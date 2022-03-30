快訊

滿室輕妝柔焦 簡約質感現代宅

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-朋沛室內設計

柔焦 Soft Focus

本案實際室內面積約50平方米，為新建單層住宅規劃。

The actual indoor area of this project is about 50m2, it is the plan for a newly constructed single-storey residence.

考量主要使用者為一家三口，因此除必要兩房外，其餘空間盡可能釋出，以打造更通透、寬敞且家人共享的公領域。首先入口玄關不作刻意區隔，一進門便能感受豐沛光感，附加視角超過180度的環場景深。其次包括客、餐、廚等全區地坪、牆面皆使用特殊礦物塗料施作，從恬淡淺灰到溫柔藤白層次序衍，賦予滿室猶如輕妝柔焦的霧光質地，而從電視牆往右延伸的高櫃列，則融合暖米色與局部黑互跳，簡約中的高級感不言而喻。

Considering that the main users are the three members of the family, hence other than the necessary two rooms, all of the remaining spaces can be released as much as possible to create a more open and spacious public area commonly shared by the family. First of all, there is no deliberate partitioning for the foyer by the entrance, where one can sense an abundant amount of light upon entering, together with an added field of view exceeding 180 degrees. Secondly, the flooring and walls for the living room, the dining room and the kitchen are all constructed using special mineral coating, ranging from sweet pale grey to gentle vine white, endowing the indoors with a matt texture resembling soft focus. The high cabinet extending to the right from the television wall is blended with warm cream color and partial contrasting black color, implying a sense of quality amongst the simplicity.

有別於一般餐廳的硬體創意，堪稱全案一大機能亮點：人造石檯面佐以深淺弧圓兩段串接的餐檯設計別出心裁，外觀另貼飾烤漆波浪板增加精緻度，搭配天花板內強化承重的燈光吊櫃，一次性滿足餐敘、收納、電腦事務、休閒、設計品味等多重目的。

Differing from the hardware creativity of restaurants, in general, the major functional highlight of the entire project is the dining table top ingeniously designed using an artificial stone tabletop connected with a deep and a shallow arc, where spray-painted corrugated boards are used for decoration to enhance the degree of exquisiteness. The use of reinforced suspended light cabinets from the ceiling satisfy multiple goals including dining, storage, computer business, recreation and design taste.

清雅入鏡的主臥室，床頭上半牆面延續序列線性，有助於沈澱、舒緩情緒。梳妝區局部壁貼大幅黑鏡，旨在低調反射光影並擴張視野，而環繞睡眠區的天花板邊緣，回應使用者喜好精鑲LED光帶，可隨心情變化的氤氳色光，倍增浪漫情懷。

Inside the elegant master bedroom, the top half of the wall with continuous vertical lines is beneficial in calming and soothing the emotions. The large black mirror on part of the wall for the dressing area is aimed to reflect the lights and shadows in a low-profile style, as well as to expand the field of vision. The ceiling border surrounding the sleeping area responds to the user’s preference with exquisitely integrated LED light belt, where the density of the light tone can be varied according to the mood, thereby enhancing the romantic sentiment.

