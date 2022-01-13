存萃 Purity｜打破先天限制 創造極大化效益

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO TV編輯部

資料暨圖片提供-國彰室內設計

存萃 Purity

越是聚居稠密的都會區，小坪數迷你宅越見主流，因此；如何打破先天限制，因時制宜滿足使用者一切生活、娛樂休閒甚至工作所需，同時創造極大化的坪數效益與舒適性，為本案最關鍵的思維核心。

In the more densely populated urban areas, small residences have become mainstream. Therefore, breaking the inherent spatial limitations and meeting all users' needs for living, entertainment, leisure and even work, while creating maximum efficiency and comfort is at the core of this project.

全宅實際佔地僅約40平方米，主要使用者為伴侶二人，除了平時在家工作；假日還偶有宗教聚會的交誼需求。規劃上先敲定需配合既有管線的廚、衛空間，接著運用造型櫃體、木作牆和鐵件玻璃類輕介質，巧妙鋪排流暢動線與多個獨立或共用的起居單元。

The actual area of the house is only about 40 square meters, and the main residents are a couple who not only work at home during the week but also have occasional religious gatherings for socializing during the weekends and holidays. The kitchen and bathroom spaces were planned to match the existing piping. Then light mediums such as designer cabinets, woodwork walls, and iron and glass pieces were used to cleverly lay out smooth flows and multiple independent or shared living units.

原本進門就盡收眼底的室內，得利於玄關兩側事前精算的斜切櫃體巧思，不只創造大容量收納，也強化適度屏障與轉折層次，此區地面採用水泥粉光和人字拼木地板跳色施作，分段輔助界定裡外，從移動到實際使用體驗，全程充滿儀式性與精緻感。

The interior space, which was originally visible upon entering, benefits from the pre-calculated beveled cabinets on both sides of the entryway foyer, which allows for a large storage capacity and strengthens the appropriate barriers and turns. The flooring of this area is made of concrete and herringbone wood parquet flooring with contrasting colors to help define the different interior and exterior sections. From movement to actual user experience, the whole process is full of ritual and refinement.

置中的公領域包含客廳、餐廚區和局部地板架高的角落冥想區，客廳跳脫固定主牆迷思，結合組合式沙發、軸心旋轉電視柱和牆角嵌入式光帶，溢屏的浪漫、自在隨之而來，餐廚區佈局同樣精湛，除了三向可用的訂製中島銜接餐桌，周邊還有流理檯、茶水區提升機動性，空間利用無懈可擊。

The central public area includes a living room, a dining and kitchen area, and a partially elevated corner meditation area. The design of the living room is a departure from the convention of fixed main walls. By combining a modular sofa, an axially rotating TV column and a corner recessed light strip, the romance and freedom of the screen come ensures ultimate flexibility. The layout of the dining and kitchen area is also superb. In addition to the custom-made kitchen island that connects the dining table in three directions, there is also a countertop and a pantry area around it to enhance functional versatility and mobility, making the space utilization second to none.

由於居住成員簡單，主臥室採通透黑鐵玻璃隔間，自然活絡視覺與光影流動。此外床頭上方原有壓樑狀況，設計時以天花板收斜角搭配床背板化解，百葉窗前側邊間照也成功將視角向上延展。

Due to the simple number of occupants, the master bedroom is partitioned with black iron glass, which naturally revitalizes the flow of vision and light. In addition, the original beams above the bed, an unideal situation, was solved by beveling the ceiling with the bed headboard, and the side partition in front of the blinds also successfully extended the view angle upward.