旺宏斥資2億捐政府疫苗計畫喊卡 2大主因曝光

民眾蛋行竟買不到雞蛋？產地業者揭原因 批農委會凍漲

微觀曼哈頓 優雅不失穩重 新美式風格

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-灃言室內設計工作室

微觀曼哈頓 Microcosm in Manhattan

屋主夫妻服務醫界，平時繁重工作壓力，讓他們格外渴望家的放鬆和療癒。初期雙方經多次交流，以期確切掌握使用者喜好與作息步調，從而衍生全境優雅不失穩重、兼具個性與溫度的新美式風格。

The owners are a couple working in the healthcare industry; the pressure of their work makes them long for the relaxation and healing of home. During the initial stage, we exchanged ideas to understand their preferences and pace of life, which led to the creation of a refreshing American style that is elegant, yet aptly understated, a residence with both personality and warmth.

本案為新成屋，原有三房配置相當符合小家庭需求，因此連同附帶廚、衛設備一併保留，除了避免資源浪費，也結合設計手法整合出全新風貌。玄關於門後貼牆設置展示暨鞋櫃，接著進入情調溫馨的餐廳區。考量此區結構樑下壓明顯，首先以雙斜向天花板抓出置中平衡點，搭配餐燈垂掛與餐桌椅擺設突顯單元核心，兩側穿插局部黑鏡則有虛實層次交映和拉升視覺高度的附加效果。此外，餐廳周邊原有次臥、客浴、廚房等多動線匯聚，運用清雅木質做九十度連續面整合，隱私性與整體感同步提升。

This project is a new property and the original three-bedroom configuration meets the needs of a small family, so it is retained along with the kitchen and bathroom facilities to avoid wasting resources; we set out to integrate creative design techniques to create a whole new look. A display and shoe cabinet is set up on the wall behind the entryway foyer, followed by a warm and inviting dining room area. Considering the dominance of the structural beams in this space, the first step was to create a centered balance with a double-slanting ceiling and to highlight the core of the space with suspended dining lights and the placement of dining tables and chairs, while interspersed with partially black mirrors on both sides to have the additional effect of interplay between the virtual and real layers, which has the effect of raising the visual height. In addition, the second bedroom, guest bathroom and kitchen around the dining area are integrated with a ninety-degree continuous surface using elegant wood to enhance privacy and a sense of consistency.

客廳臨窗採光極佳，背牆面貼倣塗料壁紙，微復古質地與皮革沙發相映成趣。而作為風格亮點的電視牆，在簡化對稱古典線條的基礎上特調墨綠灰，居中設置經典壁爐語彙，兩邊同樣鑲嵌鏡面反射光影、放大空間，主牆左側實際是隱藏的主臥室入口。主臥情境柔和素淨，提供絕佳眠臥氛圍，兩間小孩房則各以蘋果綠、粉膚橘色調貼合角色性格，善用立體空間的機能佈局，忠實體現「設計，因人而生」的本質意義。

Natural light is abundant in the living room thanks to the adjacent windows and the back wall is covered with faux wallpaper, complemented with a slightly vintage texture and a leather sofa. The TV wall, the highlight of the space, is based on simple symmetrical lines accentuated in dark green and gray, with a classic fireplace design in the center and mirrors on both sides to reflect light and shadow and enlarge the space. The left side of the main wall is the hidden entrance to the master bedroom. The master bedroom is soft and minimalist, providing an excellent setting for quality sleep, while the two children's rooms are respectively painted in apple green and pink-orange to fit their characters. The functional layout of three-dimensional space is deftly used to faithfully realize the original meaning of "design is borne from people."

微觀曼哈頓 優雅不失穩重 新美式風格

屋主夫妻服務醫界，平時繁重工作壓力，讓他們格外渴望家的放鬆和療癒。初期雙方經多次交流，以期確切掌握使用者喜好與作息步調，從而衍生全境優雅不失穩重、兼具個性與溫度的新美式風格。

