親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
BODY
Harpers BAZAAR
Bella儂儂
ELLE
La Vie
VOGUE
COOL流行酷報
OPEN Design
Living & Design 住宅美學
DECO
醫美時尚
珠寶世界
GQ
整形達人

韓國瑜民調跌會上演換柱2.0？黃暐瀚：不會換原因有三

氣候變遷熱到爆 歐洲人不裝冷氣也「凍未條」了

強烈對比的空間撕裂感 跳脫清新感的絕妙設計

2019-07-29 08:15DECO居家

【雲邑設計】

遍地流雲 肌理交織 自玄關迤邐開來

一室暖灰打底 映襯地坪宛如瑪瑙剖面的光潤

格外有種寫意瀟灑的姿態

抬眼厚重實木 黑烤鐵件 與晶亮不鏽鋼對話

前衛犀利與質樸低調彼此交融

是異材質的衝突 亦是現代美學的相生與反芻

The floor is herringbone patterned and sprawls from the entryway.

One room has a warm grey base color, contrasted with the agate-patterned floor,

which gives off an impressionistic vibe.

Raising your eyes, heavy wood planks and dark metal converse with shiny stainless steel enter your view,

modernity and incisiveness blending with simplicity.

It is a clashing of different materials, the mutual generation and rumination of modern aesthetics.

相生 Mutual generation｜雲邑設計
相生 Mutual generation｜雲邑設計
分享

客廳裡大面經鏽蝕處理 並折出精緻角度的鐵牆

呈現如同巧克力與焦糖混攪過的濃醇色相

尤其是在陽光下 那金屬質地竟意外地有溫度

與深可可色的皮革沙發 厚軟地毯 合力織成一張舒適的網

網裡滿滿都是 關於生活品味的概念與情境輸出

The living room wall has been rust-treated, the corners of the metal wall folded in intricate angles,

revealing a rich chocolaty-caramel color.

Especially under the sunlight, the metal emits warmth.

Along with the dark chocolate leather sofa and plush rug, the trio weave a comfortable net of lifestyle and comfort.

相生 Mutual generation｜雲邑設計
相生 Mutual generation｜雲邑設計
分享

與鐵牆相望 與角度沙發呼應的灰弧介面

流暢的量體形塑隔間 也不失為一道迷人風景線

牆後一轉身 來到情思浩渺的書香逸界

陽光下的地面 散發著百年老木頭鬱鬱清香

嵌入牆裡的書櫃 以俐落的鐵件架構擅場

基礎垂直水平之外 增添或交疊或偏斜的線條變化

使用者樂趣也跟著源源而生

Across from the metal wall and angle sofa is the grey curved wall,

its fluid design and compartments creating a beautiful view.

Behind the wall we enter an emotionally vast literary realm.

In the sunlight, the wooden floor gives off the fragrant scent of centennial log.

Embedded bookshelves excel with its graceful metal structure.

Besides basic vertical and horizontal partitions, diagonal and parallel lines are added,

increasing the enjoyment of its users.

相生 Mutual generation｜雲邑設計
相生 Mutual generation｜雲邑設計
分享

相較之下 餐廳反倒是方安靜所在

客製中島銜接長桌 確立饗食聚落核心

背後靠一列篤實沉穩木質高櫃

高低錯面參差的造型 兼顧把手機能與立面構圖

保留木的天然感 同時揭露精湛作工細節

星輝爛漫處

此情此景 最宜秉燭 把酒 言歡

In comparison, the kitchen is where tranquility lies.

The bespoke kitchen island is connected to the dining table, confirming the center of dining.

To the back is a row of solid, steady wooden high cabinets.

The irregularly-surfaced design also serves as handle and façade composition,

retaining the naturalness of wood while revealing intricate craftsmanship.

Under the sparkling chandelier

the here and now is the best place for candlelight, and conversations over a glass of wine.

相生 Mutual generation｜雲邑設計
相生 Mutual generation｜雲邑設計
分享

相生 Mutual generation｜雲邑設計
相生 Mutual generation｜雲邑設計
分享

分享

DECO居家

《DECO居家雜誌》－報導內容以最新流行時尚話題的居家美學趨勢，當季最IN的生活時尚設計焦點及國際頂尖傢俱設計展。豐富、優雅、簡潔、精緻的圖像文字充滿人文觸動與獨到美 感，引領時尚生活新風潮，帶給讀者新奢華、新優質、更極致的生活藝術境界！

