以設計擘劃幸福藍圖 老屋翻新寬敞明亮寓所

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-呈碩室內裝修有限公司

享逸 Enjoying Leisure

本案室內面積約60餘平方米，為有齡單層住宅改造。

The indoor area of this project is over 60m2 and it is for the renovation of an old single-story residence.

原格局2+1房還算符合屋主需求，然而客廳不夠寬敞、收納機能不足、加上廚房場域過大；導致餐廳介系模糊等缺失，都給日常生活帶來諸多不便。規劃首要任務：在避免過度更動的前提下，重塑合理的場域分配，包括玄關與客廳之間，巧用地材差異區隔裡外，玄關地面採精美花磚錯拼並延伸至牆面，順勢鋪敘鮮明個性品味，其次是略退多功能房與主臥牆線、移除原獨立客用洗手區，接著搭配新設廚區玻璃拉門，成功打造全新餐廳場域，連帶各個視角的公領域景深，也變得更加深邃昶朗。

The original layout with 2+1 sort of conforms to the house owner’s needs; however, the living room is not spacious enough and there is insufficient storage, while the kitchen area is too big, resulting in shortcomings, including the blurry definition of the dining room, thereby bringing about quite a few inconveniences in everyday life. The priority of the plan is to redesign rational venue arrangement under the prerequisite of avoiding excessive alterations, including the ingenious use of different flooring materials between the foyer and the living room to segment the interior from the exterior, where the flooring of the foyer has adopted exquisite floral tiles extending to the wall, thereby depicting distinct individual taste. Next is the slightly recessed multi-functional room and master bedroom wall line, where the originally independent guest bathroom has been removed, followed by the use of a new kitchen sliding glass door, which successfully created the brand new dining area, thereby enhancing the depth of field for the public area from all angles.

此外，廚區也是重點機能之一，櫃體白色莊園風門板搭配黑白花磚，優雅韻味隨之而生，加大工作檯面、造型無把手的簡約以及電器櫃、零食櫃、餐櫃等一併整合，建構體貼入微的使用者體驗。其他還有善用大型櫃體來取代制式隔間牆、多功能房地面架高內建收納等，皆為此案空間效益倍增的關鍵！諸如主臥與多功能房之間的兩面櫃、由玄關轉至廚房；兼顧修飾結構柱的高櫃列、精品玻璃櫃等，同步滿足全家人期望的儲物、視聽、展示等需求。

Moreover, the kitchen area is also one of the main functions, where the country-style white cabinet doors with the black and white floral tiles introduce an elegant sentiment, while the enlarged work station, the handle-free simple style, and the integrated electrical appliance cabinet, snack food cabinet and dining cabinet provide a thoughtful user experience. The key to improved spatial efficacy for this project also includes the utilization of large cabinets to replace the standard partitioning wall, the elevated flooring of the multi-functional room for the construction of storage, etc. For instance, the two-sided cabinet between the master bedroom and the multi-functional room continues from the foyer to the kitchen, as well as the high-cabinet and boutique glass cabinet that also decorated the structural columns, thereby satisfying the entire family’s desired storage, audio-visual and display needs.

整體風格定位以明亮、俐落的現代調和輕美式為主軸，輔以健康且具質感的板材、塗料、磚、石塑地板等元素，以彰顯散佈於全宅各處的風情亮點，像是玄關地坪、客廳石紋主牆、餐廳端景面、公仔展示櫃、廚區防濺牆等，易於清理養護之外，也讓生活天天都能和暢舒心、與美同行。

The overall style is designed with the theme of bright, well-executed tones blended with light American style, complemented with elements such as healthy and quality panel materials, coatings, tiles, stone-plastic flooring, etc. to accentuate the sentimental highlights distributed in all parts of the residence, such as the foyer flooring, the stone main wall in the living room, the end-view wall in the dining room, the figurine display cabinet and the splash-proof wall in the kitchen area, where in addition to easy cleaning and maintenance, it also makes everyday life more comfortable and synchronized with beauty.

以設計擘劃幸福藍圖 老屋翻新寬敞明亮寓所

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。室內面積約60餘平方米，為有齡單層住宅改造。原格局2+1房還算符合屋主需求，然而客廳不夠寬敞、收納機能不足、加上廚房場域過大，都給日常生活帶來諸多不便。在避免過度更動的前提下，重塑合理的場域分配，包括玄關與客廳之間，巧用地材差異區隔裡外，其次是略退多功能房與主臥牆線、移除原獨立客用洗手區，接著搭配新設廚區玻璃拉門，成功打造全新餐廳場域，連帶各個視角的公領域景深，也變得更加深邃昶朗。

繪織三代同堂現代宅 凝聚幸福家族情感

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。為單層住宅規劃，實際室內面積約200平方米，設計重點主要在滿足三代同堂、親子世代間的個別需求，既要有能吸引家人們常駐的共享聚落，在空間風格上也著重精緻與實用並存，並能結合人性化機能、軟裝、傢俱、色調各個環節，營造全宅不張揚的低奢與優雅氣質。

走進歐式童話之旅 異材質混搭奇幻美宅

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。為單層住宅規劃，實際室內面積約60餘平方米。公領域各單元大致以長軸串連，搭配將多扇房門同步整合的連續面塑型技巧，引領視覺廣角延展，賦予全案景深最佳化的優勢，並列三房格局也相當符合時下主流需求。

滿室輕妝柔焦 簡約質感現代宅

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。實際室內面積約50平方米，為新建單層住宅規劃。為打造更通透、寬敞且家人共享的公領域，首先入口玄關不作刻意區隔，一進門便能感受豐沛光感，；其次包括客、餐、廚等全區地坪、牆面皆使用特殊礦物塗料施作，從恬淡淺灰到溫柔藤白層次序衍，賦予滿室猶如輕妝柔焦的霧光質地，而從電視牆往右延伸的高櫃列，則融合暖米色與局部黑互跳，簡約中的高級感不言而喻。

鮮明黑橙錯落撞色 時尚工業風商空設計

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。佔地約660平方米，為大型商用健身房，全面整新線路以符合現行法規，其次是考量多人次使用的實用、舒適性和維護適度隱私，配合不同種類運動器材定位，並依據業主喜好的風格與品牌形象，選用闇黑與高飽和的橙色，搭配工業風元素使演繹空間呈現陽剛率性且充滿力道的時尚工業風情。

隱光爍爍 光之流動藝術現代寓所

本案為19坪小坪數住家，業主希冀冷靜沉穩的氣場氛圍，擅長將空間以各種灰階呈現的和和設計，將灰色與光譜作為可運行的雙重儀軌，在每個空間作低微度的變換與轉折；有時將底層灰加了光罩，有時是染了更深的黑，有時以黃光邊條行走，順暢其動線，有時打拋光澤，以反射出一個具體的面，有時劃下了弧度，使其是環繞星球婉轉不息的軌跡。

