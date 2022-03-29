快訊

新北中和+7！ 爆社區感染同大樓增6人確診 另1為勞保局員工

阿喜捧孕肚網友留言狂刷「恭喜」驚人真相曝光

鮮明黑橙錯落撞色 時尚工業風商空設計

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-坤宸室內裝修(股)公司／祤研設計

撞色維度 Dimension with Contrasting Colors

本案佔地約660平方米，係以大型商用健身房為主要空間運營目的。

This project takes up an area of approximately 660m2, with the objective of converting the space for the operation of a large-scale commercial gym.

實作上有鑒於基地結構樑眾多、屋高有限、加上多任前業主經手後遺留的龐雜管線，除了拆除原有老舊裝潢、地面整平，規劃上優先進行連同消防、空調、水電等在內，全面整新線路以符合現行法規，其次是考量多人次使用的實用、舒適性和維護適度隱私，靈活運用兼具安全與耐候性的PVC地板、集成實木板、黑色橡膠軟墊、人工草皮等地材，配合不同種類運動器材定位，於主旨開放的空間中完成機能屬性明確的場域界定。

Due to the great number of structural beams of the base, the height limitation of the ceiling and the complicated pipelines left behind by the former proprietors, the priority of the construction included fire prevention, air conditioning and plumbing other than removing the old interior decorations and flattening the ground, where the brand new pipelines conform to the current regulations. Secondly, the practicality, the degree of comfort and the maintenance of an adequate amount of privacy were considered for the number of people using it, flexibly applying floor materials that cater for both safety and durability, such as PVC flooring, solid laminated planks, soft black rubber mats and artificial grass, which are positioned based on the different types of workout equipment, thereby completing the defining of areas with clear functional attributes within the open space.

風格設計則依據業主喜好以及雙方共識的品牌形象定義，選用闇黑與高飽和的橙色，勾勒水平為主的鮮明對比，天花板刻意以裸露噴黑處理，盡可能保留淨高度，配合大面鏡牆反射光影以拉寬橫向視野，並在黑、橙錯落撞色中穿插暗紅消防管線，堆疊出豐富細節層次。此外，天花板、櫃台區、造型屏風皆採用大量金屬、鐵網元素，搭配環境強烈對比線條、黑色地鐵磚、文化石等素材適度調和，使演繹空間呈現陽剛率性且充滿力道的時尚工業風情。

The proprietor’s preferences and the brand image definition commonly recognized by both parties were used as the reference for the design styles, choosing dark black and highly saturated orange colors to bring out the vivid horizontal contrast; the ceiling deliberately applied exposed spray-painted black treatment to maintain a net height as much as possible, while large mirrors on the walls reflect lights and shadows to expand the horizontal field of vision. Dark red fire prevention pipelines are integrated amongst the contrasting black and orange colors, offering a richly detailed sense of layers. Moreover, the ceiling, reception counter and stylish screen have all adopted a great deal of metallic and steel net elements, which are complemented with materials including strong contrasting contours of the environment, black subway tiles and cultural stones, etc., thereby allowing the performance space to present a masculine and forceful modern industrial sentiment.

延伸閱讀

從頭開始就要潮！Kangol春夏3大熱門帽款上市 高質感、防潑水機能通統統有

有看到數字嗎？推特瘋傳黑色漩渦圖 見到「這數字」恐需就醫

NBA／迎接布魯克斯回歸 球衣撞色風波無礙灰熊連勝

黃、藍布條繫滿山路 樟之細路識別布條撞色烏克蘭國旗

相關新聞

鮮明黑橙錯落撞色 時尚工業風商空設計

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。佔地約660平方米，為大型商用健身房，全面整新線路以符合現行法規，其次是考量多人次使用的實用、舒適性和維護適度隱私，配合不同種類運動器材定位，並依據業主喜好的風格與品牌形象，選用闇黑與高飽和的橙色，搭配工業風元素使演繹空間呈現陽剛率性且充滿力道的時尚工業風情。

隱光爍爍 光之流動藝術現代寓所

本案為19坪小坪數住家，業主希冀冷靜沉穩的氣場氛圍，擅長將空間以各種灰階呈現的和和設計，將灰色與光譜作為可運行的雙重儀軌，在每個空間作低微度的變換與轉折；有時將底層灰加了光罩，有時是染了更深的黑，有時以黃光邊條行走，順暢其動線，有時打拋光澤，以反射出一個具體的面，有時劃下了弧度，使其是環繞星球婉轉不息的軌跡。

自由無拘灰墨綠 清朗溫馨美式寓所

本案榮獲2022年ASIA DESIGN PRIZE韓國亞洲設計獎。為新建單層住宅，有鑒於原格局較為零碎封閉，且不符使用者需求，因此第一步進行牆線微調，包括將二房合一，打造主臥室多段銜接的Ｌ型動線，其次將原封閉廚房打開，增設中島搭配靈活玻璃介質，兼顧放大視野與提升人、空間互動性，而與客廳並列的多功能書房規劃，不只增加休閒選項，實際坪效亦大幅升級！

描繪暖心底蘊 靜謐高雅品味宅

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。擁有四米二挑高優勢，為集合型大樓局部複層住宅規劃，公領域大面開窗擁有絕佳採光，成員簡單且平時有較頻繁的聚會需求，因此玄關、客廳、餐、廚等四個單元，特地採景深共享的聚落式開放佈局，其間穿插地材變化、分區天花板造型、傢俱擺設、重點牆灰綠跳色和機能軸線定義等手法，隱性完成層次漸進與場域界定，而全區米白、灰階佐以和諧大地色調，為空間增添紓緩放鬆的深層療癒力。

2＋1的快樂秘密 現代美學寓所

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。室內面積70餘米平方，為集合大樓單層住宅規劃。原格局還算符合小家庭需求，在避免過度更動前提下，僅將客廳沙發背靠的多功能房實牆改為灰玻隔間，優化公領域；其次將主臥室房門前移，順勢截短廊道閒置，並善用高櫃體設計擴充收納、引導動線暨輔助明確機能分區，極限爭取對居住者實質利多的空間效益。

酒探鄧斯坦 輕奢高質感商空設計

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。為商辦大樓內獨戶規劃，空間主要機能以事先計算地板載重安全的酒類儲放暨展示區、平時接待訪客的吧檯區，以及具備隱私性、景觀的舒適品酒區等三單元為主。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。