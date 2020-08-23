Panasonic確認將於9月2日 揭曉新款全片幅無反相機Lumix S5
去年宣布推出可拍攝6K畫質影片的Lumix S1H之後，Panasonic接下來確認將會在9月2日透過線上發表形式揭曉新款全片幅無反相機Lumix S5。
相較Lumix S1H，接下來預計推出的Lumix S5可能會定位在相對入門規格，其中包含比Lumix S1H更為輕盈機身，但依然加入機身5軸防震設計，並且搭載可翻轉使用的觸控螢幕，而原本機頂右側的液晶螢幕則是被實體轉盤取代，更配置236萬點的電子觀景窗。
至於在拍攝功能部分，Lumix S5預期可對應4:2:2 10-bit 4K@30fps的全片幅拍攝格式，以及對應APS-C格式的4:2:0 10-bit 4K@60fps拍攝模式，而連拍速度則可達每秒7張連拍。
依照Panasonic的說法，Lumix S5將更容易滿足創作者需求，或許將藉由輕便攜帶，但提供豐富拍攝應用功能吸引更多使用者。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
The LUMIX new full-frame mirrorless camera. Stay tuned for the online launch event for the new LUMIX S5. . Panasonic is pleased to announce the holding of an online launch event for the new full-frame mirrorless camera LUMIX S5. . It will be unveiled at the LUMIX S5 website on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 14:00 GMT. . Panasonic is committed to meeting the passionate demands of all creators through its LUMIX brand, and the new LUMIX S5 is one of the embodiments of the commitment. . More information will be added and updated at www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/lumix/s/s5.html . #MovingImagesForward . #LUMIXS5 #S5 #LUMIX #LUMIXSseries #LUMIXS #Panasonic #FullFrameWithoutCompromise #videography #cinematography #photography #fullframe #mirrorlesscamera #camera #mirrorless #new #announcement #contentcreators #creators
《原文刊登於合作媒體mashdigi，聯合新聞網獲授權轉載。》
延伸閱讀
熱門新聞
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言