繪織三代同堂現代宅 凝聚幸福家族情感

闔樂 Happy family

本案為單層住宅規劃，實際室內面積約200平方米，設計重點主要在滿足三代同堂、親子世代間的個別需求，既要有能吸引家人們常駐的共享聚落，在空間風格上也著重精緻與實用並存，並能結合人性化機能、軟裝、傢俱、色調各個環節，營造全宅不張揚的低奢與優雅氣質。

This case is single-story residential planning, and the actual indoor area is about 200 square meters. Our design focus was mainly to meet the exceptional needs of the three-generation members. The house is not only a shared settlement that can attract family members, but it also emphasizes the coexistence of exquisiteness and practicality in the spatial style. In addition, we combined humanized functions, interior design, furniture, and color tones to create the unassuming low luxury and elegant temperament of the whole house.

屋主對於空間風格接受度高，全權交由設計團隊主導，因此應用於各個單元細節、連續面造型的大膽用色、線構比例和簡化古典語彙之間，取得了絕佳平衡點，其次對於共居大家庭而言，足量收納不可或缺，如何透過化零為整、重點式分區規劃等技巧，將大型櫃體轉化成不同視角間的美型端景，同樣是本案重要思考。

The owner has a high acceptance of the space style, so the design team led totally. We have achieved a perfect balance between the bold color, line structure proportion, and simplified classical vocabulary of each unit detail and continuous surface modeling. Secondly, adequate storage capacity is indispensable for large families living together. Therefore, how to from different perspectives through techniques such as gather parts into a whole and master zoning planning. It is also an important consideration, in this case, to transform the large cabinet into a beautiful vista from different perspectives.

公領域以大量柔白、淺灰打底，局部如電視牆以濃青色單側斜切櫃體大膽跳出層次，與皮革橘沙發間也有微妙比重平衡。此處頻繁輸出的垂直線條多數用於櫃體造型，堪稱串貫全宅的主旋律，然而沙發背牆和數間臥室床頭造型採用的歐式古典線版，則為感官憑添浪漫異國風情。

We used a lot of soft white and light gray in the public field. In some parts, such as the TV wall, the cabinet with a dense cyan one-sided diagonal cut boldly jumps out of the hierarchy. And there is also a delicate balance with the leather orange sofa. We employed most of the vertical lines frequently output here for cabinet modeling, which is the main melody of the whole house. However, the European classical line version used in the back wall of the sofa and the bedside of several bedrooms adds a romantic and exotic feel to the senses.

以特製機能中島與長餐桌構成軸線的餐廚區，是家人們最愛停留的生活場域，配合站、坐姿的高低檯面設計，提供多樣化餐敘樂趣，另備有獨立中式廚房。從客廳主牆、餐廳端景、直入書房連續面到個別臥室，皆備有足量、既視感卻不厚重的收納空間，且多是以賞心悅目的整面櫃型態呈現。

The dining and kitchen area with a particular function island and a long dining table forming the axis are the living areas where the family loves to stay. The high and low countertops designed with standing and sitting postures provide diversified dining fun. There is also a separate Chinese-style kitchen. There are plenty of storage spaces that are observable but not bulky from the main wall of the living room, the vista of the dining room, and the continuous surface of the study room to the individual bedrooms. And most of them are presented in the form of pleasing full-wall cabinets.

配合斜切手法打造的Ｙ型動線，是提升整體空間效益的極關鍵，減去不必要的轉折與切割，同時還能保有體現親疏程度的隱密性，例如玄關進門無法直視餐廚區，而餐廚區卻能將客廳視野全數納入，同時訪客也無法在客廳區，窺探到任何一間臥室的動靜。

The Y-shaped moving line created with the oblique cutting technique is the key to improving the overall space efficiency. In this way, we eliminated unnecessary turns and cuts, and at the same time, we maintained the privacy that reflects the degree of intimacy and estrangement. For example, entering the entryway cannot directly see the kitchen area, but the kitchen area can fully incorporate the view of the living room. Meanwhile, visitors cannot pry on any bedroom activity in the living room area.

人際關係越發疏離的今日，家庭成為人們最倚賴的情感皈依，而一處盡善盡美的空間，不僅讓全家人住得舒服，實際上也是撐起整個社會正向發展的礎石。

When interpersonal relationships are becoming more and more alienated nowadays, the family has become the emotional asylum to rely on most for people. And a perfect space not only allows the whole family to live comfortably but is the foundation stone for the positive development of the entire society.