相關新聞

星級飯店式調性 為孩子成長規劃的精品宅邸

2019-07-29 11:40

打造巧妙光影與層次 傳達人文工藝美學

2019-07-25 14:29

悠然寫意樂漫遊 老屋翻新也能有春天

2019-07-24 11:48

北歐風格催化心緒沉澱 清新好感親子宅

2019-07-24 10:17

青花瓷設計動感又神秘 醞釀現代混搭的藝術氣息

2019-07-24 10:08

精工打造東方印象新古典

2019-07-22 08:59

自然生活吹現代風 Living in the Nature

2019-07-18 11:46

拙‧奢 空間與使用者之間的有形對話

2019-07-17 11:01

美境 老宅新裝

2019-07-16 11:12

40多年老屋 在13坪空間裡與愛貓共處

2019-07-15 13:42

英倫風格 擘染歐式浪漫

2019-07-12 11:07

生活的總和 從設計始

2019-07-11 12:23

體能淬煉 反饋設計無限

2019-07-10 10:56

比夜店更美！立刻上癮的美髮新體驗！

2019-07-09 11:56

設計無限創意 源自需求

2019-07-08 14:04

通透軸線

2019-07-08 08:44

重擘 30年老屋新生個性

2019-07-04 12:08

個性工業風格 重塑40年老屋新象

2019-07-03 13:49

海馬迴 Hippocampus

2019-07-02 11:28

不以風格自限 方能歷久彌新

2019-07-01 13:36

藝鑄

2019-06-30 15:56

線。空間

2019-06-27 11:50

獨創品味 混搭空間

2019-06-26 10:40

順應自然 拒絕風格綁架

2019-06-25 15:25

解構 美好生活

2019-06-24 15:31
看更多

熱門文章

指考志願怎麼填？熱門科系最低錄取分數大公開

2019-07-24 14:40

一張「平民卡」竟刷600多萬！跟銀行談刷卡額度 有不為人知潛規則？

2019-07-26 10:59

8年資產翻50倍！年輕警官靠3招股債賺錢秘技 30歲就財富自由

2019-07-24 10:02

挺台挺到被中國盯上 年僅38歲的布拉格市長為何成了北京的頭痛人物？

2019-07-22 09:34

韓國瑜的「蔡衍明矛盾」 切割如自殺 不切郭董難和解

2019-07-25 08:45

味全魏家兄弟心結浮上台面 味全龍由誰埋單？

2019-07-25 15:09

賠售200萬 學區宅不再是抗跌保證？ 專家：這裡的房子更讓房東叫苦連天

2019-07-23 09:58

台灣「神童」林昀儒 擊敗中國球王勇奪桌球冠軍

2019-07-22 12:48

攜壽司郎賣珍奶一次開500據點 砸億元、做對色卡還引發離職潮

2019-07-26 09:03

未來荔枝、龍眼可能有錢也買不到 農民怎麼和老天爺拆招？

2019-07-24 13:10

新光三越經營權風暴 23天驚魂記

2019-07-25 15:07

蘇起幫洗紅帽子 目標讓美國不打韓國瑜

2019-07-25 08:45

為什麼罹患阿茲海默症的女性超過男性？一切都是基因

2019-07-23 11:09

台股斜槓賺錢術 左手抱股息！右手抓快錢！

2019-07-26 10:47

下半年大爆發的5G潛力股

2019-07-25 12:08

曾砲打民進黨、不願加政黨 為何林飛帆選在2020前夕跳進政治火坑？

2019-07-24 12:40

買台積電不如買5G

2019-07-25 11:41

私菸薰下國安局長 國安體系面臨整頓

2019-07-25 08:43

一斤101萬的茶竟然在台灣 新竹小山城如何靠「東方美人茶」成千萬富翁村？

2019-07-24 12:36

台灣最大買主、年砸5千萬買茶！2位科技新貴棄高薪 轉當頂級茶收藏大戶

2019-07-24 12:37

大家都愛配息基金 眉角多！怎看怎挑才賺

2019-07-26 10:47

高中女孩靠閱讀練英文 多益965分免修大學英文

2019-07-19 08:55

安成藥「快閃下櫃」 三大疑點有夠懸

2019-07-25 15:06

素還真成為Netflix熱搜第一　看霹靂兄妹如何打造「東方版迪士尼」

2019-07-24 12:42

半導體設備廠接到大禮

2019-07-25 13:22

最熱科技題材！基地台6年成長30倍 5G商機首部曲搶灘實戰

2019-07-26 09:09

謝金河：好公司輕鬆填息的訊號

2019-07-25 12:44

要跟越光米、北海道薯條三兄弟說掰掰？氣候變遷讓日本特產也變了

2019-07-24 14:32

林飛帆一腳踏進政治漩渦 從街頭底層到民進黨「高層」的距離

2019-07-25 15:09

大同案爆違規中資落跑 恐成反洗錢評鑑最大絆腳石

2019-07-25 08:44

韓營就怕市政天災人禍摧毀總統之路

2019-07-25 08:46

甚麼股票Q3看漲？

2019-07-25 11:39

夠麻吉創辦人勇闖餐飲界 砸5700萬跨行開「便當店」為哪椿？

2019-07-29 09:02

4年內漲9次！鬍鬚張走出漲價風波 賣「智慧滷肉飯」盤算

2019-07-19 09:30

晶心科：搭上中國自製化晶片

2019-07-25 12:08

台灣首位完賽聖母峰馬拉松女性跑者 在世界最高冰河奔跑

2019-07-26 09:06

盡其所能阻止新品提前曝光 外媒揭露蘋果代工廠裡的攻防戰

2019-07-22 12:42

和蓋茲、巴菲特看法一致 馬斯克：現在是活著的最好時代

2019-07-25 15:03

金融先蹲後跳機率高 保險空間大 企金得等機會

2019-07-26 10:47

老闆收入是你的1400倍、花9秒賺到你的年薪 大企業員工其實好心酸？

2019-07-19 10:11
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top