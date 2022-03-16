快訊

再不打疫苗就不管你了 醫師曝「753檢疫」背後真正動機

評／俄烏戰爭下的國際秩序：美歐與俄中的競合

酒探鄧斯坦 輕奢高質感商空設計

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-碩果室內設計

酒探鄧斯坦 Dustan Vintner Ltd.

本案為商辦大樓內獨戶規劃，空間主要機能以事先計算地板載重安全的酒類儲放暨展示區、平時接待訪客的吧檯區，以及具備隱私性、景觀的舒適品酒區等三單元為主。

This case is single-residential planning in a commercial office building. The main functions of the space are mainly three units: the wine storage and display area where we have calculated the floor load in advance, the bar area where visitors are received in peacetime, and the comfortable wine tasting area with privacy and landscape.

全區動線設定簡潔直觀，前半段刻意壓低場域色溫，包括天花板噴黑，有助於忽略兩側倉儲存在感，並結合直軸對稱櫃體、象徵能招來幸運的雙馬蹄鐵LOGO、局部木格造型天花板和聚焦光源等，將主視覺引向後端吧檯區。

The dynamic line setting of the whole area is plain and intuitive. The first half deliberately lowers the color temperature of the field. It included black spraying on the ceiling, which helps to ignore the sense of storage on both sides. Combined with the vertical straight axis symmetry cabinet, the double horseshoe logo that symbolizes luck, the local wooden lattice ceiling, and the focused light source, the primary vision can direct to the back-end bar area.

穿過吧台兩側鏡門，即進入刻意隱匿的VIP專用品酒區。設計上透過截斷式情境轉換，引導貴客從初入的密閉空間，進入另一個豁朗天地，目光穿過連續大窗遠眺山巒疊翠，靠牆另設置大型木質酒架與恆溫酒櫃，別有一番離塵隱世的會所情懷。品酒區地面採魚骨拼接深色木地板、紫絲絨沙發加上牆面褐金色棕櫚葉的立體圖案，跌宕多元文化的層次感，無形中宛如海島度假的悠閒與低奢高級感也油然而生。

Go through the mirror doors on both sides of the bar and enter the VIP tasting area, which is deliberately hidden. In the design, we used the truncated situational transition to guide the guests from the confined space that they first entered, into another open world, pass through the mirror doors on both sides of the bar, and then enter the deliberately hidden VIP tasting area. We also set a large wooden wine rack and a constant temperature wine cabinet against the wall, giving customers a secret club sense of remote from life. In the wine tasting area, we used fish bones on the ground, dark wood floors, purple velvet sofas, and three-dimensional patterns of brown and golden palm leave on the wall. We hoped that the ups and downs of multi-cultural layering, invisibly like an island vacation, the leisure and low-luxury sense of luxury pregnancy.

延伸閱讀

「高雄餐桌發見計畫」—發現餐桌上高雄的魅力

快閃5天「買兩大送兩小」 瑞穗天合3~6月指定日享優惠

NBA／快艇下半場逆轉活塞 泰隆魯：老派籃球艱苦取勝

露營控注意！KIRIN麒麟月 啤酒周邊加價購輕鬆入手

相關新聞

酒探鄧斯坦 輕奢高質感商空設計

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。為商辦大樓內獨戶規劃，空間主要機能以事先計算地板載重安全的酒類儲放暨展示區、平時接待訪客的吧檯區，以及具備隱私性、景觀的舒適品酒區等三單元為主。

日式簡約mix輕時尚 含蓄優雅生活

47坪擘劃4房2廳3衛格局，珈成設計團隊以日式簡約mix輕時尚風格，旨在打造創新、優雅、靜謐的生活品味。此案商請Teresa沈總監為其做設計規劃，從屋主喜愛日式風格的生活型態裡，發展出具日式工藝美學的延續表情，更揉入了現代時尚風格的感性，傳達簡約，卻又細緻深邃，領略日式簡約與時尚美學之間的微妙抗衡。

夢想製造場域 體驗美好理想家

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銀獎。為三層獨棟建築改造，係以現代空間設計為主所涵蓋的多面向、跨品牌傢俱、燈具、家飾等整體搭配，因應個別樓層屬性和場域關係的親疏遠近，依序安排分區商品展示與人員專用單元，特別在商品展示上為喚起消費者，導入如家一般溫馨而富質感、儀式性的模擬情境式設定。

北歐童話風 溫暖馨彩恬居

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銅獎。為集合式單層住宅規劃，主要取材自屋主喜愛的北歐自然風，以及餐廳牆面童話色彩濃郁的「藍魚」畫作，進而衍生發散於全境不同單元的藍綠、蘋果綠、粉膚橘、藕灰，以及三維向量間大範圍的溫暖木質系，以營造沈穩、舒適且具情感包容力的空間底蘊。

現代北歐風 攝取美好記憶

設計師就宛如空間的魔法師般，讓空間成為屋主所期盼的理想之家，並從中找到真正的快樂，一個真正寧靜的生活場域。蘭虹空間設計團隊透過細膩的了解描繪出「家」的空間，使之成為情感及記憶的地方，由格局、氛圍、材質與情感的物件，解構居者的人文素養，體現舒適的生活溫度。

東方美學元素 微懷舊現代風宅邸

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銅獎。佔地60餘平方米，為偏高齡單層住宅規劃示範。全案導入辨識度極高的東方美學元素，建構整體氣質沈穩且包容力佳的空間氛圍，和屋主的舊有傢俱、收藏品水乳交融，呈現和風般醉人的微懷舊時間感。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。