優雅退休宅 積極放大空間並優化五感體驗

拾馥 The elegant retirement house

全案規劃主軸在於體現「優雅退休宅」概念。

The primary planning axis of the whole case is to embody the concept of an "elegant retirement house."

因應委託人期望的大器舒適和完善起居休憩機能，設計上首先以串貫完整公領域：包括玄關、鋼琴區、客廳、餐廚區等單元的流動式開放動線為主，復以廊道銜接的私領域為輔，透過多視角穿透、細膩材質組構與乾淨、明亮演色、和諧光控技巧等，積極放大空間並優化五感體驗。

To meet the client's expectation of large-scale comfort and perfect living and rest function, the design first focused on the flow open moving line running through the complete public domain: including the entryway area, piano area, living room, dining room, and kitchen area. We took the private zone of corridor connection as a supplement. Through multi-perspective penetration, excellent material composition, clean, bright color rendering, and harmonious light control skills, we positively enlarge the space and optimize the five-sense experience.

屋主經常往返國內外，深具獨到審美與時尚品味，因此全案風格設定貼合使用者性格特質，擷取現代美式的優雅靜謐，來調和知性人文內核，天地壁穿插複層線框、造型面對稱比例、壁爐、木百葉、鑲嵌玻璃工藝等經典美式風格語彙，營造兼具優雅與個性的情境氛圍，讓家不僅能深度放鬆休息，更是闔家收藏四季、享受各種生活樂趣的安逸之所，在隨處流露高級感的低奢況味中，擁抱極致美好的生活點滴。

Often traveling to and from home and abroad, the homeowner has unique aesthetic and fashion tastes. The style setting of the whole house is to fit the user's personality. Therefore, we took the elegance and tranquility of the modern American style to reconcile the intellectual and humanistic core. We designed it to be interspersed with multi-layer wireframes on the wall of heaven and earth, the symmetrical modeling surface, and the classic American style vocabularies such as a fireplace, wooden shutter, and inlaid glass technology. All of them create a situational atmosphere with elegance and personality. It is not only a profound relaxation but also a comfortable place for the whole family to gather for four seasons and enjoy all kinds of life fun. The low luxury taste of high-level feeling everywhere makes people embrace the most beautiful life.

為了極大化呈現客廳與餐、廚之間的全開放連結和親暱互動，除了增設特製中島以強化餐敘機能，也特地在電視牆兩側，等比施作單邊跨距達220cm的玻璃拉門，並以單扇110cm的連動疊合方式，讓門片不用時可完全收藏至電視牆內，一方面避免大火烹調時油煙散逸，一方面也確保不同社交介面時的互不干擾。其次是鋼琴區旁附加臨窗寫字檯，提升空間複合效益，主臥另增設專屬衣帽間，內建ㄇ型收納動線與珠寶中島。

To maximize the full open connection and intimate interaction between the living room, the dining room, and the kitchen, we added a customized island to strengthen the meal function. We also constructed a proportionally glass sliding door with a single side span of 220 cm on both sides of the TV wall. And a single glass with 110 cm overlaying method, the door can completely store in the TV wall when not in use. On the one hand, avoid the escape of smoke when cooking. On the other hand, ensure that different social activities do not interfere with each other. Secondly, we put a desk near the window next to the piano area to improve the compound benefit of space. We provided the master bedroom additionally an exclusive cloakroom, with a built-in U-type storage flow space and an island for displaying jewelry.

施作上精選大理石、鐵件、玻璃等優質材料來落實工藝細節，其間巧妙帶入使用者喜好展現高級感，包括玄關地坪的石材水切山茶花圖騰、客廳大理石壁爐、餐廚區對稱拉門與多處展示櫃、造型牆等量體，私密臥室、浴間則以美式木百葉窗、圖紋壁紙、石材、磚及傢飾軟裝等元素，佐以飯店式精品配置，細膩勾勒細緻華美風韻。

We selected high-quality materials such as marble, iron, and glass to implement the craft details. Among them, it is cleverly brought into the user's preference to show a high sense, including a stone water-cut camellia totem on the entrance floor, a marble fireplace in the living room, symmetrical sliding door in the kitchen area, multiple display cabinets, and modeling walls. We put the private bedrooms and bathrooms with American wood shutters, pattern wallpaper, stone, brick, and soft home decoration. We want to show its full gorgeous charm with the hotel-style boutique configuration presenting a delicate outline.