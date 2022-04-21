快訊

報稅常犯錯誤 房貸抵稅、災損列扣注意這些眉角

鞠躬道歉全認！「小玉」換臉合成案首開庭 法院將傳所有被害人

光引入室 俐落現代簡約宅

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV
光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計
光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-思薇空間設計

光引 Light Guidance

本案為單層住宅改造，前期先依據家庭成員需求，為公、私領域進行合理化分配與動線梳理，接著順應現場橫樑、柱位、牆線等不可變條件，個別透過異材質組織變化、俐落線性架構和局部牆線進退差、訂製功能性櫃體等手法，逐一落實日常必備的收納、端景展示、舒適、風格美感、儀式性等，多面向兼顧的機能議題。

This project is the renovation of a single-storey residence. In the initial stage, public and private spaces are allocated rationally with organized circulation according to the needs of the family members; it then followed unalterable criteria such as the beams, columns and wall lines on the site to gradually implement the everyday storage, end view display, comfort, styling aesthetics and the sense of ceremony…etc. through techniques including variations of materials organization, well-executed linear structure and partial wall line tolerances, as well as customized functional cabinets…etc., offering functional topics catering for multiple aspects.

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計
光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

玄關進門貼牆大面黑鏡，搭配實用雙面高櫃、上下精緻線構燈帶巧思，一次性滿足大容量儲物、冰箱安置和動線導引，同時活用光影鏡射以消除長廊封閉感，直行底部取訂製倣石紋板材美化櫃立面，展現素材清潤的聚焦效果。

The ingenious large black mirror on the wall upon entering the foyer is complemented with the practical two-way high cabinet and the exquisite linear lighting on the top and the bottom, thereby satisfying large storage capacity, refrigerator installation, and circulation guidance all at once. Meanwhile, the mirrored lights and shadows are utilized to eliminate the sense of closure for the long corridor. The end of the corridor used customized stone-patterned wooden planks to embellish the facet of the cabinet, demonstrating the refreshingly focusing effect of the materials.

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計
光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

自玄關折向公領域上方因有橫樑經過，實作上以木皮斜拼降板形式，彰顯分區天花板的高低錯層，無形中也完成場域過渡和屬性界定。客廳昶朗大器，電視牆延續石紋質地，兩側拱圓下包的天頂造型，也讓空間感更為安定親暱。餐廚大致為開放設定，特製中島高檯為界，加上灰階和暖木色為主的色溫、富於情調的餐椅擺設，濃縮自在無壓的餐敘氛圍。

Beams are passing through the top of the space from the foyer to the public space, which is covered with slanted veneer planks to accentuate and distinguish the height difference of the ceiling, rather completing the transition and definition of the venues. The living room is well-lit with a majestic ambience, while the television wall continued with the stone-patterned texture, the circular-arc ceiling style on both sides also allowed the space to become stable and intimate. The dining room and the kitchen are mainly open-style, with the central island made especially as the border; the grey and warm wooden colored tones with the sentimental dining chair arrangement reinforcing the carefree and stress-free dining atmosphere.

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計
光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計
光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計
光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

私領域規劃靈感，源於個別使用者角色設定。

The planning inspiration for the private regions was originated from the character setting of the individual user.

主臥床頭牆面採塗裝木紋板與灰色麂皮不對稱銜接，另鑲嵌鍍鈦玫瑰金飾條，引出輕古典與現代交融的低奢之美。男孩房後製清水模施作的深淺灰階有型耐看，流露復古輕工業的浪漫況味。女孩房以柔美粉彩入鏡，素材壓低的明度與適量美式風情相輝映，精算比例的機能配置一氣呵成，隱含純熟體貼的設計人思維。

The wall at the head of the bed in the master bedroom has adopted coated wooden-patterned board connected asymmetrically with grey suede, while the inlaid titanium-plated rose gold decoration strip accentuated the low-profile beauty of the fusion between light classical and modern sentiments. The post-produced dark and light grey colored architectural concrete construction in the boy’s room is stylish and has an enduring beauty, demonstrating a retro light-industrial romantic primitive ambience. The girl’s room is decorated with soft and beautiful colors. The low tone of the materials complements mutually the appropriate amount of the American style, while the functional arrangement with the accurate ratio is completed altogether, concealing the mature and thoughtful thinking of designers.

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計
光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計
光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

相關新聞

光引入室 俐落現代簡約宅

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards金獎。為單層住宅改造，前期先依據家庭成員需求，為公、私領域進行合理化分配與動線梳理，接著順應現場橫樑、柱位、牆線等不可變條件，個別透過異材質組織變化、俐落線性架構和局部牆線進退差、訂製功能性櫃體等手法，逐一落實日常必備的收納、端景展示、舒適、風格美感、儀式性等，多面向兼顧的機能議題。

黑白灰精煉氣質 輕LOFT男子風格宅

41坪的空間，三商美福-基隆門市規劃顧問Wei，以年輕男屋主喜愛的工業風為設計主軸，並以黑灰白中性基調貫穿全室，同步搭配三商美福系統櫥櫃，利用其容易清理又好保養的特性，打造出簡潔俐落、沉穩內斂的輕LOFT男子風格宅，也為家中愛寵創造出人貓共築的舒適環境。

窗外有樹 城市中的木質綠意寓所

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。為高齡單層住宅改造，實際室內面積約60餘平方米。有鑒於老屋常見的滲漏、管線老舊等狀況，團隊接手第一步：先從基礎工程更新、強化建物體質與重塑全室格局、動線著手，並透過細緻平面統籌，以打造彈性、實用、流動感佳且高效能的公私場域分配。

輕美式風情 現代北歐況味宅邸

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。為新成屋，客變階段即接手規劃，善用屋型方正、採光好的先天優勢，打造互動性、合理性和流動感兼顧的公領域軸線，再藉由精準局部牆線規整，積極優化餐廚合併後的工作動線、情境氛圍與使用者體驗。另一個改造重點落在變更門向後，順帶放大使用範疇的主浴室，設計細節在於調整私動線、升級四件式洗浴設備，一圓屋主對私密場域的浪漫期待。

專注完美勝出一切 追求美好事物的設計職人

專勝設計堅持：專注完美，勝出一切！ 賴昱銘設計總監擁有美國室內設計背景與多年的設計經歷，入行以來，始終堅持完美整合設計美學與工程品質。「設計，不論商空或住宅形式，完整掌握並了解企業主的品牌精神、銷售需求，或屋主及成員的習慣喜好、品味風格，因此設計團隊風格多元，會與企業主、屋主多次討論、溝通後定調明確設計風格。」專勝設計賴昱銘設計總監表示。

優雅灰藍調 打造療癒風美式新古典

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。室內面積約90平方米，重塑格局充分貼合使用者需求；兼顧合理、和諧的平面解構、分配、再組織手法，堪稱現代空間設計的靈魂，亦是圓滿本案的精華亮點。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。