快訊

小學作業改1錯字 全網看不出答案大崩潰

馬斯克成推特最大股東 中國利益會影響經營嗎？

優雅灰藍調 打造療癒風美式新古典

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-夏里室內裝修設計有限公司

覓謐 Seeking Tranquility

能充分貼合使用者需求；兼顧合理、和諧的平面解構、分配、再組織手法，堪稱現代空間設計的靈魂，亦是圓滿本案的精華亮點。

The essence of modern spatial design and the key highlight of this project is on meeting the needs of the users by considering the reasonable and harmonious deconstruction, allocation and re-organization of the floor layout.

室內面積約90平方米，原始屋況初勘時，觀察到客廳雖寬敞但不利使用、餐廳無主背牆且周邊被多個房間門包圍；導致私領域隱私受干擾、動線交錯雜沓等弊端頻發，因此規劃第一步便由格局重塑起始。首先在進門區塊，藉電視牆線劃界以定義主客廳大器縱深，牆後的空間則一分為二，分別安排練琴區與實用衣帽間，衣帽間外觀另施以形似威尼斯鏡的大面導角分割，精緻度與空間效益皆大幅提升！其次大膽提案將原主、次臥室對調，在不影響優渥機能和場域舒適性為前提下，結合連續面整合技巧，同步解決原客浴門正向餐廳、餐廳無主背牆可靠等問題，房間對調後甚至還多了一處可作為緩衝的內玄關，空間感也越顯寬敞。

This project features an indoor area of around 90sqm. During the initial survey, it was observed that the living room was spacious but not conducive to use, the dining room had no main back wall and was ensconced by multiple room doors; this led to the frequent occurrence of problems such as interference with the private quarters and space flows that were intertwined and complicated. Therefore, the first step in the planning was to start with the remodeling of the layout. Firstly, in the entrance area, the TV wall line is used to define the depth of the main living room. The space behind the wall is divided into two, arranging for a piano practice area and a practical cloakroom, respectively. The exterior of the cloakroom is also divided by a large lead angle shaped like a Venetian mirror, which greatly enhances both sophistication and space efficiency. Secondly, we boldly proposed to swap the original master bedroom and the auxiliary bedroom through continuous surface integration techniques to solve the problems of the original bathroom door facing the dining room and the lack of a reliable main back wall in the dining room, while not affecting the excellent function and the comfort of the space. After switching the rooms, there is even a buffer space for the inner foyer, which allows the space to seem even more spacious.

全案風格以屋主喜愛的美式新古典為主軸，公領域揉合優雅灰藍、淨白和木紋、石紋等自然材肌理，營造足以療癒、沈澱人心的情境包容力。沙發背牆實為大型收納列，但皮層分割細緻的古典線條，另導入不同工法表現細節層次，與電視牆的光潤質地相呼應。重塑後的餐廳擁有沈穩端景，灰階石材與對稱鏡帶的組合深富高級感，周邊原有多扇門也因為精準整合，成為環景造型的一部分。私領域則換上靜謐橄欖灰、粉藍花卉壁紙等特調元素，以對話不同使用者人物性格，加上部分銅金燈藝、擺件畫龍點睛，令輕奢優雅之美油然而生。

The project is based on the American neo-classical style that the homeowner prefers and the public area combines elegant gray and blue, pure white, and natural textures such as wood and stone to create a healing and calming mood that exudes an accommodating space. The back wall of the sofa is actually a large storage cabinet, but the surface layer divides the delicate classical lines and introduces different techniques to express the detailed layers, echoing the glossy texture of the TV wall. The dining room has been remodeled with a solemn and graceful effect, and the combination of gray stone and symmetrical mirrored belt gives an impression of refinement. The surrounding doors have been precisely integrated to form a coherent part of the surroundings. The private area is decorated with a tranquil olive gray, pink and blue floral wallpaper and other special elements engage in dialogue with the traits of different occupants, plus some copper and gold lighting and ornaments to add the finishing touches, making the space emanate sensible luxury and elegant beauty.

延伸閱讀

橙色圓弧情調 打造暖暖簡約風

以設計擘劃幸福藍圖 老屋翻新寬敞明亮寓所

繪織三代同堂現代宅 凝聚幸福家族情感

張秀卿軟Q下腰 自嘆美不過變裝皇后

相關新聞

優雅灰藍調 打造療癒風美式新古典

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。室內面積約90平方米，重塑格局充分貼合使用者需求；兼顧合理、和諧的平面解構、分配、再組織手法，堪稱現代空間設計的靈魂，亦是圓滿本案的精華亮點。

橙色圓弧情調 打造暖暖簡約風

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。為新建單層住宅改造，實際室內坪數僅約45平方米，如何透過合理且精準的單元配置，在既定的空間條件下，積極為使用者創造最佳化、零閒置的複合機能、舒適性與生活情趣，將是此案最精華的思維核心。

以設計擘劃幸福藍圖 老屋翻新寬敞明亮寓所

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。室內面積約60餘平方米，為有齡單層住宅改造。原格局2+1房還算符合屋主需求，然而客廳不夠寬敞、收納機能不足、加上廚房場域過大，都給日常生活帶來諸多不便。在避免過度更動的前提下，重塑合理的場域分配，包括玄關與客廳之間，巧用地材差異區隔裡外，其次是略退多功能房與主臥牆線、移除原獨立客用洗手區，接著搭配新設廚區玻璃拉門，成功打造全新餐廳場域，連帶各個視角的公領域景深，也變得更加深邃昶朗。

繪織三代同堂現代宅 凝聚幸福家族情感

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。為單層住宅規劃，實際室內面積約200平方米，設計重點主要在滿足三代同堂、親子世代間的個別需求，既要有能吸引家人們常駐的共享聚落，在空間風格上也著重精緻與實用並存，並能結合人性化機能、軟裝、傢俱、色調各個環節，營造全宅不張揚的低奢與優雅氣質。

走進歐式童話之旅 異材質混搭奇幻美宅

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。為單層住宅規劃，實際室內面積約60餘平方米。公領域各單元大致以長軸串連，搭配將多扇房門同步整合的連續面塑型技巧，引領視覺廣角延展，賦予全案景深最佳化的優勢，並列三房格局也相當符合時下主流需求。

滿室輕妝柔焦 簡約質感現代宅

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。實際室內面積約50平方米，為新建單層住宅規劃。為打造更通透、寬敞且家人共享的公領域，首先入口玄關不作刻意區隔，一進門便能感受豐沛光感，；其次包括客、餐、廚等全區地坪、牆面皆使用特殊礦物塗料施作，從恬淡淺灰到溫柔藤白層次序衍，賦予滿室猶如輕妝柔焦的霧光質地，而從電視牆往右延伸的高櫃列，則融合暖米色與局部黑互跳，簡約中的高級感不言而喻。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。