NBA／馬刺寫紀錄 包辦季後賽最多勝雙人組前三

With tonight’s win, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili become the winningest duo in NBA Playoff History.



Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili (132)

Tim Duncan and Tony Parker (131)

Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili (126)

Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher (123)

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen (117) pic.twitter.com/9s2S679DcT