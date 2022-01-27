隱山居 引人神往的山居歲月

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-沐光植境設計（寬邑室內裝修設計有限公司）

隱山居 Mountain Retreat

本案為集合式住宅單層改造，室內佔地約90平方米，由於屋齡偏高，加上座落山腰濕氣較重，又是無遮擋的迎風面，因此規劃步驟講究由外而內，先落實外牆防水、頂級氣密窗和管線更新等基礎工程，其後配合居住成員簡單與生活習慣偏好，重塑格局、動線、機能單元，其間慎選友善居者、環境的系列環保材、塗料主力施作，織就一段引人神往的山居歲月。

This project involves a single-story renovation of a residential building, with an interior area of about 90 square meters. Because of the gradual aging of the building, its location on a hillside with heavy humidity and being situated in an unobstructed windward-facing side, the planning and design prioritized overhauling the exterior before moving on to the interior space. First, basic works such as waterproofing of exterior walls, use of premium airtight windows and replacement of pipelines were completed. Then, the layout, flow and functional units were reshaped based on the living habits and preferences of the residents. A series of residence-friendly and eco-friendly materials and paints were carefully selected to create a fascinating mountain residence.

玄關貼牆設置架高鞋櫃與穿鞋椅，並活用獨立儲藏室隔牆，內嵌展示櫃成為迎賓端景，玄關和餐廚交界處藉著視角窄縮、轉折技巧，順勢放大公領域豁然開朗的流動光感。置中餐廚區與兩面開窗、大景無敵的客廳，為全宅兩大風情聚落，前者以特製機能中島銜接餐桌，型塑與流理檯並列的循環動線，柔白搭配暖木色的輪廓設定，長保窗明几淨且溫馨的療癒力。餐廚將入客廳的轉角於牆面裝設吊架、踏階，可兼作展示舞台或貓兒的遊戲場。

A high shoe cabinet and chair are attached to the wall of the entryway. The partition wall of the separate storage room is used as an embedded display cabinet to become a visual scenery that welcomes visitors. The junction of the foyer and the kitchen is narrowed and turned by the technique of narrowing the angle of view and the flow of light in the public area was enlarged. The centrally positioned kitchen area and the living room with windows on both sides are the two highlights of the house with unparalleled views. The former leverages a custom-made functional kitchen island to connect the dining table, shaping the flow line side by side with the table and the soft white paired with warm wood contours ensures a clean and welcoming visual effect. The kitchen-to-living room corner is equipped with wall hangers and steps, which can be used as a display stage or a playground for the cats.

客廳特地精簡裝飾手段，氣密窗也盡量減少分段，讓空間素顏能極限烘托腰窗外；視野廣達180度以上的壯麗風景線，另有鑒於屋高有限，客廳上方又有大樑橫過，設計上結合吊隱式空調、漫射間照打造幾何板塊層次，最大化釋出寶貴高度。主臥內建三進式分區，睡眠區和主浴之間大膽採用輕透玻璃隔間，一來為設計感加分，更有將天然光引入的積極考量。

The living room employed a minimalistic decor and the airtight windows also minimize the number of sections, so that the plain color of the space can accentuate the spectacular scenery outside the windows, which offers a 180-degree visual angle. In addition, given the limited height of the interior and the large beams crossing the living room, the design incorporated the ceiling concealed air conditioning units and diffused lighting to create a geometric layer to maximize ceiling height. The master bedroom had an integrated triple-entry partition and a light-transparent glass partition between the sleeping area and the master’s bathroom is boldly used to add to the sense of design and to introduce natural light.

綜觀全案不難發現：空間設計，實際上更像一種生活規整和情境提案的總成。

From this project, it is not difficult to find: spatial design, in fact, is more like a living arrangement and the sum total of scenario proposals.