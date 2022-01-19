創造大量收納空間及賦予空間故事性 品味與優質生活兼容並蓄

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-大豆室內裝修設計有限公司

紳藍 Refinement in Blue

惜物愛物是種美德，如何將舊有器物毫無違和融進嶄新空間，成為現代設計師的重要修業。本案為單層住宅規劃，考量使用者經濟效益與整體風格塑造，保留原廚衛設備，其後配合廊道、部分隔間牆型態等進行重點改造，大幅提升室內光影流動與通透感，並結合精算比例的連續面造型、主題色彩計畫，一方面創造大量收納空間，一方面賦予空間故事性，同時巧妙整合舊有傢俱，讓設計品味與優質生活兼容並蓄。

It is a virtue to cherish and love things and it has become an important practice for modern designers to blend old objects into a new space without feeling out of place. This project is a single-story residential renovation. In considering the economic benefits required by the users and the overall style, the original kitchen and bathroom facilities were retained and then the corridor and some parts of the partition walls were renovated to significantly improve the flow of light and shade and the sense of transparency in the interior space. The combination of the carefully proportioned continuous surface shapes and thematic color scheme creates a large amount of storage space while imbuing a sense of story. At the same time, old furniture is cleverly integrated to ensure the right balance of tasteful design and quality of life.

入口玄關活用六角磚、木地板的材質變化，搭配玻璃屏風界定裡外，公領域由玄關、客廳、中島餐廚、書房四者共享，另設獨立中式廚房，滿足多樣化烹調樂趣，點狀聚落的配置倍感自由、彈性。聚焦跳躍於天際邊框、宛如時空隧道的斜切廊道內牆、沙發後靠書格櫃底版等處的深藍色塊，實則積極對話主人色彩偏好，而應用於天花板漸層、書房隔間等處的弧圓語彙，也為視覺平添精緻、柔軟。

Hexagonal tiles and wood flooring are employed on the design of the entryway and a glass screen defines the interior and exterior. The public area is shared by the entrance foyer, living room, kitchen island and study, with a separate Chinese-style kitchen to satisfy the pleasures for diverse cooking needs. The configuration of dotted clusters emanates a sense of freedom and flexibility. With a focus on the inner wall of the sloping corridor that gives off the impression of a time tunnel that reaches for the sky, as well as the dark blue blocks behind the sofa lined against the bottom of the book cabinet, it is as if the house is engaging in an active dialogue with the owner's color preferences. The curved design language used in the ceiling gradient and study partitions also adds a flair of sophistication and softness to the visual effect.

清朗晨光透過書房玻璃牆逸入中島餐廚區，餐桌上方原有橫亙大樑，先藉間接光軟化線條；加上木質大面積美化處理，型塑天花板層次到斜切牆面一氣呵成的完整性，無形中也讓餐廚的場域表情更生動。書房內壁貼大塊軟木墊片，成為創意揮灑介面。九十度開窗的主臥室質地純淨，輕法式古典的優雅定調相得益彰，包括床尾閱讀區、床側梳化區、專屬更衣室裡，都有活用畸零且精緻的獨家貼心設計，為居家日常預留無限驚喜。

The morning light escapes through the glass wall of the study into the dining and kitchen area in the kitchen island. The original horizontal beam above the dining table is softened by indirect light and then beautified by a large wood area to create a cohesive integrity from the ceiling level to the beveled wall, thus accentuating the vivid expressions of the kitchen space. The interior walls of the study are lined with large cork pads, serving as an interface for creative expression. The master bedroom with 90-degree windows is pure in texture, complementing the elegant tone of classical French style. The reading area at the end of the bed, the sofa area at the side of the bed and the exclusive dressing room are all feature unique and thoughtful design elements, bringing pleasant surprises to the humdrum of daily home life.