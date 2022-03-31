快訊

桃園4校再爆確診個案 中原大學全校停課10天

挖壕溝卻感染輻射 俄軍緊急撤離車諾比核電廠

走進歐式童話之旅 異材質混搭奇幻美宅

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-丰禾空間設計有限公司

絢彩煥顏 Flourishing Colors

本案為單層住宅規劃，實際室內面積約60餘平方米。公領域各單元大致以長軸串連，搭配將多扇房門同步整合的連續面塑型技巧，引領視覺廣角延展，賦予全案景深最佳化的優勢，並列三房格局也相當符合時下主流需求。

This project is the planning for a single-storey residence, with an actual indoor area of around 60m2. The various units of the public area are mainly connected via a major axis, together with the shaping skills of integrating the multiple room doors to become a continuous surface, thereby expanding the field of vision, endowing the project with an optimized depth of field; the lined up arrangement of the three rooms also conforms to the contemporary mainstream demands.

廊式玄關場域獨立，通道上方天花板選用銅金色鍍鈦鏡面施作，透過鏡射效果傳達低調華貴也不失活潑的迎賓氛圍，同時也有導引動線進入主空間的積極目的。過道左側則巧用櫃體比例豐富層次，並滿足置物、收納、端景展示、穿鞋椅等多元機能。自餐廳往客廳延伸的連續面，精選易於清理養護的倣石紋板材刻劃主視覺，兩側邊界處的弧圓線條，另以黑色鐵件立體滾邊，帶出精緻、沈穩的氣勢大面寬之外，也順帶將兩扇房門隱藏其間。

The corridor-style foyer provides an independent venue, the ceiling above the corridor has selected a titanium-plated copper-colored mirror to convey the low-profile luxury via the mirror effect, while still maintaining a lively guest-welcoming ambience, as well as accomplishing the active objective of guiding the circulation into the main space. After passing the corridor, ingeniously proportioned cabinets enrich the sense of layers while satisfying the multi-functional demands including storage, end view display, shoe bench, etc. The continuous surface extending from the dining room to the living room has selected artificial stone-patterned panels that are easy to clean and maintain for the main vision, while the arc lines on both borders used black iron pieces for the edging to bring out the exquisite and dignified large surface, as well as to hide the doors of the two rooms within.

空間整體包含臥室區，皆大膽以多樣線條、演色、圖紋、異材質組構，活絡不同場域的主題美學，例如從玄關至沙發背牆的長跨度，以優雅灰藍打底映襯白色古典線條，而餐椅高飽和的銘黃、局部天花板的鍍鈦金、臥室牆面使用的銀花、彩條壁紙、裝飾畫等元素，都為視覺帶來童話場景般的生動體驗。

The space, on the whole, includes the bedroom area, where bold and diversified lines, colors, patterns, and materials are used to activate the thematic aesthetics of the different zones, for instance, the long span from the foyer to the sofa back wall has used elegant greyish-blue base tone decorated with white classical lines, while elements such as the highly saturated chrome yellow dining chairs, the partially titanium-plated ceiling, the silver flower used on the walls in the bedroom, the color-striped wallpaper, and the decorative paintings all introduce a fairytale-like vivid experience for the vision.

延伸閱讀

假日異域童話趴 遊逛嘉市異國多元市集

台灣國際蘭展景觀設計競賽 南光高中奪第一名及佳作

基隆童話藝術節共創「大自然的禮物」 妝點海洋廣場

專訪／「包・子」導演首拍長片 羞認曾暗戀哈利波特

相關新聞

走進歐式童話之旅 異材質混搭奇幻美宅

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。為單層住宅規劃，實際室內面積約60餘平方米。公領域各單元大致以長軸串連，搭配將多扇房門同步整合的連續面塑型技巧，引領視覺廣角延展，賦予全案景深最佳化的優勢，並列三房格局也相當符合時下主流需求。

滿室輕妝柔焦 簡約質感現代宅

本案榮獲2022年美國MUSE Design Awards銀獎。實際室內面積約50平方米，為新建單層住宅規劃。為打造更通透、寬敞且家人共享的公領域，首先入口玄關不作刻意區隔，一進門便能感受豐沛光感，；其次包括客、餐、廚等全區地坪、牆面皆使用特殊礦物塗料施作，從恬淡淺灰到溫柔藤白層次序衍，賦予滿室猶如輕妝柔焦的霧光質地，而從電視牆往右延伸的高櫃列，則融合暖米色與局部黑互跳，簡約中的高級感不言而喻。

鮮明黑橙錯落撞色 時尚工業風商空設計

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。佔地約660平方米，為大型商用健身房，全面整新線路以符合現行法規，其次是考量多人次使用的實用、舒適性和維護適度隱私，配合不同種類運動器材定位，並依據業主喜好的風格與品牌形象，選用闇黑與高飽和的橙色，搭配工業風元素使演繹空間呈現陽剛率性且充滿力道的時尚工業風情。

隱光爍爍 光之流動藝術現代寓所

本案為19坪小坪數住家，業主希冀冷靜沉穩的氣場氛圍，擅長將空間以各種灰階呈現的和和設計，將灰色與光譜作為可運行的雙重儀軌，在每個空間作低微度的變換與轉折；有時將底層灰加了光罩，有時是染了更深的黑，有時以黃光邊條行走，順暢其動線，有時打拋光澤，以反射出一個具體的面，有時劃下了弧度，使其是環繞星球婉轉不息的軌跡。

自由無拘灰墨綠 清朗溫馨美式寓所

本案榮獲2022年ASIA DESIGN PRIZE韓國亞洲設計獎。為新建單層住宅，有鑒於原格局較為零碎封閉，且不符使用者需求，因此第一步進行牆線微調，包括將二房合一，打造主臥室多段銜接的Ｌ型動線，其次將原封閉廚房打開，增設中島搭配靈活玻璃介質，兼顧放大視野與提升人、空間互動性，而與客廳並列的多功能書房規劃，不只增加休閒選項，實際坪效亦大幅升級！

描繪暖心底蘊 靜謐高雅品味宅

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。擁有四米二挑高優勢，為集合型大樓局部複層住宅規劃，公領域大面開窗擁有絕佳採光，成員簡單且平時有較頻繁的聚會需求，因此玄關、客廳、餐、廚等四個單元，特地採景深共享的聚落式開放佈局，其間穿插地材變化、分區天花板造型、傢俱擺設、重點牆灰綠跳色和機能軸線定義等手法，隱性完成層次漸進與場域界定，而全區米白、灰階佐以和諧大地色調，為空間增添紓緩放鬆的深層療癒力。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。