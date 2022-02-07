快訊

台股虎年開紅盤 早盤漲逾百點

積雪最深逾1公尺！北海道大雪 JR札幌站列車7日全面停駛

睽違8年更新！Chrome瀏覽器將推新圖示 但可能「難以察覺」

聯合新聞網 / 楊又肇
▲(圖／擷自Elvin Hu個人Twitter頁面)
▲(圖／擷自Elvin Hu個人Twitter頁面)

相較Mozila過去幾年內調整Firefox瀏覽器圖示的次數，Google從2008年推出Chrome瀏覽器之後，僅分別在2011年與2014年各調整過一次，而稍早則是由Chrome團隊設計師Elvin Hu公布接下來即將更換的全新圖示設計。

乍看之下，新款圖示幾乎與2014年更新版本沒有差異，但主要將原本紅、黃、綠之間相接的陰影效果拿掉，讓圖示變得更加平面化，另外也將顏色比例重新做了調整，讓整體亮度看起來更明顯。

依照Elvin Hu說明，此次拿掉陰影效果主要是希望降低兩款顏色相接之處，可能會讓視覺產生顏色交錯的情況，避免使用者有不舒服的視覺感受。

▲(圖／擷自Elvin Hu個人Twitter頁面)
▲(圖／擷自Elvin Hu個人Twitter頁面)

▲(圖／擷自Elvin Hu個人Twitter頁面)
▲(圖／擷自Elvin Hu個人Twitter頁面)

至於在整體設計部分，Chrome圖示基本上幾乎從2014年之後，便始終維持相同設計，不像其他瀏覽器在圖示調整有相當明顯改變。

而在不同作業系統環境中，Google也計畫各別作調整，例如在Chrome OS環境版本會採用無顏色漸層，同時顏色會更明亮，在Windows作業系統版本則會採用更明顯的顏色漸層感，在macOS作業系統環境會採用較強調立體感設計，藉此對應不同風格。

依照Elvin Hu說明，此次圖示更新將會在接下來幾個月內釋出。

《原文刊登於合作媒體mashdigi，聯合新聞網獲授權轉載。》

開箱

延伸閱讀

影片教你做／學做訂單變萬人迷團主（上）！Google試算表搞定開團條件、速算各項支付金額

Google母公司因雲端業務、Pixel硬體帶動營收成長 將拆分股票吸引更多投資

再次布局平板市場 傳Google重新組建Android平板產品專責團隊

影片教你做／Google試算表從頭學（下）！基本函數Go、ImportRange輕鬆匯入外部試算表

相關新聞

自動推薦不適合我！Netflix允許使用者移除「繼續觀賞」中不想看的推薦影片

Netflix宣布，將允許使用者手動移除在「繼續觀賞」列表中所推薦的影片項目，避免壓根不感興趣的影片內容一直出現。

與前代隔了8年…Rockstar Games證實著手打造《俠盜獵車手6》

在越來越多關於《俠盜獵車手6》相關傳聞出現後，Rockstar Games稍早終於透過官方Twitter證實投入新作開發流程，但並未透露具體細節。

元宇宙嘗試失敗？Mozilla將下架虛擬視覺瀏覽器Firefox Reality

Mozilla宣布將結束自2018年秋季推出，針對虛擬視覺裝置打造的瀏覽器Firefox Reality，預計會在未來幾周內從HTC VIVE、Oculus、Pico與HoloLens等虛擬視覺裝置所對應軟體市集服務下架，不再提供安裝使用。

睽違8年更新！Chrome瀏覽器將推新圖示 但可能「難以察覺」

相較Mozila過去幾年內調整Firefox瀏覽器圖示的次數，Google從2008年推出Chrome瀏覽器之後，僅分別在2011年與2014年各調整過一次，而稍早則是由Chrome團隊設計師Elvin Hu公布接下來即將更換的全新圖示設計。

由三上真司領軍打造的《鬼線：東京》公布實機遊玩影片 3月25日推出

Bethesda Softworks宣布，旗下由三上真司領軍的Tango Gameworks遊戲工作室所製作動作冒險遊戲《鬼線：東京》 (GhostWire: Tokyo)，將於3月25日登上PlayStation 5與PC平台，同時也釋出實機遊玩內容。

動視暴雪新財報證實將打造新版《決勝時刻19》、手機版《魔獸世界》

確定由微軟以687億美元價格收購後，動視暴雪稍早以新聞稿形式公布2021財年第四季財報結果，同時確認將由Infinity Ward遊戲工作室打造新版《決勝時刻19》 (Call of Duty)與新版《決勝時刻：戰區》，而暴雪娛樂也確認將在手機平台打造全新《魔獸世界》遊戲作品。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。