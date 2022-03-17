快訊

爭3子女打官司 王力宏、李靚蕾調解9小時達成「這共識」

大舉升息1碼出乎市場預期 楊金龍透露決策「三關鍵」

2＋1的快樂秘密 現代美學寓所

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-一方周設計

2+1的快樂秘密 2+1 Fun House

本案室內面積70餘米平方，為集合大樓單層住宅規劃。

This project involves an interior space of over 70 square meters and is a single-story renovation project in a residential building.

由於原格局還算符合小家庭需求，在避免過度更動前提下，僅將客廳沙發背靠的多功能房實牆改為灰玻隔間，不僅能優化公領域多向景深穿透，同時也適度保有隱私。其次將主臥室房門前移，順勢截短廊道閒置，並善用高櫃體設計擴充收納、引導動線暨輔助明確機能分區，極限爭取對居住者實質利多的空間效益。

Since the original layout is in line with the needs of a small-sized family, under the premise of avoiding excessive changes, the solid wall of the multi-functional room behind the living room sofa was transformed into a gray glass partition to optimize the depth of view in the public area while maintaining privacy to an appropriate extent. Secondly, the door of the master bedroom is moved forward to shorten the corridor and maximize use of space. The high cabinet design is used to expand available storage spaces, guide the movement and enhance clear functional partitions to maximize the spatial benefits to the occupants.

入口玄關藉地材差異劃分裡外，貼牆頂天高櫃採懸空安置以降低壓迫感，並在此區專為喜愛運動的屋主增設壁掛自行車架。玄關、餐廳、客廳三者為長軸分段串連的聚落單元鏈，灰階漸層為主的場域色溫安靜沈穩，低調勾勒型格分明的現代美學，局部如電視牆、造型櫃、全室地面等穿插鐵件、暖木系等元素增色調和，為居家氛圍憑添個性與包容力。次臥室、多功能房精算比例，以滿足階段性成長需求，主臥室善用櫃體完成隱私屏障、內動線導引，斜切櫃體巧思也能有效活絡空間畸零區塊，創造有趣且精緻的使用者體驗。

The entrance foyer is separated from the inside by the difference in flooring height and the ceiling-height embedded cabinets are suspended to reduce the sense of pressure. A wall-mounted bicycle rack has been added in this area for the sports-loving homeowners. The foyer, dining room and living room are a chain of units in a long axis and the gray gradient is the mainstay color temperature of the area, evoking a quiet and solemn ambience. The low-profile style outlines the modern aesthetics of the space and the various elements, such as the TV walls, modeling cabinets, and the flooring are mixed with steel and warm wood to add additional character and tolerance to the home atmosphere. The secondary bedrooms and multi-purpose rooms are well proportioned to meet the needs of the family at different stages of growth. The master bedroom makes good use of cabinets to complete the privacy barrier and guide internal flow and the ingenious idea of slanting cabinets can also effectively provide versatile use of the odd spaces to create an interesting and refined user experience.

延伸閱讀

東方美學元素 微懷舊現代風宅邸

細品極簡意象 現代簡約宅邸

體驗日本渡輪過夜　從東京到北海道搭「商船三井Sunflower號」 坐船旅行很懷舊

蜘蛛人暫時改當「24個比利」 醫生找來大眼仙氣美女

相關新聞

2＋1的快樂秘密 現代美學寓所

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。室內面積70餘米平方，為集合大樓單層住宅規劃。原格局還算符合小家庭需求，在避免過度更動前提下，僅將客廳沙發背靠的多功能房實牆改為灰玻隔間，優化公領域；其次將主臥室房門前移，順勢截短廊道閒置，並善用高櫃體設計擴充收納、引導動線暨輔助明確機能分區，極限爭取對居住者實質利多的空間效益。

酒探鄧斯坦 輕奢高質感商空設計

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。為商辦大樓內獨戶規劃，空間主要機能以事先計算地板載重安全的酒類儲放暨展示區、平時接待訪客的吧檯區，以及具備隱私性、景觀的舒適品酒區等三單元為主。

日式簡約mix輕時尚 含蓄優雅生活

47坪擘劃4房2廳3衛格局，珈成設計團隊以日式簡約mix輕時尚風格，旨在打造創新、優雅、靜謐的生活品味。此案商請Teresa沈總監為其做設計規劃，從屋主喜愛日式風格的生活型態裡，發展出具日式工藝美學的延續表情，更揉入了現代時尚風格的感性，傳達簡約，卻又細緻深邃，領略日式簡約與時尚美學之間的微妙抗衡。

夢想製造場域 體驗美好理想家

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。為三層獨棟建築改造，係以現代空間設計為主所涵蓋的多面向、跨品牌傢俱、燈具、家飾等整體搭配，因應個別樓層屬性和場域關係的親疏遠近，依序安排分區商品展示與人員專用單元，特別在商品展示上為喚起消費者，導入如家一般溫馨而富質感、儀式性的模擬情境式設定。

北歐童話風 溫暖馨彩恬居

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銅獎。為集合式單層住宅規劃，主要取材自屋主喜愛的北歐自然風，以及餐廳牆面童話色彩濃郁的「藍魚」畫作，進而衍生發散於全境不同單元的藍綠、蘋果綠、粉膚橘、藕灰，以及三維向量間大範圍的溫暖木質系，以營造沈穩、舒適且具情感包容力的空間底蘊。

現代北歐風 攝取美好記憶

設計師就宛如空間的魔法師般，讓空間成為屋主所期盼的理想之家，並從中找到真正的快樂，一個真正寧靜的生活場域。蘭虹空間設計團隊透過細膩的了解描繪出「家」的空間，使之成為情感及記憶的地方，由格局、氛圍、材質與情感的物件，解構居者的人文素養，體現舒適的生活溫度。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。