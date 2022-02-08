快訊

亞洲盃女足／中華隊返台 專機抵達桃機4輛救護車待命

18年後淡出演藝圈…張菲戶籍遷到花蓮 近況曝光

馥域 LOFT風飄香咖啡廳

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-水色設計

馥域 An aroma place

基地為角間獨棟建築一、二樓，面積加總約為272平方米，室內原有貫穿樓板的天井予以保留，並成為全案後續靈感發想的關鍵源頭。考量主建築三向臨路，設計時在一、二樓交界規劃白底金屬店招，右上角形似印章的店名字母透刻，隱約可見後方陽台綠色植物，階段式導引演繹外觀第一眼的純淨知性美。

The base is the first and second floors of a single-family building in the corner, with a total area of ​​approximately 272 square meters. We preserved the original atrium that runs through the floor, which has become the master source of the follow-up inspiration for the whole case. Considering that the main building has three facing roads, we designed the junction of the first and second floors with a white metal storefront signboard. In the upper right corner, we made the letter of the shop name resembling a seal into a penetration of light engraving, and you can vaguely see the green plants on the rear balcony. Hope to gradually guide and interpret the pure and intellectual beauty of the appearance at first glance.

採咖啡廳、酒吧雙商業型態交互運營的一、二樓，大量玻璃施作的外立面順應騎樓內縮，帶出適當距離感，以及鬧中取靜的安謐氛圍，而由外而內蔓延的皮層灰階基底樸實親切，映襯木製大門的雙Ｘ圖騰、空間刻意裸露樑柱和管線、設備的現代輕工業風格，都讓室內、外若隱若現的動態光、影饒富趣味。

The first and second floors are the interactive operation of a double commercial type of café and bar. Conforming to the shrinking of the pedestrian arcade, we made numerous external glass facades to bring out an appropriate sense of distance and a quiet atmosphere. The grayscale base of the cortical layer spreading from the outside to the inside is plain and kind, the double X totem on the wooden door, the space deliberately exposed beams and columns, and the modern light industrial style of pipelines and equipment. All these make the looming dynamic light and shadow of indoor and outdoor fascinating.

一進門，店主親手烘炒的馥郁咖啡香撲鼻而來。有鑒於空間對外皆是大面落地窗，光影聚焦效果已然足夠，反藉大門上雙Ｘ圖騰遮擋視線，同時透過門上開孔，為店內音樂和咖啡香氣，提供聽覺與嗅覺的誘惑路徑。一樓以置中工作吧檯為機能核心，量體外觀覆蓋燒衫實木，微帶光澤的煙燻質地，跟部分牆面取珪藻土、咖啡豆銀皮屑混合施作一樣，飽含溫暖疊加的時光味道。

The aroma of coffee baked and fried by the shopkeeper will come to your nose when you enter the door. Because of the large floor-to-ceiling windows outside the space, the light and shadow focusing effects are enough. Instead, the double x totem on the gate is to block the line of sight. At the same time, through the cutout on the door, we provide the temptation path of hearing and smell for the music and coffee aroma in the store. The first floor takes the central work bar as the functional core. We covered the measured appearance with burnt shirt solid wood. And its slightly shiny smoked texture is the same as that of some walls mixed with diatomaceous earth and coffee silver skin, which is full of warm and superimposed time flavors.

二樓全數規劃配合現場比例、來客組合量身訂製的各式客座區，中央處擔綱動線核心的玻璃長桌聚落，實際上是在加高斜梯型圍牆的天井口，覆以強化玻璃檯面而成，搭配檯面上特地作上投影、漫射的線型燈光設計，由此創造一道貫穿樓板的垂直景窗，即使互不交談，人與人之間的交流也從未停歇。

We planned all kinds of guest seating areas on the second floor that tailoring to match the on-site proportions and the combination of visitors. The long glass table settled in the center, which is the core of the moving line. We made of a reinforced glass surface on the atrium opening of the heightening inclined ladder wall. And the countertop is specially designed for the projection and diffusion of linear lighting. That creates a vertical view window that runs through the floor. Even if people don't talk to each other, the communication between them never stops.

延伸閱讀

超人氣質感「8家新竹早午餐」吸睛又高CP值！睡到自然醒補元氣　再來份豐盛大餐

私房鍋蒸布丁必點！苗栗手作木棧板咖啡館　屋咖人隱身木棧工廠內

五金行結合咖啡廳 以輕鬆的姿態恣意挑選五金打造精緻空間

隱身台北巷弄的「南法花園」好吃又好拍！迪化街歐洲鄉村風咖啡廳

相關新聞

馥域 LOFT風飄香咖啡廳

基地為角間獨棟建築一、二樓，室內原有貫穿樓板的天井予以保留，並成為全案後續靈感發想的關鍵源頭。設計時在一、二樓交界規劃白底金屬店招，右上角形似印章的店名字母透刻，隱約可見後方陽台綠色植物，階段式導引演繹外觀第一眼的純淨知性美。

同溫層 高級質感辦公場域

本案為高齡商辦大樓內單層改造，初勘室內型態方整、總計佔地面積逾180平方米，另根據主述律法諮詢的商業屬性和使用端需求，為場域進行高效能分區，包括兼具門面形象的接待櫃檯區、同仁辦公區和主管室、大會議室、兩間VIP接待室，以及附設高腳吧檯的沙發接待區等單元。

隱山居 引人神往的山居歲月

本案為集合式住宅單層改造，室內佔地約90平方米，由於屋齡偏高，加上座落山腰濕氣較重，又是無遮擋的迎風面，因此規劃步驟講究由外而內，先落實外牆防水、頂級氣密窗和管線更新等基礎工程，其後配合居住成員簡單與生活習慣偏好，重塑格局、動線、機能單元，其間慎選友善居者、環境的系列環保材、塗料主力施作，織就一段引人神往的山居歲月。

微觀曼哈頓 優雅不失穩重 新美式風格

屋主夫妻服務醫界，平時繁重工作壓力，讓他們格外渴望家的放鬆和療癒。初期雙方經多次交流，以期確切掌握使用者喜好與作息步調，從而衍生全境優雅不失穩重、兼具個性與溫度的新美式風格。

優雅退休宅 積極放大空間並優化五感體驗

設計上首先以串貫完整公領域：包括玄關、鋼琴區、客廳、餐廚區等單元的流動式開放動線為主，復以廊道銜接的私領域為輔，透過多視角穿透、細膩材質組構與乾淨、明亮演色、和諧光控技巧等，積極放大空間並優化五感體驗。

創造大量收納空間及賦予空間故事性 品味與優質生活兼容並蓄

本案為單層住宅規劃，考量使用者經濟效益與整體風格塑造，保留原廚衛設備，其後配合廊道、部分隔間牆型態等進行重點改造，大幅提升室內光影流動與通透感，並結合精算比例的連續面造型、主題色彩計畫，一方面創造大量收納空間，一方面賦予空間故事性，同時巧妙整合舊有傢俱，讓設計品味與優質生活兼容並蓄。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。