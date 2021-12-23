漫悠 宛如溫暖問候撩人心緒

漫悠 The lazy romance restaurant

名為Le Petit Charme的本案隱身於鬧區一家法式旅店頂樓，為擁有餐飲專業背景的店主，研發各式無菜單料理以分享饕客、好友的秘密基地。有鑒於環境周邊超過百年積累的人文底蘊，設計上秉承低調自然、微復古、輕工業為主題，盡可能和諧融入街景，並特意保留戶外星光露台區，搭配軌道玻璃門，作為室內借景、引景與場域機能切換的天然發酵劑。

This case, named Le Petit Charme, is hidden on the top floor of a French-style hotel in the downtown area. That is a secret base for shopkeepers with professional catering backgrounds to develop all kinds of chef's tasting menus to share with gourmets and friends. Due to the cultural heritage accumulated for more than a century around the store environment, we adhered to the themes of low-key nature, micro-retro, and light industry in our design and integrated them into the streets as harmoniously as possible. Moreover, we specially reserved the outdoor starlight terrace area with track glass doors as a natural fermentation starter for indoor scenery borrowing, scenery introduction, and field function switching.

實務上事先於天花板層加強斷熱、防水，入口門廳刷上優雅粉膚色，一張古樸單椅佐以聚光燈，宛如溫暖問候撩人心緒。地坪則採用水泥粉光、魚骨拼接木紋磚雙重材質，微妙區分主動線、室內座位區和戶外區。室內除吧檯備餐區外全數開放規劃，牆面灰泥鏝刀手作的肌理，流露緩慢質樸的時間況味，加上宛如自家客廳；極富個性品味的傢俱擺設，令來客置身其間格外自在。

In practice, we strengthened heat insulation and waterproof the ceiling layer in advance. The entrance hall was painted with elegant pink-beige color and a quaint single-chair with a spotlight like a warm greeting and a sultry mood. We made the floor with cement polishing and chevron jointed wood blocks to subtly distinguish the main traffic flow, indoor seating area, and outdoor area. We planned the whole restaurant as an open space except the bar area for meal preparation. The texture made by hand with a trowel on the wall shows a slow and plain taste of time. In addition, the restaurant is like its own living room, with furniture furnishings full of personal flavor, which makes visitors feel remarkably comfortable in it.

戶外區加高的女兒牆使用炭燒木拼貼，地面鑲嵌銅金字母隱含故事性，鄰戶側牆漆上靛墨塗料憑添復古風韻，室內外之間設置三等份玻璃拉門，可依現場需求閉合或開啟，彈性場域設定可提供包場聚餐、婚禮、產品發表會以及小型展覽、小型活動聚會等用途。人間有情，特別是午後陽光灑落、城市喧囂逐漸隱沒，一種猶如閒坐巴黎左岸咖啡座的慵懶浪漫，油然而生。

We used charcoal wood collage in the uplift parapet wall in the outdoor area and inlaid the ground with copper and gold letters to imply storytelling. The sidewalls of the neighbors were painted with indigo pigment to add retro charm. Three-part glass sliding doors set between indoor and outdoor that can close or open according to site requirements. This flexible field setting can use for private dining, weddings, product launches, small exhibitions, and small event gatherings. Love in the world, especially when you see the sun is shining in the afternoon and the hustle and bustle of the city are gradually disappearing. Sitting in a café on the left bank of Paris, a kind of lazy romance arising involuntarily.

