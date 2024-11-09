經濟艙好座位不用搶？廉價旅遊達人分享「極限延遲報到」成功率9成

搭飛機想坐在寬敞座位又不想額外加錢？與其早早辦理登機手續，英國廉價旅遊專家狄金森（Chelsea Dickenson）分享逆向操作的一招，叫「延遲登機報到」（Check-In Chicken），也就是盡量拖到最後一刻，強調如果用得好，航空公司將別無選擇，只能給你位置更棒的座位。不過用這招也會有相對應的風險。
「我在超過10次航班上試過這招，成功率相當高，我會說10次有9次成功。」34歲的狄金森解釋，這是利用航空公司的自動座位分配程序。
原理是這樣：登機手續開始時，航空公司會將最差的經濟艙座位，例如中間位置、機艙後方、靠洗手間的位置，分配給獨自旅行的乘客，或者拆散團體乘客，希望他們會加錢坐在一起或換到更好的座位。
一旦最差的座位分配完，航空公司就會釋出較好的選擇，例如在機艙前方或有額外腿部伸展空間的座位。更靠近起飛時間辦理登機手續的乘客，通常可以搶到這些令人垂涎的座位。
「如果空座位沒了，他們將不得不分配原本需要付費的座位。」美國知名點數里程部落格View from the Wing創辦人勒夫（Gary Leff）表示。
在最近一個TikTok短影片，狄金森示範從愛沙尼亞首都飛往英國倫敦，搭乘匈牙利廉航威茲航空（Wizz Air），在起飛前約5個半小時才辦理登機，剩下兩個有額外腿部空間的座位都被她拿到。
但Check-In Chicken不適用於所有航班。需要注意的一點是，這招只有在機位幾乎銷售一空時才有用。若乘客沒有多到能填滿座位，你可能仍會得到一個爛位子。
另一方面，如果飛機人數過多，登機手續辦晚了以致無法確保座位，航空公司有可能取消你的訂位。儘管將獲得補償金和後一班飛機的機票，但不建議有排定行程的人冒這種險。
狄金森會在登機手續開始後，通常是起飛前24小時，開始監控線上的座位圖，一直到她對剩餘座位滿意為止。她表示，通常會在起飛前6到8小時下手，那時「還剩下幾個不錯的座位」且自動分配到好座位的機率較高。
旅行業分析師暨大氣研究集團（Atmosphere Research Group）總裁哈特費爾德（Henry Harteveldt）表示，某些航空公司會在起飛前24小時開始釋出較好的座位，另一些則會等到起飛前8小時或更接近時才釋出。
哈特費爾德指出，「航空營收經理在釋出豪華經濟艙座位的時間和方式上變得更精確」，因為投資者告訴航空公司：「我們希望你們以任何合法可接受的方式賺錢。」
勒夫則建議，等到經濟艙只剩下高等座位時再出手就好，別期待能升到頭等艙或商務艙座位，這是不可能的。
