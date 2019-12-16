親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
時尚家居
BODY
Harpers BAZAAR
Bella儂儂
ELLE
La Vie
VOGUE
COOL流行酷報
DECO
Living & Design 住宅美學
OPEN Design
醫美時尚
珠寶世界
GQ
整形達人

全新戰場「撒幣沙漠」開啟！2020選舉格鬥遊戲 就在udn

星宇航空開賣超夯！記者實測澳門、檳城首班售罄

不對稱手法形塑空間 打破傳統思維演繹夢境般宅邸

2019-12-16 08:26DECO居家

【浩室設計】

寂靜量體

表現出解構主義手法中塑造多元不對等性，創造獨特與趣味。室內用材盡以自然原生質材展現，並充份以不規則線性構築，模糊水平與規矩等既有概念，賦予空間個性。

Creating unsymmetrical diversity by deconstruction methodology, and creating uniqueness and fun. The indoor space decorated with the natural materials, irregular structures, and fuzzy scales displays the genuine space idiosyncrasy.

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
分享

視覺多以岩石質與水泥質作鋪陳，期望與一般居室空間呈現迴異性格，並解決屋主飼養鸚鵡容易造成家具破壞等問題。玄關的岩石穿鞋椅以單邊不對稱呈現活潑與使用便利性。電視牆為真岩石，以不同切割面大小拼接，充分表現立面深淺層次。餐桌面取平整岩石材作應用。地坪拼貼紋理不重覆的仿石紋半拋石英磚，鋪陳間充滿自然對花，襯托空間精緻性。

The visual effect, created by using rocks and concretes, exhibits the distinct residential style, and solves the furniture-damage issue of housing the parrot. At the foyer, the unsymmetrical-style shoe stool shows the vivid strength and practical functionality. The TV wall, paved by the stones in different sizes, manifests the stereoscopic visuals. The dining made of the complete rock, and the floors decorated with the inconsistent homogeneous tiles set off the space delicacy.

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
分享

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
分享

客餐廳間大斜面造型牆為銜接兩廳之動線，以不對稱非線性手法塑造牆體，如水泥雕塑品般充滿立體凹凸角面，製造搶眼外形並兼具展示藝術品與複合收納雙功能。在居家空間大膽嘗試此裝置，相當具原創與實驗性。

The stylish slant walls, in disproportional scales, connect the living and dining room, in which the uneven wall surfaces demonstrate the beauty as an artwork and the function of storage. This design skill is full of originality and imagination.

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
分享

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
分享

不規則斜面天花板，以白色斜框，大氣鋪陳與水泥雕塑牆面構成塊面嵌接，如大型的室內複合雕塑。充滿清水模與水泥質地的觸覺手感，模糊了居家與藝術間的界線，將空間演繹如夢境般。充分打破傳統思維，不需工整也無需對比，只講究遊走在非線性間的黃金比例。

The inconsistent slant white ceiling magnificently joints the concrete walls, as if the big complex indoor sculpture. The textures of the fair-faced concrete obsolete the distinction between the house and art, and transform the space into the heaven. There is neither the conventional stereotype nor the conditional consistency, but the nonlinear golden ratio roaming in the space.

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
分享

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
分享

空間創作無限制，設計也無界限，在考量實用與美觀外，能否兼具獨特性與趣味性的延伸吸引度，值得讓人玩味醒思。

The space creation is boundary free, neither is the design. On top of the consideration of functionality and beauty, it reminds us of the possibility to create the uniqueness and joy.

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
分享

分享

延伸閱讀

歐洲直送》2019耶誕蛋糕 法式驚奇！

距今4萬4000年 考古學家發現世界最早故事...

台中最新IG打卡點！靜宜大學「主顧聖母堂」落...

獨／台鐵新觀光列車13日亮相 內裝三亮點搶先...

