Google Pixel 5a來了！IP67防水電池更大 售價約12500元僅兩國買得到

Introducing the budget-friendly #Pixel5a with 5G 👋



🎮 Play games

📹 Take amazing video

🎬 Watch HD movies

🔋 Power all day

🔒 Keep your stuff secure



Available exclusively in 🇺🇸 and 🇯🇵. Pre-order at the Google Store https://t.co/GrPuLV3rvk pic.twitter.com/AFfFOFN1iB