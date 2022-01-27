同溫層 高級質感辦公場域

【DECO雜誌】

DECO TV編輯部

十硯設計

同溫層 Echo Chamber

本案為高齡商辦大樓內單層改造，初勘室內型態方整、總計佔地面積逾180平方米，另根據主述律法諮詢的商業屬性和使用端需求，為場域進行高效能分區，包括兼具門面形象的接待櫃檯區、同仁辦公區和主管室、大會議室、兩間VIP接待室，以及附設高腳吧檯的沙發接待區等單元。

The project is a single-story renovation in an aging commercial office building. Preliminary surveys of the interior indicated a square space with a total floor area of more than 180 square meters. Based on the commercial attributes and needs of the client, a legal consulting firm, the site is efficiently zoned, including a reception counter area with the corporate image, a general office space and executive offices, a conference room, two VIP reception rooms and a sofa reception area with a high stool bar.

有鑒於主要客層多為重視隱私的政商名流，動線安排採內循環、多進式與單一向性並存，兼顧親疏遠近的成員識別，確保同仁們與訪客間互不干擾，同時透過精工內斂的異材質搭配、燈光計劃、迎賓接待機能、層次分明的景深構成等隱晦手法，圍塑私人俱樂部般的尊榮、隱密、舒適，大幅提升官能乃至心理直覺的高級感，進而喚起準客群同屬專業人士的深度共鳴。

As the main clientele mostly consists of influential politicians and businessmen who value privacy, the spatial flow emphasizes internal circulation, with single-way arrangements and multiple access points to ensure that there is no interference between colleagues and visitors. At the same time, the upscale, private and comfortable environs remind one of a private club, which is created through the sophisticated and restrained texture matching, lighting plan, welcome and reception functions and layered depth of field composition and other tastefully designed elements, which greatly enhance the sense of sophistication and intuition, thus evoking a deep resonance among the prospective customers and professionals.

入口接待櫃檯區不以花俏取勝，僅取垂直水平線條組構，加上材質塊面的俐落對比，交代場域背景與機能量體的相對關係，地坪也隨著動線前進，變換不同地毯花色以象徵單元屬性轉換。附設高腳吧檯的沙發迎賓區，座落全區核心地帶，刻意裸露的天頂，緩解屋高不足之餘，還能創造仰角視野延伸與板塊交疊趣味。沙發區兩側各備一間VIP室，透過連續面整合的動線隱匿技巧，訪客端的隱私與禮遇同步升級。

The entrance reception counter area is restrained rather than fancy, as it is only composed of vertical and horizontal lines. In addition, the contrast of material blocks explains the relative relationship between the background and function. The flooring also follows the spatial flow, with variations in carpet colors symbolizing the change in attributes and function. The sofa welcome area with a high-stooled bar is located in the heart of the office and the deliberately exposed ceiling not only relieves the relatively short ceiling height, but also creates an extended view of the elevation and the interest of overlapping panels. There is a VIP room on each side of the sofa area to ensure the privacy and courtesy of the guests are upgraded simultaneously through the continuous integration of movement and concealment techniques.