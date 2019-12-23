三星預計在CES 2020推出「NEON」 提供沉浸式智慧體驗

三星旗下科技與先進研究實驗室「STAR (Samsung Technology & Advanced Research Labs)」稍早預告，將在CES 2020期間展示名為「NEON」的全新產品，甚至註冊一組「NEON.life」網域名稱。

分享 facebook

包含三星「STAR」實驗室主管文甫 (Bo Moon)，以及三星「STAR」實驗室總裁暨執行長Pranav Mistry先後在Twitter透露「NEON」即將公布消息，其中更透露此項產品將與沉浸式智慧服務有關。

而具體細節，基本上還是要等明年CES 2020展期才能確認。

從三星每年幾乎都會在CES 2020公布新款電視為主的消費性產品情況判斷，或許有可能是與電視產品全新整合的人工智慧應用服務，或是結合虛擬視覺技術的內容體驗。

Been working late nights and weekends and totally feeling that start-up life again. Looking forward to unveiling the new company with the team at #CES2020 in January. You won't want to miss this...