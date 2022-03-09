快訊

北歐童話風 溫暖馨彩恬居

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV
馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計
馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-戩創堂室內裝修設計工作室

馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home

本案為集合式單層住宅規劃，室內面積約100餘平方米，除了前期貼身檢討符合小家庭成員需求的格局、動線，其風格設計靈感與色彩計畫，主要取材自屋主喜愛的北歐自然風，以及懸掛於餐廳牆面，一幅童話色彩濃郁的「藍魚」畫作，進而衍生發散於全境不同單元的藍綠、蘋果綠、粉膚橘、藕灰，以及三維向量間大範圍的溫暖木質系，以營造沈穩、舒適且具情感包容力的空間底蘊。

馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計
馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計

This project is a multi-dwelling apartment planning with an indoor area of approximately over 100m2. Other than a close review on the layout and circulation that conforms to the needs of a small family during the early phase, the design style inspiration and color planning mainly adopted the Nordic natural style favored by the house owner, as well as a “Blue Fish” painting with strong fairytale colors hanging on the wall of the dining room. This was then developed into the bluish-green, apple green, pinkish-orange and purplish-grey colors for the different units in the entire space, as well as the large scope of warm wooden series within the 3D vectors, thereby creating a steady, comfortable spatial ambience with tolerance for emotions.

馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計
馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計

為了提升居宅健康指數、延長材料使用壽命，全室地坪統一採用耐磨、防水、質感純粹的PVC地板施作，僅於玄關區和公領域之間，透過不同地材花色順勢區隔裡外，並搭配優質系統櫃、面料、烤漆塗裝、分區重點照明等技巧，依序滿足大容量收納、藏品展示、情境塑造、場域機能轉換與互補等需求，為新、速、實、簡的人性化居家積極代言。

馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計
馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計

To enhance the health index for the residence and to extend the lifespan of the materials, the entire flooring of the space has adopted PVC for the construction, which is scratch-durable, water-proof with pure quality, where the only different pattern is used between the foyer and the public area to segment the inside from the outside. The demands for large storage, display of collectibles, scenario sculpturing, as well as functional transformation and complementation of venues are satisfied accordingly via techniques including quality systematic cabinets, surface materials, spray paint coatings and partitioned key lighting, making it the active role model for new, fast, practical and simple human-oriented housing.

馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計
馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計

馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計
馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計

馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計
馨彩恬居 Colorful Sweet Home｜戬創堂設計

北歐童話風 溫暖馨彩恬居

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銅獎。為集合式單層住宅規劃，主要取材自屋主喜愛的北歐自然風，以及餐廳牆面童話色彩濃郁的「藍魚」畫作，進而衍生發散於全境不同單元的藍綠、蘋果綠、粉膚橘、藕灰，以及三維向量間大範圍的溫暖木質系，以營造沈穩、舒適且具情感包容力的空間底蘊。

現代北歐風 攝取美好記憶

設計師就宛如空間的魔法師般，讓空間成為屋主所期盼的理想之家，並從中找到真正的快樂，一個真正寧靜的生活場域。蘭虹空間設計團隊透過細膩的了解描繪出「家」的空間，使之成為情感及記憶的地方，由格局、氛圍、材質與情感的物件，解構居者的人文素養，體現舒適的生活溫度。

東方美學元素 微懷舊現代風宅邸

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銅獎。佔地60餘平方米，為偏高齡單層住宅規劃示範。全案導入辨識度極高的東方美學元素，建構整體氣質沈穩且包容力佳的空間氛圍，和屋主的舊有傢俱、收藏品水乳交融，呈現和風般醉人的微懷舊時間感。

細品極簡意象 現代簡約宅邸

本案榮獲2022年DRIVENxDESIGN AWARD PROGRAMS柏林百大城市獎銅獎。為集合大樓單層住宅，有鑒於三房原格局還算符合屋主階段性需求，因此在開放規劃的公領域之外，另進行主臥室、小孩房及書房暨更衣室、廚房、兩衛浴等獨立單元配置。

音樂與書香環繞 譜出奢華優雅宅邸

康貝客室內裝修總監魏啟倫強調從設計主題到裝潢工程，將磐石與藝術的寓意印象匯聚，創意發想的線條到立面的形成，均是設計、工法與團隊技術互相配合，從「視覺」轉向「感覺」，依循開放的介面關係，聯袂居者喜愛的風格、品味、習慣與喜好，攏絡人與空間的自在態度。

祖屋新梳理 舊時閩南建築的古今對話

位於中國廈門翔安區大宅火龍果村的民宿，由村里3幢不同年代的祖屋和兩幢新建建築組成，設計師從小在閩南長大，對於當地的文化與信仰比較熟悉，他認為傳統古建築如果以修舊如歸方式會讓建築過於陳舊，原有倒塌的建築用全新的建築碰撞，而未倒塌的則進行加固和梳理，新舊交錯巧妙形成古今的對話。

