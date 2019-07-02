海馬迴 Hippocampus

這空間、這架構、這精心修剪過旁逸斜出的灰階，處處是收斂、俐落、乾淨卻毫不含糊的工筆，但骨子裡隱約蟄伏著、不想安於現狀的，是過去曾執意獨行的小眾，一種收斂崢嶸、愛惜羽翼的表態？還是試圖向主流靠近？又或者蓄勢另闢蹊徑的忐忑？

This space, its structure, and the greyscale that has been painstakingly pruned all reveal restrained, efficient, clean and careful brushstrokes;But in its heart of hearts lies the dormant desire not to be satisfied with things as they are.Is it a past insistence on being niche making a declaration to restrain its brilliance due to concern for one’s reputation?

Or an attempt to approach the mainstream?

Or the unease of one accumulating energy to blaze a new trail?

於從零開始的寂曠荒原，取歷經飄洋過海、千里奔襲而來的百年老木頭，披著時光熟成的袈裟，在眼前鋪成一地纏綿繾綣，那縝密的編織既是脈絡沾黏，也是密密實實的羈絆，將整個場域，強制於安靜、或安定的狀態，似乎另一場，由不同人、事、時、地、物所構築的輪迴，即將開始。

From the silent, empty plains,the hundred-year-old log that has travelled thousands of miles on the sea covered in the cassock of time unfold before our eyes as a closely knit rug;the meticulous handicraft represents the adhesion of veins as wells as a dense fetter forcing the entire space to submit to a silent or tranquil condition.

It seems that another reincarnation constructed of different people, events, times, places and things is about to begin.

就像創作者深貯海馬迴裡，在不同時期曾經的階段記憶，昔時放縱的想像力一旦收束，想必有更多的精緻等待勃發，三度空間裡直的、橫的、歪斜的、立體的線條構成，都有其存在的必然，就算是深藏於連續面裡的進退伏筆，在光的排序下，亦能釋出某種驚艷的回饋。

這就像回憶錄裡的某篇章節，作者微溫著當下的情緒，真實、赤裸卻也含蓄。

Like the hippocampus of the creator’s mind, in different stages of memory,once an indulgent imagination is brought to a close,

presumably more refine ones are waiting to break loose.

In a three-dimensional space, vertical, horizontal and diagonal lines all have their reason for being,even if they are foreshadows hidden deep underneath the surface.

Under the arrangement of light, they still release a stunning feedback.

Like a chapter from a memoire,the author keeps the emotions of the moment warm: real, naked, yet reticent.

這空間，也許只是一次暫時放慢速度的自我回顧，不想要太多的包袱。

這空間，也許只是想知道：若移除了誇張與巨大的感官刺激之後，小宇宙裡是否仍能有動人的溫度？

Maybe this space is just a slow-motion retrospect,don’t give it too much baggage.Maybe we would just like to know:if we remove exaggerated and large stimulants,can the space still retain the warmth to move your soul?

前衛手段也許是極佳的創作戲碼，但對自身的根基厚度，是否也有醍醐灌頂的加持？

緊緊攢著創作慾望前行，路上不擔保全是掌聲，激情過後的冷卻，有可能才是真正熟成的過程。

但說到底誰知道；終點會在哪呢？

Avant-garde methods may be the best tools to design with,but could the depth of the foundation within oneself also bring enlightenment?

Amass the desire to create as you move forward, the road does not guarantee applause,the valley after passion could be where the real maturation occurs.

But in the end, who knows where the finish line is?

