光引入室 俐落現代簡約宅

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-思薇空間設計

光引 Light Guidance

本案為單層住宅改造，前期先依據家庭成員需求，為公、私領域進行合理化分配與動線梳理，接著順應現場橫樑、柱位、牆線等不可變條件，個別透過異材質組織變化、俐落線性架構和局部牆線進退差、訂製功能性櫃體等手法，逐一落實日常必備的收納、端景展示、舒適、風格美感、儀式性等，多面向兼顧的機能議題。

This project is the renovation of a single-storey residence. In the initial stage, public and private spaces are allocated rationally with organized circulation according to the needs of the family members; it then followed unalterable criteria such as the beams, columns and wall lines on the site to gradually implement the everyday storage, end view display, comfort, styling aesthetics and the sense of ceremony…etc. through techniques including variations of materials organization, well-executed linear structure and partial wall line tolerances, as well as customized functional cabinets…etc., offering functional topics catering for multiple aspects.

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

玄關進門貼牆大面黑鏡，搭配實用雙面高櫃、上下精緻線構燈帶巧思，一次性滿足大容量儲物、冰箱安置和動線導引，同時活用光影鏡射以消除長廊封閉感，直行底部取訂製倣石紋板材美化櫃立面，展現素材清潤的聚焦效果。

The ingenious large black mirror on the wall upon entering the foyer is complemented with the practical two-way high cabinet and the exquisite linear lighting on the top and the bottom, thereby satisfying large storage capacity, refrigerator installation, and circulation guidance all at once. Meanwhile, the mirrored lights and shadows are utilized to eliminate the sense of closure for the long corridor. The end of the corridor used customized stone-patterned wooden planks to embellish the facet of the cabinet, demonstrating the refreshingly focusing effect of the materials.

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

自玄關折向公領域上方因有橫樑經過，實作上以木皮斜拼降板形式，彰顯分區天花板的高低錯層，無形中也完成場域過渡和屬性界定。客廳昶朗大器，電視牆延續石紋質地，兩側拱圓下包的天頂造型，也讓空間感更為安定親暱。餐廚大致為開放設定，特製中島高檯為界，加上灰階和暖木色為主的色溫、富於情調的餐椅擺設，濃縮自在無壓的餐敘氛圍。

Beams are passing through the top of the space from the foyer to the public space, which is covered with slanted veneer planks to accentuate and distinguish the height difference of the ceiling, rather completing the transition and definition of the venues. The living room is well-lit with a majestic ambience, while the television wall continued with the stone-patterned texture, the circular-arc ceiling style on both sides also allowed the space to become stable and intimate. The dining room and the kitchen are mainly open-style, with the central island made especially as the border; the grey and warm wooden colored tones with the sentimental dining chair arrangement reinforcing the carefree and stress-free dining atmosphere.

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計

私領域規劃靈感，源於個別使用者角色設定。

The planning inspiration for the private regions was originated from the character setting of the individual user.

主臥床頭牆面採塗裝木紋板與灰色麂皮不對稱銜接，另鑲嵌鍍鈦玫瑰金飾條，引出輕古典與現代交融的低奢之美。男孩房後製清水模施作的深淺灰階有型耐看，流露復古輕工業的浪漫況味。女孩房以柔美粉彩入鏡，素材壓低的明度與適量美式風情相輝映，精算比例的機能配置一氣呵成，隱含純熟體貼的設計人思維。

The wall at the head of the bed in the master bedroom has adopted coated wooden-patterned board connected asymmetrically with grey suede, while the inlaid titanium-plated rose gold decoration strip accentuated the low-profile beauty of the fusion between light classical and modern sentiments. The post-produced dark and light grey colored architectural concrete construction in the boy’s room is stylish and has an enduring beauty, demonstrating a retro light-industrial romantic primitive ambience. The girl’s room is decorated with soft and beautiful colors. The low tone of the materials complements mutually the appropriate amount of the American style, while the functional arrangement with the accurate ratio is completed altogether, concealing the mature and thoughtful thinking of designers.

光引 Light Guidance｜思薇設計