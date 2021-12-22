煥彩北歐 活潑個性悠閒宅

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO雜誌

資料暨圖片提供-戩創堂室內裝修設計工作室

煥彩北歐

The Rejuvenating Nordic Home Design

本案為高齡單層住宅改造，詳盡的平面配置定案後，初期優先進行管線更新、防水抓漏等，與空間體質強化息息相關的基礎工程項目，以確保提供使用者高性價比的總體設計時限。

This project is about renovating a one-story residence for elderly people. After finalizing the floor plan, the first priorities in the beginning of this project were to renovate the pipelines with waterproofing and to conduct basic engineering projects that helps to enhance the spatial physique of the residence. The purpose thereof is to ensure that users are provided with cost-effective overall design within the time limit.

室內實際坪數僅約75平方米，規劃上除了結合玄關、餐區端景牆、主臥更衣室等重點佈局，滿足大容量收納、獨立三房等需求，也因應屋主熱愛下廚喜好，貼心打造擁有ㄇ型動線與高低機能檯面的開放餐廚區，現場情調十足的Lounge Bar氛圍，也為家人、親友間互動預熱更多趣味。

The actual indoor area of the residence is only about 75 m2. Apart from integrating the end view wall of the foyer and dining room and designing a dressing room in the master bedroom to satisfy the demands for big storage and three independent rooms, the designer has, in response to the owner’s passion for cooking, created a U-shaped open kitchen area with high and low functional platforms. The dining area, which is full of coziness like that of a lounge bar, really helps to warm up the atmosphere and increase the interaction between friends and family members.

考量屋主喜愛活潑有個性、隱含北歐式悠閒味道的設計風格，由此選定重點寶藍、銘黃、大面積暖木色等，搭配健康質材演繹全宅型廓比例，並透過鮮明對比豐富場域生命力。特別是活用電視牆雙面櫃體，一方面安置冰箱，順勢創造客廳與餐廚兩者彼此獨立卻又親暱的聚落關係，加上區分客用、家用兩段式浴間設計等巧思，都是因地制宜的絕佳示範。

As the owner likes the lively, characteristic, and Nordic leisure home design, the designer has used royal blue, chrome yellow, a large surface of heart wood color and healthy materials to interpret the full house profile of this residence while enriching the vitality of different space therein with sharp contrast. It is especially so for the double-sided cabinet design of the TV wall. This specially designed wall is used not only to place the refrigerator, but also to create an intimate relationship between the living room and dining room while ensuring their independence. Similarly, the ingenious two-stage bathroom design that differentiates between guest and home uses is also an excellent example of adaptation to local conditions.