DECO居家

《DECO居家雜誌》－報導內容以最新流行時尚話題的居家美學趨勢，當季最IN的生活時尚設計焦點及國際頂尖傢俱設計展。豐富、優雅、簡潔、精緻的圖像文字充滿人文觸動與獨到美 感，引領時尚生活新風潮，帶給讀者新奢華、新優質、更極致的生活藝術境界！

相關新聞

遠離喧囂城市 自然生活的現代風獨棟別墅

2019-12-16 08:25

悠閒奢華綠洲度假氛圍 無瑕的馬爾地夫度假體驗

2019-12-11 10:56

綠建材的貫徹與運用 迎接零甲醛的舒適生活

2019-12-10 10:21

融合辦公與住宅 專業卻不失人文的磐石居所

2019-12-09 09:40

有型有款的生活概念 有質有量的設計態度

2019-12-08 11:02

建立無毒健康生活場域 環保宅這樣打造！

2019-12-05 09:28

線條、色彩、材質設計三元素 打造極簡現代俐落感

2019-12-04 11:04

置身夢境的秘密花園 立刻上癮的美髮新體驗

2019-12-03 09:18

老屋重生現代風 細膩打造身心靈安適宅

2019-12-02 09:43

以縫紉為羈絆 保存父女回憶的工業風宅邸

2019-12-01 15:39

重塑40年老屋 光與空氣流動的工業風透天厝

2019-11-28 11:42

讓心歸零聆聽需求 夢想推動者的菁英團隊

2019-11-27 09:53

傳統與當代的時尚對話 巴黎Autrement藝術展

2019-11-26 09:41

重新演繹印度支那風格 體驗高棉養生傳統

2019-11-25 09:44

勾勒心中家居生活的理想版圖 溫馨寵物宅

2019-11-24 09:13

空間之於人 品味之於生活｜拙‧奢

2019-11-21 10:32

演繹英倫風格 論述歐系品味與風雅

2019-11-20 11:01

紙飛機的寓意 自然釀構出生活品味

2019-11-19 10:46

世界作家的靈感之地 泰式優雅度假風格

2019-11-18 09:17

黑灰色調鋪陳空間邊界 猶如釷星的光澤

2019-11-17 07:56

美學呈現與空間對話 建構奢華時尚豪邸

2019-11-14 12:19

擘劃人文基調 圍塑沉穩典雅的空間本質

2019-11-13 11:01

光。居住溫度 焠鍊最精簡的空間本質

2019-11-12 09:47

當代設計中注入古典細節 嫻雅簡練英倫風廚房

2019-11-11 10:43

充滿歌德風幾何建築 廢棄教堂變身現代住宅

2019-11-10 09:46

將烹調化為奢侈享受 U形中島廚房擁覽湖光水色

2019-11-10 09:30

簡約洗練 淡雅色調的北歐風美宅

2019-11-06 12:22

形塑空間再造老屋 繪上最靜謐的灰色調

2019-11-05 10:53

單不失精巧 時尚中性基調的單身堡壘

2019-11-04 09:52

以藝術裝飾風格雕琢 色彩與光影共舞的臨海公寓

2019-11-01 10:36

融入海洋基調的避世天堂 巴哈馬海灘度假宅

2019-10-31 09:42

充滿文氣的天倫樂 鳥兒的哺育歸巢之家

2019-10-30 15:34

貫徹現代簡約主題 訴諸灰階理性氣息

2019-10-29 10:03

高空宅邸 獨身貴族的都心廚藝小樂園

2019-10-28 09:44

榻榻米鋪展細膩質地 日式居宅優雅靜謐氛圍

2019-10-28 09:27

自然光源的空間放大魔法 獨特語彙的加拿大北歐風

2019-10-24 11:33

迎接退休人生 動靜皆宜的閒逸頤樂之所

2019-10-23 11:13

360度環景風光 合而為一怡然絕美空中閣樓

2019-10-22 10:21

藝術與生活的對話 藝術歷史之城的文化結晶

2019-10-21 10:39
看更多

熱門文章

45歲「勤聊天」學存股 晚鳥退休師年領200萬股息

2019-12-11 12:08

