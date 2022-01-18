樂活退休宅 精心刻劃明亮且療癒的頤樂溫度

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-瓦匠室內裝修工程有限公司

頤樂 The Happy Retiring Home

本案實際坪數約23坪，儘管屋型還算方整，但因原始格局、採光不佳，空間感也大受影響，因此規劃第一步便是從調整格局、動線開始。設計師首先將廚房與客、餐廳整合，形塑大器尺度與敞朗景深，一舉提升動線流暢度與互補、共享的機能性。除了主臥室維持獨立隱私外，其餘同屬迎光面的書房、和室，都以透光玻璃拉門取代局部隔間牆，順勢將戶外天然光引入室內。

The actual area of this case is about 23 pings. Although the house type is quite square, the original layout is not well-lit, and the sense of space is greatly affected. Therefore, the first step in planning was to adjust its composition and flow line. Designers first integrated the kitchen with the living and dining room, shaping the large scale and wide depth of field and improving the smoothness of movement and the function of complementary sharing in one action. In addition to maintaining independent privacy in the master bedroom, we changed the rest of the study and the Japanese-style room that belong to the light facing side with transparent glass sliding doors replacing the part partition wall to introduce outdoor natural light into the room.

為了協助熱愛生活的委託人夫婦，得以盡情享受隨心所欲的退休人生，設計師由使用者喜愛的日式風情擷取靈感，精選秉性溫暖自然的原色素材，包括淺調木皮、木地板、灰白石紋以及少量玻璃、鏡面，搭配硬體俐落線構與減法思維的裝飾性，精心刻劃明亮且療癒的頤樂溫度。

To assist the client couple, who loves life, can enjoy the retirement life at will. Designers took inspiration from the Japanese style that users love to select natural materials with warm and natural qualities. They include a light-toned veneer, wooden floor, gray and white stone grain, and a small amount of glass and mirror surface to match the decoration of the neat-line structure and subtractive thinking. We carefully engraved the bright and healing happy retiring home temperature.

客廳選購兩張按摩椅替代傳統沙發，專屬指向性明確，餐廚區特製一座多功能高餐檯以區隔餐廳和廚房工作區，以滿足多樣化的餐敘情趣，而自由且舒適的場域配置，也能同步嘉惠到訪作客的親朋好友。由於平時屋子只有夫妻倆居住，所以和室、書房都能作為公領域的延伸，書房內備有沙發床，搭配內側捲簾，必要時也能當作客房來使用。和室採日式風味濃郁的地板架高設計，中置電動升降桌便於平時休閒品茶，而木地板下方全數規劃上掀式收納，為空間附加實用機能。除和室外，全區地坪採行無障礙施作，貼心呵護年長者足下安全。

We purchased two massage chairs in the living room to replace the traditional sofa, which has a clear exclusive direction. In the kitchen area, we specially designed a multifunctional high dining table to separate the dining room and the kitchen work area to meet the diverse tastes of meal fun. And the free and comfortable field configuration can also simultaneously benefit relatives and friends who visit. Since the house is usually only occupied by the couple, the Japanese-style room and study can use as an extension of the public domain. There is a sofa bed in the study room, with an inner roller blind, which can be used as a guest room if necessary. We adopted the rich Japanese-style floor-raising design in the Japanese-style room. We also placed an electric lifting table in the middle for tasting tea in free time and designed all lift storage under the wooden floor, adding practical functions to the room. In addition to the Japanese-style room, we also adopted barrier-free facilities in the entire area to protect the elderly safety and avoid them tripping over.

玄關活用結構凹處設置收納櫃，牆面局部茶鏡牆不只吸納光影、反射空間，也消弭既有結構柱的存在感，客廳電視牆採些微不對稱的立面分割，穿插異材質與造型疊合的進退差變化、背景光等，帶入活潑設計感，並藉著貼牆書櫃設計，巧妙將水平視線延伸至書房，營造大跨距的尺度氣勢，主臥與和室之間以齊頂高立櫃隔間，一方面保有完整空間感，順勢爭取坪效最佳化效果。

We used structural recesses in the entryway to set up storage cabinets. Besides, the tawny glasses wall fixed on the part of the wall not only can absorb light and shadow and reflect the space but also can eliminate the presence of existing structural columns. The TV wall in the living room adopted a slightly asymmetrical facade division, interspersed with the change of advance and retreat of different materials and superimposed shapes, and the background light, which brings a sense of lively design. The horizontal line of sight is cleverly extended to the study to create a large-span scale momentum with the wall bookcase design. We also placed a cabinet compartment with the same height as the top between the master bedroom and the Japanese-style room. On the one hand, it maintains a complete sense of space and strives for the optimal effect of area efficiency.