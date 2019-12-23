親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
數位焦點
通訊世界
社群網路
3C生活
軟體情報
科技娛樂
電玩電競

三星預計在CES 2020推出「NEON」 提供沉浸式智慧體驗

2019-12-23 10:08楊又肇

三星旗下科技與先進研究實驗室「STAR (Samsung Technology & Advanced Research Labs)」稍早預告，將在CES 2020期間展示名為「NEON」的全新產品，甚至註冊一組「NEON.life」網域名稱。

分享

包含三星「STAR」實驗室主管文甫 (Bo Moon)，以及三星「STAR」實驗室總裁暨執行長Pranav Mistry先後在Twitter透露「NEON」即將公布消息，其中更透露此項產品將與沉浸式智慧服務有關。

而具體細節，基本上還是要等明年CES 2020展期才能確認。

從三星每年幾乎都會在CES 2020公布新款電視為主的消費性產品情況判斷，或許有可能是與電視產品全新整合的人工智慧應用服務，或是結合虛擬視覺技術的內容體驗。

《原文刊登於合作媒體mashdigi，聯合新聞網獲授權轉載。》

延伸閱讀

CES下月登場 概念股蓄勁

威剛攜英特爾 賺電競財

一加確定在CES 2020展示概念手機 可能...

Philips Hue系列智慧連網燈具產品 ...

楊又肇

聯合新聞網 (udn.com)數位頻道記者，同時身兼自由寫手與Mashdigi網站 (mashdigi.com)創辦者身分，平常喜歡電玩、科技類新品，以及軟體、網路相關內容，也喜歡隨手撰寫內容介紹新玩意。

