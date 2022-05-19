靜謐純粹生活步調 走進溫潤木色日系宅

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-凡人設計室內裝修有限公司

木韻融趣

Fun Wooden Sentiment

本案為單層住宅規劃，實際面積約80餘平方米。

This project is planning for a single-storey residence with an actual area of around 80m2.

初始根據成員需求進行平面計劃，內容包括玄關、客廳、餐、廚、三房、雙衛、架高休閒區等機能單元。空間分配主要以客廳電視牆為中軸線，結合大跨距延伸的木系造型面，俐落界定公私領域，其間除了整合通往主臥與孩房、廚房的動線開口，同時創造公共區域環環相扣的景深層次。

The floor plan was done according to the members’ needs in the beginning, including functional units such as the foyer, the living room, the dining room, the kitchen, the three rooms, the two bathrooms and the elevated recreational area. The spatial arrangement is mainly based on the television wall in the living room as the central axis, where a large span of wooden surface is combined to define the public and the private sections, integrating the circulation openings leading to the master bedroom, the kids’ rooms and the kitchen, it further creates the layers for the depth of field closely related to the public section.

屋主嚮往靜謐純粹的生活步調，尤其喜愛本質樸雅無華，內斂卻富含溫度的日系無印風格，因此除了全室造型、硬體全木作之外，也在主視覺融入經典日式語彙，好比電視牆以深色立體框隱喻鳥居意象，植入安宅宜居的誠摯祝福，還有近窗處架高地板的和式休閒區、牆立面啞光質感、餐廳上方的Ｘ型木樑、主臥床頭牆的山形板塊等等，都讓居宅表情更加多彩多姿。

The house owner longs for a tranquil and simple lifestyle, especially with their preference towards the primitive, elegant, conservative yet warm Japanese Muji style, therefore, other than applying woodwork for the indoor decorations and the hardware, the main vision is also blended with the classic Japanese ambience. For instance, the dark-colored 3D frame of the television wall implies the image of a torii, introducing the sincerest blessings towards a safe home. Moreover, the elevated flooring and the Japanese-style recreational section close by the window, the matte quality of the walls, the X-shaped wooden beam above the dining room and the mountain-shaped bed headboard design in the master bedroom all enriched the residence with splendid expressions.

位於玄關與客廳間的餐區，特製Ｌ型餐檯取代制式餐桌，檯面材質精選進口薄磚施作，取其高硬度、零毛孔加上美麗紋理。其次考慮無微不至的居家安全，室內多處櫃體、房間內的桌檯均將銳角收圓以防人員不慎碰撞，而弧圓木作工法既要考慮造型美感、比例和實用性，在基底結構以至成型過程也相對考驗團隊實力。

A customized L-shaped dining counter replaces the standard dining table in the dining zone between the foyer and the living room; imported thin tiles with high hardness, zero pores and magnificent patterns are selected for the countertop. For the consideration of living safety, the sharp corners of several indoor cabinets and table counters in the bedrooms are rounded to prevent causing harm to the members. However, aesthetics, proportion and practicality must be taken into consideration for the construction of the arc woodworks, which was also testing the team’s strength during the process from the base structure to the formation.

玄關因應原有開窗，順勢衍生高鞋櫃與拉抽穿鞋椅，局部茶鏡牆也是亮麗風景之一。客廳與餐廳天花板設計各有巧妙，前者整合空調與燈光，後者則以交叉木樑吸引目光聚焦，同時也兼場域分野的隱形介質。客廳附屬休閒區輔以曲線架高地板，除了遷就進出主臥的順暢動線，更有層次、趣味、設計感兼顧的積極目的。

A high shoe cabinet and a pull-out shoe bench were derived from the existing window in the foyer, while the wall with tawny glass is also one of the brilliant sceneries. The designs of the ceilings in the living room and the dining room are ingenious, where the former one is integrated with air-conditioning and light, while the latter one attracts people’s attention with the crossed wooden beams, which further act as the invisible medium separating the venues. The recreational zone in the living room is complemented by an elevated curvy flooring, where the bedsides yield to create a smooth circulation to the master bedroom which further has the objective of catering for the sense of layers, fun and design.

本案中親自然符號的靈活應用，不僅賦予觀者豐富想像力，更是創造愉悅使用者體驗的絕佳方式：諸如主臥室床頭對應天花板斜摺線的山型板塊，其間另整合浴室入口。此外，兩間孩房以特調帶灰的藍、綠揮灑演色主題，並於牆面分別點綴森林樹海或海濱小屋意象的造型壁架，滿滿童趣立時轉化為巧思獨具。

The flexible application of natural symbols in this project not only endowed the viewers with a wild imagination, but is further the ideal approach to create a pleasant user experience. For instance, the mountain-shaped bed headboard in the master’s bedroom corresponds to the slanted ceiling, which is further integrated with the entrance to the bathroom. Moreover, the two kid’s rooms are based on the color themes of bluish-grey and greenish-grey, where wall racks in the images of forest trees or beach houses are decorated on the walls, transforming the childlike fun into ingenious uniqueness.

事前精準量測的餐區立體造型天花板，係主結構經多重工序成型後，整組以倒吊工法完成。主臥室床側高衣櫃的中空斜切設計亦屬大膽嘗試，兼具實用與設計審美，更是精工細節的具體實踐。

The 3D-styled ceiling in the dining zone is accurately pre-measured, where its main structure has gone through several processes in order to create the form, which was completed using the inverted suspension method. The high closet with a slanted design at the center by the bed in the master’s bedroom was also a bold attempt, as it features both practicality and design aesthetics and is also the actualization of fine details.