描繪暖心底蘊 靜謐高雅品味宅

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-創界室內設計有限公司

暖灰型廓 Warm Grey Silhouette

本案擁有四米二挑高優勢，為集合型大樓局部複層住宅規劃。

This project features the advantage of a 4.2m elevation; it is a partial duplex apartment planning for a multi-dwelling building.

公領域大面開窗，造就絕佳採光條件，加上使用者成員簡單，且平時有較頻繁的聚會需求，因此玄關、客廳、餐、廚等四個單元，特地採景深共享的聚落式開放佈局，其間穿插地材變化、分區天花板造型、傢俱擺設、重點牆灰綠跳色和機能軸線定義等手法，隱性完成層次漸進與場域界定，而全區米白、灰階為主，佐以深木系、多款環保材料的和諧大地色調，也為空間增添紓緩放鬆的深層療癒力。

The large windows in the public area bring out the ideal natural lighting criterion. With the simplicity in the users and the need towards frequent gatherings in everyday life, the four units including the foyer, the living room, the dining room and the kitchen had specially adopted the settlement open layout with a shared depth of field, where techniques such as flooring variations, partitioned ceiling styles, furniture arrangement, grey and green colored key wall, as well as the definition of the functional axis are used to recessively complete the layered progression and venue boundaries. The entire space is based mainly on cream and grey colors, with the complement from harmonious earth colors including dark wood tones and several eco-friendly materials, which further introduced a relieving and relaxing deep healing effect.

玄關貼牆一座的長拱圓型鞋櫃別出心裁，既不佔空間、實用也兼端景亮點，搭配局部摩登黑鏡還能反射光影、放大視野。走道一側沿著主臥房門前，以潤澤黑色大理石鋪砌低檯，一路延伸為九十度彎折後；客廳主牆內退的機櫃檯面，上方另以發散式柔和間照相呼應，俐落中不減精緻細節。

An ingenious design of a long arched ovular shoe shelf by the foyer wall is a space saver with practicality and acts as the spotlight to the end view, which can even reflect lights and shadows while enlarging the field of vision with the use of a modern black mirror in partial areas. On one side of the aisle along the front of the master bedroom is a strip of low-raised flooring constructed with black marble, it extends all the way to become the tabletop for the recessed television wall in the living room after taking a 90-degree turn, which corresponded with diffused soft indirect lighting above, demonstrating simplicity with exquisite details.

餐、廚採合併設計，流理檯工作介面與長餐桌並列，順勢形塑流暢小循環動線。餐廚區上方則為此案複層孩房空間，上下樓層透過依窗體態輕盈的鋼骨梯串連，梯線首兩階包覆大理石，可供多人聚會時輔助沙發的坐榻使用，而梯階本身循序而上的水平線條、穿行移動的人影姿態，都成為天光四季之外，獨家的另類風景。

The dining room and the kitchen have adopted a merged design, where the tabletop kitchen sink and the long dining table are arranged in parallel, thereby forming a smooth little circulation. Above the dining room and the kitchen is the space for the kid’s room in this duplex project; a light steel-framed staircase by the windows forms the connection between the two floors, while the first two steps of the staircase are wrapped with marble, which can be used as a sitting area in addition to the sofa for gatherings of many people. The horizontal lines going up orderly for the staircase and the figures of people moving along all transform into alternative unique sceneries other than the natural light and the views.