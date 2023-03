傳奇架構師Raja Koduri確定3月底離開Intel

去年底將圖形晶片部門拆分為二,其中消費性圖形業務將與Intel客戶運算部門合併,而加速運算業務則併入數據中心與人工智慧部門之後,原本負責帶領圖形晶片部門、回歸擔任首席架構師的Raja Koduri,稍早確認將於3月底離開Intel。

Thank you Pat and @intel for many cherished memories and incredible learning over the past 5 years. Will be embarking on a new chapter in my life, doing a software startup as noted below. Will have more to share in coming weeks. https://t.co/8DcnNdso3r