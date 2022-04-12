優雅灰藍調 打造療癒風美式新古典

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-夏里室內裝修設計有限公司

覓謐 Seeking Tranquility

能充分貼合使用者需求；兼顧合理、和諧的平面解構、分配、再組織手法，堪稱現代空間設計的靈魂，亦是圓滿本案的精華亮點。

The essence of modern spatial design and the key highlight of this project is on meeting the needs of the users by considering the reasonable and harmonious deconstruction, allocation and re-organization of the floor layout.

室內面積約90平方米，原始屋況初勘時，觀察到客廳雖寬敞但不利使用、餐廳無主背牆且周邊被多個房間門包圍；導致私領域隱私受干擾、動線交錯雜沓等弊端頻發，因此規劃第一步便由格局重塑起始。首先在進門區塊，藉電視牆線劃界以定義主客廳大器縱深，牆後的空間則一分為二，分別安排練琴區與實用衣帽間，衣帽間外觀另施以形似威尼斯鏡的大面導角分割，精緻度與空間效益皆大幅提升！其次大膽提案將原主、次臥室對調，在不影響優渥機能和場域舒適性為前提下，結合連續面整合技巧，同步解決原客浴門正向餐廳、餐廳無主背牆可靠等問題，房間對調後甚至還多了一處可作為緩衝的內玄關，空間感也越顯寬敞。

This project features an indoor area of around 90sqm. During the initial survey, it was observed that the living room was spacious but not conducive to use, the dining room had no main back wall and was ensconced by multiple room doors; this led to the frequent occurrence of problems such as interference with the private quarters and space flows that were intertwined and complicated. Therefore, the first step in the planning was to start with the remodeling of the layout. Firstly, in the entrance area, the TV wall line is used to define the depth of the main living room. The space behind the wall is divided into two, arranging for a piano practice area and a practical cloakroom, respectively. The exterior of the cloakroom is also divided by a large lead angle shaped like a Venetian mirror, which greatly enhances both sophistication and space efficiency. Secondly, we boldly proposed to swap the original master bedroom and the auxiliary bedroom through continuous surface integration techniques to solve the problems of the original bathroom door facing the dining room and the lack of a reliable main back wall in the dining room, while not affecting the excellent function and the comfort of the space. After switching the rooms, there is even a buffer space for the inner foyer, which allows the space to seem even more spacious.

全案風格以屋主喜愛的美式新古典為主軸，公領域揉合優雅灰藍、淨白和木紋、石紋等自然材肌理，營造足以療癒、沈澱人心的情境包容力。沙發背牆實為大型收納列，但皮層分割細緻的古典線條，另導入不同工法表現細節層次，與電視牆的光潤質地相呼應。重塑後的餐廳擁有沈穩端景，灰階石材與對稱鏡帶的組合深富高級感，周邊原有多扇門也因為精準整合，成為環景造型的一部分。私領域則換上靜謐橄欖灰、粉藍花卉壁紙等特調元素，以對話不同使用者人物性格，加上部分銅金燈藝、擺件畫龍點睛，令輕奢優雅之美油然而生。

The project is based on the American neo-classical style that the homeowner prefers and the public area combines elegant gray and blue, pure white, and natural textures such as wood and stone to create a healing and calming mood that exudes an accommodating space. The back wall of the sofa is actually a large storage cabinet, but the surface layer divides the delicate classical lines and introduces different techniques to express the detailed layers, echoing the glossy texture of the TV wall. The dining room has been remodeled with a solemn and graceful effect, and the combination of gray stone and symmetrical mirrored belt gives an impression of refinement. The surrounding doors have been precisely integrated to form a coherent part of the surroundings. The private area is decorated with a tranquil olive gray, pink and blue floral wallpaper and other special elements engage in dialogue with the traits of different occupants, plus some copper and gold lighting and ornaments to add the finishing touches, making the space emanate sensible luxury and elegant beauty.