更多數位新品、技術介紹與科技趨勢內容：https://mashdigi.com/
【2020總統立委大選】深度選情分析、即時開票數據下載搶先看→

相關新聞

LG跟進推出一款可節省桌面佔用空間的螢幕 不用時可貼合牆壁

2019-12-23 10:09

GoPro推出支援HERO8 Black 與一般相機使用的Light Mod配件

2019-12-23 10:07

純白徠卡M10-P相機限量登場 每個細節都太美了！

2019-12-20 11:54

ZigBee聯盟推新技術規格 蘋果、亞馬遜、Google物聯網裝置將能彼此互連

2019-12-20 10:42

AMD開源支援CPU多線程運算的FEMFX項目 模擬真實物理反應互動效果

2019-12-20 10:41

最佳耶誕禮就是它！遠傳愛講定位手表 語音助理就能通

2019-12-19 18:14

大螢幕追劇夯！觀看流量僅次於平板、手機

2019-12-19 16:41

遠傳攜手高通推智慧錶 年銷量拚破萬

2019-12-19 14:24

他想買無線充電放公司 網友揭原因勸退：手機會過熱

2019-12-19 11:18

維修網站拆解Mac Pro讚：這是蘋果史上最好維修的產品！

2019-12-18 16:47

德州組裝的新款Mac Pro可能僅在美國境內銷售 其餘仍是中國組裝

2019-12-18 08:54

Philips Hue系列智慧連網燈具產品 將使戶外場景也能多彩多姿

2019-12-17 09:00

Intel打造僅有手掌大小的光達 讓機器人、自駕車建立精準環境感知

2019-12-16 11:43

保留配戴輕盈 Bosch讓一般眼鏡化作可投放即時資訊的智慧穿戴裝置

2019-12-15 11:42

LG公布2020年款gram系列輕薄筆電 換上第10代Core i系列處理器

2019-12-15 11:42

不用下床就可關燈的手指機器人！傳統家電都能變身智慧家電

2019-12-14 21:20

高通S865跑分出爐！效能提升25% 但還是小輸蘋果A13晶片

2019-12-14 21:01

小米行動電源3開箱！無線充電還能同時充三裝置 售價僅845元

2019-12-14 17:26

Intel採大小核架構Lakefield處理器 可能明年更新設計推出

2019-12-14 15:20

Canon攜手AIMobile 用影像識別、AI技術落實城市智慧交通

2019-12-13 14:38

Sony透過多畫素共用透鏡設計 改善相機低光拍攝與對焦精度

2019-12-13 14:38

蘋果釋出更新改善16吋MacBook Pro異音問題 但似乎未完全修復

2019-12-13 14:36

iOS 13.3暗示 蘋果準備推出新款Powerbeats 4耳機

2019-12-12 09:06

WD在台推出 對應NAS裝置快取使用的Red SSD等新品

2019-12-12 08:59

Google更新ARCore 讓擴增實境物件也能以更真實方式呈現

2019-12-12 08:58

NVIDIA藉由人工智慧技術 讓2D平面影像轉換成擬真3D物件

2019-12-12 08:57

Intel推出代號Horse Ridge的低溫控制量子處理器 讓量子運算進入商用

2019-12-12 08:56

區分塔式與機架式的新款Mac Pro 連同Pro Display XDR顯示器一起開賣

2019-12-11 17:31

趕在聖誕節前 小米推出手持吸塵器、新掃拖機器人與電動牙刷等新品

2019-12-11 17:24

蘋果螢幕Pro Display XDR上市！買不起是不夠有錢還不夠專業？

2019-12-11 15:46

Apple Watch、AirPods熱銷 蘋果上季稱霸穿戴裝置市場

2019-12-10 17:10

除了手機、平板與電腦 華為明年所有消費性產品都會採用鴻蒙作業系統

2019-12-10 10:54

新款Mac Pro、Pro Display XDR顯示器預期在12/10正式上架銷售

2019-12-10 10:53

蘋果證實16吋MacBook Pro擴音器產生異音 僅為軟體問題

2019-12-09 10:51

蘋果證實16吋MacBook Pro擴音器產生異音 僅為軟體問題

2019-12-08 10:00

蘋果中國官網上架了五款記憶體 買不起是你信仰不夠

2019-12-07 22:24

Qualcomm將於明年擴大常時連網筆電需求規模 針對消費市場也會有所著墨

2019-12-07 08:35

目前延展實境應用仍以商用居多 Qualcomm希望藉Niantic合作帶來改變

2019-12-07 08:35

AWS打造一把能以生成對抗網路產生原創音樂的AI音樂鍵盤

2019-12-07 08:35
看更多

熱門文章

華為證實明年3月上市的Mate Xs將換上更好螢幕及鉸鍊設計

2019-12-22 13:06

Google翻譯改進59種語言離線翻譯功能精準度

2019-12-22 13:06

《恐龍危機》在內經典作品即將復刻製作？ CAPCOM申請多項遊戲作品商標

2019-12-22 13:07

Mozilla攜手NextDNS 讓使用者上網更安全

2019-12-22 13:07

蘋果組成12人研究團隊 計畫以衛星通訊確保裝置隨時連線

2019-12-22 13:07

LG跟進推出一款可節省桌面佔用空間的螢幕 不用時可貼合牆壁

2019-12-23 10:09

Facebook收購西班牙新創PlayGiga 進軍雲端串流遊戲服務

2019-12-22 13:06

Google收購Typhoon Studio工作團隊 擴展Stadia遊戲陣容

2019-12-23 10:09

新版YouTube app將加入虛擬遙控器、支援數位助理聲控操作

2019-12-23 10:08

Honda將於CES 2020展示全新概念方向盤、車載助理與更多車輛應用設計

2019-12-23 10:08

三星預計在CES 2020推出「NEON」 提供沉浸式智慧體驗

2019-12-23 10:08

倫敦電動公車明年開始 將有人工噪音提醒路人保持距離

2019-12-23 10:08

以Azure服務為基礎 Erisson攜手微軟打造規模更大的車聯網平台

2019-12-23 10:08

GoPro推出支援HERO8 Black 與一般相機使用的Light Mod配件

2019-12-23 10:07
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top