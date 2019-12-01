親愛的網友：
以縫紉為羈絆 保存父女回憶的工業風宅邸

2019-12-01 15:39DECO居家

【浩室設計】

以縫紉之名

縫紉，可用於鞋子與服飾。時光，可以追溯與延續。

Sewing may be applied to footwear and garments.

Time can be remembered and continuing ticking.

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
本住宅空間的設計構思，來自業主對鞋匠父親的懷念，保留父親45年前為她訂作的長靴及模具。為了延續這條縫紉線，後來她立志成為一名服裝設計師，「縫紉」成為父女間的羈絆。本案以多種服裝設計元素，表現多元性，創造質感上的衝突。以前父親會吹奏樂器，故利用喇叭形式的吊燈，將感因化為具體，使兩人有情感上的連繫。

The design concept for this residential space was derived from the homeowner’s precious memories towards her cobbler father, as the boots which her father made for her 45 years ago that are well-cherished in the display cabinet. She became a fashion designer later on, where “sewing” became a connection between father and daughter. This project used several fashion design elements to demonstrate the diversity, creating quality conflict. Her father used to play musical instrument, hence chandelier in the shape of the trumpet is applied to concretize her missing emotion of her father, building a continuing connection of space and time for them.

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
將客廳與臥房最大化，餐廳則以邊桌形式呈現。讓質感稍微粗糙、低彩度的水泥基底，襯托具有故事性的蒐藏品，並創造與一般住宅迥異的質感。屋主收藏了18世紀的半身模特兒，將其如藝術品佇立於沙發背牆，展示之外並象徵對本身職業的熱愛。電視牆以鍍釱板搭配不銹鋼的框架、兩邊利用玻璃磚，創造視覺的穿透與景深。天花黑色軌道燈如裸露的管線，搭配特製燈具，碰撞出獨特的現代工業風。

The living room and bedroom are optimized, while the dining room is presented in the form of a side table. Allow the slightly coarse and low chroma cement base to highlight the collections with stories, as well as create a different quality as compared to common residence. The homeowner has also collected a half body mannequin from the 18th century, and stands it by the wall behind sofa as if it is an artwork for display while also symbolizing the passion towards her own career. The television wall used titanium plated panel with stainless steel frame and glass bricks on both sides to create visual transparency and depth of field. The black track lights and exposed pipelines on the ceiling, creating a unique modern industrial trend with the specially made light fixture.

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
廚房以大量的鈦金板裝飾，邊桌則嵌於柱體之上，與水泥雕塑牆面構成塊面嵌接，特殊紋理的木質與金屬相輝映，天花顛覆了對廚房的想像。富光澤的金屬與水泥，模糊了風格界線，演繹空間的如夢似幻。不講究對稱性，在異材質結合的獨特處。闡述空間設計的無界限，達成粗曠與細膩的對比，賦予視覺強烈衝擊，兼具記憶及居住者特質，即是本案最大的獨特之處。

The kitchen used a massive amount of titanium board decorations, while the side table is integrated on the column, forming block-faced integration with the cement sculpted wall surface, where the special patterned wood texture and the metal complements each other, such that the ceiling subverts the imaginations towards the kitchen. The shimmering metal and cement blurred the border of style to perform a dreamy space. Symmetry is not the emphasis on the unique parts where different materials combine together. The greatest unique part to this project is depicting the borderless spatial design, accomplishing the contrast between coarseness and exquisiteness, endowing strong visual conflict while featuring memories and qualities of the residents.

資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
資料暨圖片提供-浩室設計
DECO居家

《DECO居家雜誌》－報導內容以最新流行時尚話題的居家美學趨勢，當季最IN的生活時尚設計焦點及國際頂尖傢俱設計展。豐富、優雅、簡潔、精緻的圖像文字充滿人文觸動與獨到美 感，引領時尚生活新風潮，帶給讀者新奢華、新優質、更極致的生活藝術境界！

