加拿大食譜服務新創Prepear品牌標誌 遭蘋果指控抄襲
蘋果以品牌標誌雷同為由，控訴加拿大食譜服務新創團隊Prepear，而後者則認為蘋果以小欺大，準備透過多人連署形式與蘋果抗爭到底。
Prepear創辦人Natalie Monson於Instagram說明，由於蘋果以設計形式雷同為由，指控Prepear品牌標誌涉及侵害蘋果品牌標誌權益，進而向Prepear提告。在相關說明中，Natalie Monson強調蘋果是以大欺小，認為蘋果以其企業規模欺凌辛苦經營的小型企業，因此將維持Prepear品牌標誌設計，並且表明不受威脅。
目前Prepear已經透過Change.org請願網站發起連署，同時也說明為了支付相關法律訴訟費用，已經解雇一名公司成員，藉此爭取本身權益。
Dear Instagram Friends- I NEED YOUR HELP! I know there are a lot of heavy things going on in the world right now, and this is nothing in comparison, but I need your help in a situation that is affecting me, my family, and my coworkers. Please help! Many of you know that I started a business called Prepear almost 5 years ago. It is an app that you can store all your recipes in one place, plan your meals, make grocery lists, and get your groceries delivered all in one place. Recently @apple yes, The trillion dollar Apple, has decided to oppose and go after our small business’ trademark saying our pear logo is too close to their apple logo and supposedly hurts their brand? This is a big blow to us at Prepear. To fight this it will cost tens of thousands of dollars. The CRAZY thing is that Apple has done this to dozens of other other small business fruit logo companies, and many have chosen to abandon their logo, or close doors. While the rest of the world is going out of their way to help small businesses during this pandemic, Apple has chosen to go after our small business. I’m not trying to get anyone to stop using or buying Apple products. I feel a moral obligation to take a stand against Apple's aggressive legal action against small businesses and fight for the right to keep our logo. We are defending ourselves against Apple not only to keep our logo, but to send a message to big tech companies that bullying small businesses has consequences. HOW YOU CAN HELP: 1 Sign the petition (link in my bio or in my stories) 2 Share that same link on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. http://chng.it/QPd2mRYW #savethepearfromapple
總部位於加拿大，並且由原本投入經營食譜部落格內容的Natalie Monson創立，主要提供各類食譜內容、餐飲規劃、烹調用品清單，並且與超市採購整合的Prepear，除了提供以廣告支撐服務運作成本的免費版本，以及以一年付費訂閱使用版本。
而在另一個同樣由Natalie Monson創立，針對兒童飲食需求提供食譜內容的Super Healthy Kids服務，則是以草莓作為品牌標誌設計，但在此次訴訟並未被蘋果列為侵權對象。
在此之前，蘋果也曾被指出因為涉及影響本身服務、產品發展，因此經常利用本身平台經營優勢，以違反App Store規範為由將第三方服務下架，或是要求調整特定功能，因此遭許多開發者質疑濫用平台經營身分，同時也被指控涉及影響市場競爭。
不過，蘋果方面自然對此類指控予以否認，同時也強調在App Store擔任「守門人」角色，避免被有心人士濫用。在此次WWDC 2020期間，蘋果更強調讓開發者能有更大彈性，甚至可主張app內容合理性，進而要求蘋果調整政策。
《原文刊登於合作媒體mashdigi，聯合新聞網獲授權轉載。》
