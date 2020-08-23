快訊

Panasonic確認將於9月2日 揭曉新款全片幅無反相機Lumix S5

聯合新聞網 / 楊又肇

去年宣布推出可拍攝6K畫質影片的Lumix S1H之後，Panasonic接下來確認將會在9月2日透過線上發表形式揭曉新款全片幅無反相機Lumix S5。

相較Lumix S1H，接下來預計推出的Lumix S5可能會定位在相對入門規格，其中包含比Lumix S1H更為輕盈機身，但依然加入機身5軸防震設計，並且搭載可翻轉使用的觸控螢幕，而原本機頂右側的液晶螢幕則是被實體轉盤取代，更配置236萬點的電子觀景窗。

至於在拍攝功能部分，Lumix S5預期可對應4:2:2 10-bit 4K@30fps的全片幅拍攝格式，以及對應APS-C格式的4:2:0 10-bit 4K@60fps拍攝模式，而連拍速度則可達每秒7張連拍。

依照Panasonic的說法，Lumix S5將更容易滿足創作者需求，或許將藉由輕便攜帶，但提供豐富拍攝應用功能吸引更多使用者。

LUMIX Official Instagram（@lumix）分享的貼文

《原文刊登於合作媒體mashdigi，聯合新聞網獲授權轉載。》

