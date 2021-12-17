快訊

減壓艙 一方機能完備且舒適的自主私天地

聯合新聞網 / DECO TV

【DECO雜誌】

撰文者-DECO雜誌

資料暨圖片提供-一方周設計

減壓艙 Relax Chamber

本案居住成員為一家五口，由於孩子們目前年幼，所以空間基本配置預留三間孩房彈性，以因應未來階段性成長。其次是男主人任職醫界，平時工作繁忙，特別希望回家後能有個獨處沈澱、不受干擾的空間角落，由此衍生與客廳主牆藍、灰、白三色幾何造型結合的「減壓艙」概念，搭配天花板取代電視的升降式投影螢幕操作，打造一方機能完備且舒適的自主私天地。

A family of five is the service target of this project. As the children are still young, the designer has, by leaving a space for three children’s bedrooms, preserved flexibility in space configuration to respond to the children’s different growth stages. Moreover, as the man of the house who serves in the medical industry is busy at work, he has delivered his wish to have an uninterrupted space that allows him to stay alone and set the mood. The concept of “relax chamber” that integrates with the blue, gray, and white geometric pattern of living room’s main wall is therefore derived. Together with the ceiling-recessed motorized projection screen that replaces the television, a fully functional, comfortable, and independent private space is created.

入口玄關區原先並無明確界定，但透過地坪花磚、木地板的異材質變化，搭配右側以弧線開展進門動線、視野的儲藏室佈局，同時滿足客廳、玄關、餐廳三者間場域介系與提供大量收納效益，而點綴於玄關高櫃面的深藍弧圓語彙，除了迎賓第一眼聚焦，也成為與前述「減壓艙」相呼應的趣味索引。

The foyer was not designed to have a clear boundary. Nevertheless, the interchanged use of floral floor tiles and wood floor, the arched doorway on the right and the visual storage design have satisfied the field intermediary between the living room, foyer and dining room while offering the benefit of large storage space. The dark blue arch locution that embellishes the high cabinet in foyer not only becomes the first spot on which the arriving guests focus, but also intriguingly echoes with the said “relax chamber”.

客廳以清涼演色和簡斂線性構築基底，微妙回應男主人偏好的冷靜氣質，而沙發背牆揉合投影機鏡頭的光點照明，則透露不經意的活潑幽默。女主人擅長廚藝，長時間停留的餐廳裡，除了整合餐桌、中島；機能強大的Ｔ字軸線，廳內瀰漫優雅輕奢的輕古典風韻，同樣也是體現使用者性格的積極演繹。

The living room designed with fresh color rendering and simple linear arrangement ingeniously responds to the calm temperament of the man of the house, whereas the sofa back wall that blends with the spotlight of the projector unwittingly reveals vividness and a sense of humor. The dining room, on the other hand, not only combines the dining table and kitchen island, but also shows its great functionality with a T-axis layout. The elegant, light luxurious and light classical charm that is presented all over the dining room also reflects the active interpretation of the character of the lady of the house, who is talented in cooking and spends lots of time therein.

主臥室延續調和、平衡路線，將客廳的飽和藍佐以餐區奶茶粉，即成為房內牆面秉性華貴的藕灰紫。全案透過設計語彙靈活變化，在不同場域交融理性秩序與感性浪漫比例，藉以滿足不同喜好的使用者需求，順勢成就鮮活空間樣貌。

Continuing the harmonious and balanced design concepts, the master bedroom is painted with grayish purple, a naturally luxurious color mixed with the living room’s fully saturated blue and dining room’s milk tea pastel colors. Through the flexible use of design locution, this project has blended rational orders and sensual romance in different proportions from venue to venue to meet the respective needs of users and successfully create a living space.

