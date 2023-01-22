Sony公布額外13款對應PlayStation VR2的遊戲，可免費更新或小額付費升級

在PlayStation VR2即將於2月22日正式上市之前，Sony更進一步宣布額外13款對應PlayStation VR2遊玩的遊戲作品，藉此讓玩家可在PlayStation VR2上市一個月內，即可體驗超過30款遊戲作品。

不過，此次公布的13款遊戲，先前已經在PlayStation 5平台推出，或是已經支援PlayStation VR遊玩，而玩家將能透過免費，或是花費小額費用即可升級支援PlayStation VR2使用。

此次公布遊戲，分別包含《Before Your Eyes》、《Kayak VR: Mirage 》、《Pavlov VR》、《Puzzling Places》、《Song in the Smoke: Rekindled》、《Synth Riders: Remastered Edition》、《Thumper》、《NFL Pro Era》、《What the Bat?》、《Rez Infinite》、《Tetris Effect: Connected》、《Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition》，以及《The Last Clockwinder》。

而先前公布支援PlayStation VR2的遊戲，如《跑車浪漫旅7》將會讓玩家免費升級，除了讓玩家可以透過虛擬實境方式融入「親身駕駛車輛」的感受，更會在雙人分割畫面遊玩以外遊玩模式均加入支援虛擬實境遊玩體驗。

目前Sony公布所有支援PlayStation VR2的遊戲，分別如下：

• 《After the Fall》 (Vertigo Games)

• 《Altair Breaker》 (Thirdverse)

• 《Before Your Eyes》 (歷歷在目) (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

• 《Cities VR》 (Fast Travel Games)

• 《Cosmonious High》 (Owlchemy Labs)

• 《Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition》 (Survios, launch window)

• 《The Dark Pictures: Switchback》 (黑相集：之字路) (Supermassive, launch window)

• 《Demeo》 (Resolution Games)

• 《Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate》 (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

• 《Fantavision 202X》 (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

• 《Gran Turismo 7》 (跑車浪漫旅7) (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

• 《Horizon Call of the Mountain》 (地平線：山之呼喚) (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

• 《Job Simulator》 (工作模擬器) (Owlchemy Labs)

• 《Jurassic World Aftermath》 (侏羅紀世界遺跡) (Coatsink)

• 《Kayak VR: Mirage》 (Better Than Life)

• 《Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!》 (絆愛 — Touch the Beat!) (Gemdrops, Inc.)

• 《The Last Clockwinder》 (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

• 《The Light Brigade》 (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

• 《Moss 1 & 2 Remaster》 (Polyarc)

• 《NFL Pro Era》 (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

• 《No Man’s Sky》 (無人深空) (Hello Games, launch window)

• 《Pavlov VR》 (Vankrupt)

• 《Pistol Whip》 (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

• 《Puzzling Places》 (Realities.io, free upgrade)

• 《Resident Evil Village》 (惡靈古堡 村莊) (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

• 《Rez Infinite》 (Enhance)

• 《Song in the Smoke》 (17 Bit)

• 《Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition》 (ILMxLAB)

• 《Synth Riders》 (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)

• 《The Tale of Onogoro》 (Amata K.K)

• 《Tentacular》 (Devolver)

• 《Tetris Effect: Connected》 (Enhance)

• 《Thumper》 (Drool LLC)

• 《The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution》 (Skydance, launch window)

• 《Vacation Simulator》 (Owlchemy Labs)

• 《What the Bat》 (Triband)

• 《Zenith: The Last City》 (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

《原文刊登於合作媒體mashdigi，聯合新聞網獲授權轉載。》

