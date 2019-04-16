二代Apple Pencil可能干擾車鑰匙 開不了車門怎麼辦？

2019-04-16 19:25 聯合新聞網 綜合報導



若是使用iPad Pro為二代Apple Pencil充電，可能會干擾車鑰匙的訊號，造成無法開鎖汽車的問題。圖／udn買東西 分享 facebook

考慮購買或正在使用二代Apple Pencil的人要注意了，因為把iPad Pro與Apple Pencil放在一起時，有可能會開不了車！根據蘋果今日更新的「Apple Pencil使用注意事項」提及，若是使用iPad Pro為二代Apple Pencil充電，可能會干擾車鑰匙的訊號，造成無法開鎖汽車的問題。

雖然蘋果官方並沒有解釋，為什麼當iPad Pro為二代Apple Pencil充電時，會干擾車鑰匙的訊號，但確實有許多用戶被這樣的問題所困擾，而要解決車鑰匙失效的窘境，其實也相當容易，不要將iPad Pro與Apple Pencil放在一起就好！

官方指出，由於iPad Pro與Apple Pencil可以透過磁性連接，在Apple Pencil充滿電的條件下，不會出現干擾問題。但若是iPad Pro正在為Apple Pencil充電，建議要在使用車鑰匙前，將兩者分開，或是乾脆讓車鑰匙遠離iPad Pro與Apple Pencil就可以解除問題了。

二代Apple Pencil使用注意事項原文：

If you’re charging your Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with your iPad Pro and your car’s keyless entry device (key fob) is nearby, signal interference might prevent you from unlocking your car with your key fob. If this happens, you can simply move your iPad Pro away from the key fob or remove your Apple Pencil from your iPad Pro and store it separately. When Apple Pencil is finished charging, any resulting signal interference will cease.