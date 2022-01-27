快訊

南北買房都辛苦...首購族究竟如何下手？七都行情一次看

絕不善罷甘休！立陶宛總統再喊話 籲內閣與台灣洽談代表處改名

同溫層 高級質感辦公場域

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-十硯設計

同溫層 Echo Chamber

本案為高齡商辦大樓內單層改造，初勘室內型態方整、總計佔地面積逾180平方米，另根據主述律法諮詢的商業屬性和使用端需求，為場域進行高效能分區，包括兼具門面形象的接待櫃檯區、同仁辦公區和主管室、大會議室、兩間VIP接待室，以及附設高腳吧檯的沙發接待區等單元。

The project is a single-story renovation in an aging commercial office building. Preliminary surveys of the interior indicated a square space with a total floor area of more than 180 square meters. Based on the commercial attributes and needs of the client, a legal consulting firm, the site is efficiently zoned, including a reception counter area with the corporate image, a general office space and executive offices, a conference room, two VIP reception rooms and a sofa reception area with a high stool bar.

有鑒於主要客層多為重視隱私的政商名流，動線安排採內循環、多進式與單一向性並存，兼顧親疏遠近的成員識別，確保同仁們與訪客間互不干擾，同時透過精工內斂的異材質搭配、燈光計劃、迎賓接待機能、層次分明的景深構成等隱晦手法，圍塑私人俱樂部般的尊榮、隱密、舒適，大幅提升官能乃至心理直覺的高級感，進而喚起準客群同屬專業人士的深度共鳴。

As the main clientele mostly consists of influential politicians and businessmen who value privacy, the spatial flow emphasizes internal circulation, with single-way arrangements and multiple access points to ensure that there is no interference between colleagues and visitors. At the same time, the upscale, private and comfortable environs remind one of a private club, which is created through the sophisticated and restrained texture matching, lighting plan, welcome and reception functions and layered depth of field composition and other tastefully designed elements, which greatly enhance the sense of sophistication and intuition, thus evoking a deep resonance among the prospective customers and professionals.

入口接待櫃檯區不以花俏取勝，僅取垂直水平線條組構，加上材質塊面的俐落對比，交代場域背景與機能量體的相對關係，地坪也隨著動線前進，變換不同地毯花色以象徵單元屬性轉換。附設高腳吧檯的沙發迎賓區，座落全區核心地帶，刻意裸露的天頂，緩解屋高不足之餘，還能創造仰角視野延伸與板塊交疊趣味。沙發區兩側各備一間VIP室，透過連續面整合的動線隱匿技巧，訪客端的隱私與禮遇同步升級。

The entrance reception counter area is restrained rather than fancy, as it is only composed of vertical and horizontal lines. In addition, the contrast of material blocks explains the relative relationship between the background and function. The flooring also follows the spatial flow, with variations in carpet colors symbolizing the change in attributes and function. The sofa welcome area with a high-stooled bar is located in the heart of the office and the deliberately exposed ceiling not only relieves the relatively short ceiling height, but also creates an extended view of the elevation and the interest of overlapping panels. There is a VIP room on each side of the sofa area to ensure the privacy and courtesy of the guests are upgraded simultaneously through the continuous integration of movement and concealment techniques.

延伸閱讀

PLG／夢想家、秀傳再攜手 造福「VIP」吳松蔚

一人獨得22張VIP卷！迪茶連3天大抽獎 幸運好茶喝整年

用餐9折！乾杯首間「火烤兩吃」黑毛屋在台中　還有VIP包廂

【競賽公告】全國首辦 線上小中英語單字比賽開跑！

相關新聞

同溫層 高級質感辦公場域

本案為高齡商辦大樓內單層改造，初勘室內型態方整、總計佔地面積逾180平方米，另根據主述律法諮詢的商業屬性和使用端需求，為場域進行高效能分區，包括兼具門面形象的接待櫃檯區、同仁辦公區和主管室、大會議室、兩間VIP接待室，以及附設高腳吧檯的沙發接待區等單元。

隱山居 引人神往的山居歲月

本案為集合式住宅單層改造，室內佔地約90平方米，由於屋齡偏高，加上座落山腰濕氣較重，又是無遮擋的迎風面，因此規劃步驟講究由外而內，先落實外牆防水、頂級氣密窗和管線更新等基礎工程，其後配合居住成員簡單與生活習慣偏好，重塑格局、動線、機能單元，其間慎選友善居者、環境的系列環保材、塗料主力施作，織就一段引人神往的山居歲月。

微觀曼哈頓 優雅不失穩重 新美式風格

屋主夫妻服務醫界，平時繁重工作壓力，讓他們格外渴望家的放鬆和療癒。初期雙方經多次交流，以期確切掌握使用者喜好與作息步調，從而衍生全境優雅不失穩重、兼具個性與溫度的新美式風格。

優雅退休宅 積極放大空間並優化五感體驗

設計上首先以串貫完整公領域：包括玄關、鋼琴區、客廳、餐廚區等單元的流動式開放動線為主，復以廊道銜接的私領域為輔，透過多視角穿透、細膩材質組構與乾淨、明亮演色、和諧光控技巧等，積極放大空間並優化五感體驗。

創造大量收納空間及賦予空間故事性 品味與優質生活兼容並蓄

本案為單層住宅規劃，考量使用者經濟效益與整體風格塑造，保留原廚衛設備，其後配合廊道、部分隔間牆型態等進行重點改造，大幅提升室內光影流動與通透感，並結合精算比例的連續面造型、主題色彩計畫，一方面創造大量收納空間，一方面賦予空間故事性，同時巧妙整合舊有傢俱，讓設計品味與優質生活兼容並蓄。

樂活退休宅 精心刻劃明亮且療癒的頤樂溫度

本案實際坪數約23坪，儘管屋型還算方整，但因原始格局、採光不佳，空間感也大受影響，因此規劃第一步便是從調整格局、動線開始。設計師首先將廚房與客、餐廳整合，形塑大器尺度與敞朗景深，一舉提升動線流暢度與互補、共享的機能性。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。