’s room, where the ingenious idea like a small foyer not only ensures privacy, but also benefits significantly in storing objects. The kid’s room with pale and refreshing colors is enriched with fairytale sentiment, while the customized bunk bed also features a functional characteristic, where besides sleeping independently, it also allows children with exclusive playing and learning space.