30歲年薪500萬 存款竟是0…她最後悔做錯3件事 錢賺再多都不夠花

2019-12-10 09:30

新北環狀線年底將開通！票價、車廂設計曝光 往返北市快速更省錢

2019-12-16 10:18

不喝價格荒謬的星巴克咖啡！他26歲存下3000萬資產 靠3招狂省99％收入

2019-12-09 09:17

拋開辜家光環 她如何以「品味」征服義大利飯店業？

2019-12-12 08:59

老字號乖乖易主 神秘買家原來看上的是這個

2019-12-13 09:07

驚！宣明智財產超陽春 聯電持股僅506股

2019-12-12 13:30

王永慶化腐朽為神奇 為何成了彰化人「忘不了」的味道？

2019-12-09 05:55

台北又一銷魂火鍋店 非吃不可

2019-12-10 09:25

2019十大熱門商品清單出爐！除了珍奶這些也入圍了

2019-12-09 08:00

老牌「乖乖」換老闆！新東家竟是高雄地產大戶 靠一招橫掃南台灣

2019-12-11 13:04

香港人誤會了？北京：一國兩制沒變過 反送中靠「金鑰匙」解決

2019-12-12 09:01

無印價格變親民 竟來自一條員工守則

2019-12-13 09:10

「芒果乾」指向誰 丟下威權包袱真有用？

2019-12-11 16:03

提早上班出車禍 不是職災？

2019-12-10 09:01

難得「蟹」逅 台灣第一家日本螃蟹料理專賣店

2019-12-10 09:25

催淚彈催出「亡國感」蔡英文聲望翻倍 藍軍青年選票也轉向？

2019-12-12 09:02

年薪千萬照樣遞辭呈 這些因素讓今年CEO離職人數直逼歷史新高

2019-12-13 10:52

廉航市場大爆發 台灣修飛機、造飛機人才正夯

2019-12-16 08:54

宇宙第一種人眼可見的顏色 是什麼？

2019-12-13 15:01

都是儲蓄險害的？愛買保單 保障卻不足！揭密台灣人買保險8大現象

2019-12-12 11:00

不曾清洗、超過有效期限 英研究發現9成開封化妝品都成細菌溫床

2019-12-10 13:07

流浪教師華倫靠這招存股 一年領息170萬元

2019-12-12 11:10

拚年底前幫自己賺紅包！不只5G概念股 這些股連投信都搶進

2019-12-11 13:01

國巨陳泰銘最不可忽視的對手 華新科焦佑衡來襲

2019-12-12 11:25

跟緊！年底作帳、選舉行情來了

2019-12-11 16:03

5部強片讓電影營收擺脫「連2衰」 迪士尼票房直衝百億美元的底氣打哪來？

2019-12-11 11:05

全鄉動員天地共籌 池上秋收稻穗藝術節

2019-12-10 13:12

虐待的循環！直擊美國老虎交易悲歌

2019-12-11 16:06

特別股報酬率突出 金控 中鋼特別股存股族首選

2019-12-13 11:07

奔跑吧！聯發科

2019-12-12 12:40

謝金河：高價股飛翔

2019-12-12 12:31

去美化效應再加溫 台灣半導體周邊族群賺很大！

2019-12-13 11:07

全球散熱風扇王告白：我與腦麻兒的20年約定

2019-12-13 08:57

甜蜜的野望 台灣巧克力的世界之路

2019-12-10 13:12

味蕾感官饗宴 日月潭頂級葡萄美饌之旅

2019-12-09 08:50

當時祖母過世...林志玲曝決定嫁AKIRA關鍵的那一刻

2019-12-02 14:27

儒商當道 日本潮起一手論語一手算盤

2019-12-11 16:03

想不起來就用聞的 科學家：氣味與情感 記憶密切關聯

2019-12-13 08:39

員山美食美湯 全家共度感情升溫好時光

2019-12-10 09:25
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top