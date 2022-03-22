快訊

宛如地震過後！高雄前金區自強路大塌陷緊急封路

描繪暖心底蘊 靜謐高雅品味宅

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-創界室內設計有限公司

暖灰型廓 Warm Grey Silhouette

本案擁有四米二挑高優勢，為集合型大樓局部複層住宅規劃。

This project features the advantage of a 4.2m elevation; it is a partial duplex apartment planning for a multi-dwelling building.

公領域大面開窗，造就絕佳採光條件，加上使用者成員簡單，且平時有較頻繁的聚會需求，因此玄關、客廳、餐、廚等四個單元，特地採景深共享的聚落式開放佈局，其間穿插地材變化、分區天花板造型、傢俱擺設、重點牆灰綠跳色和機能軸線定義等手法，隱性完成層次漸進與場域界定，而全區米白、灰階為主，佐以深木系、多款環保材料的和諧大地色調，也為空間增添紓緩放鬆的深層療癒力。

The large windows in the public area bring out the ideal natural lighting criterion. With the simplicity in the users and the need towards frequent gatherings in everyday life, the four units including the foyer, the living room, the dining room and the kitchen had specially adopted the settlement open layout with a shared depth of field, where techniques such as flooring variations, partitioned ceiling styles, furniture arrangement, grey and green colored key wall, as well as the definition of the functional axis are used to recessively complete the layered progression and venue boundaries. The entire space is based mainly on cream and grey colors, with the complement from harmonious earth colors including dark wood tones and several eco-friendly materials, which further introduced a relieving and relaxing deep healing effect.

玄關貼牆一座的長拱圓型鞋櫃別出心裁，既不佔空間、實用也兼端景亮點，搭配局部摩登黑鏡還能反射光影、放大視野。走道一側沿著主臥房門前，以潤澤黑色大理石鋪砌低檯，一路延伸為九十度彎折後；客廳主牆內退的機櫃檯面，上方另以發散式柔和間照相呼應，俐落中不減精緻細節。

An ingenious design of a long arched ovular shoe shelf by the foyer wall is a space saver with practicality and acts as the spotlight to the end view, which can even reflect lights and shadows while enlarging the field of vision with the use of a modern black mirror in partial areas. On one side of the aisle along the front of the master bedroom is a strip of low-raised flooring constructed with black marble, it extends all the way to become the tabletop for the recessed television wall in the living room after taking a 90-degree turn, which corresponded with diffused soft indirect lighting above, demonstrating simplicity with exquisite details.

餐、廚採合併設計，流理檯工作介面與長餐桌並列，順勢形塑流暢小循環動線。餐廚區上方則為此案複層孩房空間，上下樓層透過依窗體態輕盈的鋼骨梯串連，梯線首兩階包覆大理石，可供多人聚會時輔助沙發的坐榻使用，而梯階本身循序而上的水平線條、穿行移動的人影姿態，都成為天光四季之外，獨家的另類風景。

The dining room and the kitchen have adopted a merged design, where the tabletop kitchen sink and the long dining table are arranged in parallel, thereby forming a smooth little circulation. Above the dining room and the kitchen is the space for the kid’s room in this duplex project; a light steel-framed staircase by the windows forms the connection between the two floors, while the first two steps of the staircase are wrapped with marble, which can be used as a sitting area in addition to the sofa for gatherings of many people. The horizontal lines going up orderly for the staircase and the figures of people moving along all transform into alternative unique sceneries other than the natural light and the views.

描繪暖心底蘊 靜謐高雅品味宅

2＋1的快樂秘密 現代美學寓所

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。室內面積70餘米平方，為集合大樓單層住宅規劃。原格局還算符合小家庭需求，在避免過度更動前提下，僅將客廳沙發背靠的多功能房實牆改為灰玻隔間，優化公領域；其次將主臥室房門前移，順勢截短廊道閒置，並善用高櫃體設計擴充收納、引導動線暨輔助明確機能分區，極限爭取對居住者實質利多的空間效益。

酒探鄧斯坦 輕奢高質感商空設計

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。為商辦大樓內獨戶規劃，空間主要機能以事先計算地板載重安全的酒類儲放暨展示區、平時接待訪客的吧檯區，以及具備隱私性、景觀的舒適品酒區等三單元為主。

日式簡約mix輕時尚 含蓄優雅生活

47坪擘劃4房2廳3衛格局，珈成設計團隊以日式簡約mix輕時尚風格，旨在打造創新、優雅、靜謐的生活品味。此案商請Teresa沈總監為其做設計規劃，從屋主喜愛日式風格的生活型態裡，發展出具日式工藝美學的延續表情，更揉入了現代時尚風格的感性，傳達簡約，卻又細緻深邃，領略日式簡約與時尚美學之間的微妙抗衡。

夢想製造場域 體驗美好理想家

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。為三層獨棟建築改造，係以現代空間設計為主所涵蓋的多面向、跨品牌傢俱、燈具、家飾等整體搭配，因應個別樓層屬性和場域關係的親疏遠近，依序安排分區商品展示與人員專用單元，特別在商品展示上為喚起消費者，導入如家一般溫馨而富質感、儀式性的模擬情境式設定。

北歐童話風 溫暖馨彩恬居

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銅獎。為集合式單層住宅規劃，主要取材自屋主喜愛的北歐自然風，以及餐廳牆面童話色彩濃郁的「藍魚」畫作，進而衍生發散於全境不同單元的藍綠、蘋果綠、粉膚橘、藕灰，以及三維向量間大範圍的溫暖木質系，以營造沈穩、舒適且具情感包容力的空間底蘊。

