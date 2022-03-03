東方美學元素 微懷舊現代風宅邸

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-對場作設計

璞韻 Enchanting Sphere

本案佔地60餘平方米，為偏高齡單層住宅規劃示範。

This project occupies a space of over 60 square meters and is meant as a demonstration model for singly-storey residences for the elderly.

有鑒於積極滿足委託人全新階段成員需求，第一步由翻新建物基礎工程、重塑室內格局、動線開始著手，包括酌情加大主臥室、女孩房等私單元，以升級個體專屬機能，搭配雙浴室重點改造，而原本封閉的第三房，則變身以地坪架高手法輔助區隔的多功能和室，藉輕盈拉門開闔之際，變幻公領域光影和視線自由流動，順勢打破實牆限制，有效放大空間景深。

To satisfy the needs of the commissioner, we began with renovating the infrastructure of the building and re-shaping the interior layout and line of movement by enlarging private areas such as the master bedroom and the girl’s room, as well as upgrading the individuals’ exclusive functionalities in tandem with key refurbishing of the twin bathroom. The originally enclosed third room will be turned into a multipurpose Japanese-style room with floor elevation for spatial compartmentalization. As the door slides open or close, one will notice changes in incoming light and the line of vision will be freed up to break the limitations of a solid wall and as a result, effectively extend the depth of the space.

入室主動線由前陽台起始，客廳、餐廳、多功能和室三者，則為同一軸線上的前後串連，佈局隱含親疏遠近上的心理安全思考。其次是客廳主牆由於兩側結構柱突出，設計時借力使力，於近餐桌處導入斜角格柵造型，除了軟化銳角侵略性，也增加實用收納空間。

First of all, the interior line of movement begins at the front balcony with the living room, dining room and multipurpose Japanese-style room aligned and linked on the same line. Such a layout is inherently designed with full consideration of one’s psychological accommodation of those distant or close to us. Secondly, seeing the structurally protruding columns on both sides of the main wall in the living room, we add diagonal grilles by the dining table to soften the intrusiveness of acute angles and expand extra space for storage.

全案導入辨識度極高的東方美學元素，像是質地靜謐安定的深色日系格柵線條、清水模塗料、木地板與光潤石材、銅金單品等，建構整體氣質沈穩且包容力佳的空間氛圍，因此也能和屋主舊有傢俱、收藏品水乳交融，呈現和風般醉人的微懷舊時間感。

The entire project is designed with elements of distinctly far eastern aesthetics. For instance, the calming textures of the dark Japanese-style grille lines, fair-faced concrete coating, wooden floors, bright-luster stones and bronze/gold ornaments are applied to construct a serene, mellow and highly accommodating ambience, which can somehow blend in with the house owner’s existing furniture and collectibles to exude a mildly vintage, breeze-like enchanting existence.