加拿大食譜服務新創Prepear品牌標誌 遭蘋果指控抄襲

聯合新聞網 / 楊又肇

蘋果以品牌標誌雷同為由，控訴加拿大食譜服務新創團隊Prepear，而後者則認為蘋果以小欺大，準備透過多人連署形式與蘋果抗爭到底。

Prepear創辦人Natalie Monson於Instagram說明，由於蘋果以設計形式雷同為由，指控Prepear品牌標誌涉及侵害蘋果品牌標誌權益，進而向Prepear提告。在相關說明中，Natalie Monson強調蘋果是以大欺小，認為蘋果以其企業規模欺凌辛苦經營的小型企業，因此將維持Prepear品牌標誌設計，並且表明不受威脅。

目前Prepear已經透過Change.org請願網站發起連署，同時也說明為了支付相關法律訴訟費用，已經解雇一名公司成員，藉此爭取本身權益。

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

Dear Instagram Friends- I NEED YOUR HELP! I know there are a lot of heavy things going on in the world right now, and this is nothing in comparison, but I need your help in a situation that is affecting me, my family, and my coworkers. Please help! Many of you know that I started a business called Prepear almost 5 years ago. It is an app that you can store all your recipes in one place, plan your meals, make grocery lists, and get your groceries delivered all in one place. Recently @apple yes, The trillion dollar Apple, has decided to oppose and go after our small business’ trademark saying our pear logo is too close to their apple logo and supposedly hurts their brand? This is a big blow to us at Prepear. To fight this it will cost tens of thousands of dollars. The CRAZY thing is that Apple has done this to dozens of other other small business fruit logo companies, and many have chosen to abandon their logo, or close doors. While the rest of the world is going out of their way to help small businesses during this pandemic, Apple has chosen to go after our small business. I’m not trying to get anyone to stop using or buying Apple products. I feel a moral obligation to take a stand against Apple's aggressive legal action against small businesses and fight for the right to keep our logo. We are defending ourselves against Apple not only to keep our logo, but to send a message to big tech companies that bullying small businesses has consequences. HOW YOU CAN HELP: 1 Sign the petition (link in my bio or in my stories) 2 Share that same link on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. http://chng.it/QPd2mRYW #savethepearfromapple

Healthy Kids Recipes•Routines（@superhealthykids）分享的貼文 於 張貼

總部位於加拿大，並且由原本投入經營食譜部落格內容的Natalie Monson創立，主要提供各類食譜內容、餐飲規劃、烹調用品清單，並且與超市採購整合的Prepear，除了提供以廣告支撐服務運作成本的免費版本，以及以一年付費訂閱使用版本。

而在另一個同樣由Natalie Monson創立，針對兒童飲食需求提供食譜內容的Super Healthy Kids服務，則是以草莓作為品牌標誌設計，但在此次訴訟並未被蘋果列為侵權對象。

在此之前，蘋果也曾被指出因為涉及影響本身服務、產品發展，因此經常利用本身平台經營優勢，以違反App Store規範為由將第三方服務下架，或是要求調整特定功能，因此遭許多開發者質疑濫用平台經營身分，同時也被指控涉及影響市場競爭。

不過，蘋果方面自然對此類指控予以否認，同時也強調在App Store擔任「守門人」角色，避免被有心人士濫用。在此次WWDC 2020期間，蘋果更強調讓開發者能有更大彈性，甚至可主張app內容合理性，進而要求蘋果調整政策。

《原文刊登於合作媒體mashdigi，聯合新聞網獲授權轉載。》

品牌 食譜 Instagram

相關新聞

TikTok將向美國政府提告 抗議未提供充分準備時間與申辯機會

在美國總統川普下令45天後將禁止美國境內任何以個人或企業名義與TikTok、WeChat等中國服務進行交易 (註)，TikTok母公司字節跳動也傳出最快會在美國時間8月11日提告，認為美國政府此舉違反正常流程，同時也讓字節跳動沒有充分準備時間。

川普令封殺抖音、微信 一次盤點被陸拒在門外的外國網站App

美國與中國的對抗急劇升級，「戰火」已經蔓延到互聯網領域。美國總統川普（Donald Trump）近日簽署行政命令，禁止在美國管轄範圍內與TikTok母公司字節跳動和微信（WeChat）母公司騰訊進行任何交易， 45日後生效。對於TikTok等軟件在美國受到限制一事，大陸旅遊網站「攜程網」創辦人梁建章日前撰文，呼籲中國應該開放Google、Facebook及其他國際主流網站來應對，以此突顯美國做法沒有正當性。以下就通過本文，梳理有哪些國際網站和軟件在中國「無法正常訪問」。

微軟：沒有計畫取消Xbox Live Gold訂閱服務

先前默默更換Xbox Game Pass品牌標誌，同時也取消12個月的Xbox Live Gold訂閱選項，繞不少玩家猜測微軟接下來可能計畫將Xbox Live Gold服務與Xbox Game Pass整合，未來可能僅保留後者。但微軟在隨後發出聲明表示，並不會終止Xbox Live Gold訂閱服務，同時也不會將Xbox Live服務更名。

微軟宣布將在2030年 於企業內部實現零廢棄物目標

繼日前宣佈將在2030年實現零排碳目標後，微軟稍早又再次宣布將在2030年於企業內部實現零廢棄物目標，意味未來微軟所製造產品將不會有任何垃圾產生，同時所有零件用品也都將朝向可全面回收形式發展。

經濟部攜手Cisco打造5G網路開放架構驗測平台 推動白牌網通設備藍海商機

經濟部工業局今日 (8/7)宣布，攜手Cisco及智邦、明泰、智易、亞旭、中磊、正文、伸波通訊、臺灣可億隆、優達科技等台灣網通設備業者，以及系統整合商華電聯網，於桃園智慧創新應用示範中心打造全台首座5G網路開放架構驗測平台，藉此擴展台灣5G網路電信設備發展商機。

參考台灣成功經驗 foodpanda將進駐日本及南韓市場

foodpanda宣布，將以台灣市場成功經驗進軍日本，成為foodpanda在亞洲地區進駐的第12個市場，接下來也準備進駐南韓市場。

包含尚未公布架構產品！Intel多達20GB的原始編碼等文件遭外流

Twitter上一位名為Tillie Kottmann的開發從業人員貼出標榜為Intel旗下Lake系列架構處理器平台原始碼相關文件內容，同時大小總計達20GB容量，其中包含尚未公開處理器產品。

消息指稱微軟有意收購TikTok所有海外業務 字節跳動否認

在原先聲明內容中，微軟除了說明將收購TikTok美國業務，更證實將連帶收購包含加拿大、紐西蘭與澳洲業務，但在稍早消息裡更傳出微軟有意收購TikTok全球範圍業務。

Intel、聯發科合作5G連網晶片「T700」 預計用於明年初推出筆電產品

去年宣布與Intel合作PC使用5G連網晶片後，聯發科宣布旗下T700數據晶片已經完成以6GHz以下頻段實現獨立組網連網通話測試，預計將使5G網路使用體驗能與PC結合，並且創造全新PC使體驗。

Intel將與更多遊戲業者深度合作 進一步提昇旗下處理器遊戲效能

針對旗下處理器與遊戲業者合作關係，Intel透露接下來將會有更多與遊戲業者深度合作，藉此讓處理器能在遊戲內容有更進一步效能提昇之餘，同時也能有更多應用表現。

TikTok證實 將在愛爾蘭建置造價約5億美元的數據中心

TikTok證實將在愛爾蘭境內建立一座約5億美元造價的數據中心，藉此存放歐洲地區用戶透過其服務產生影音內容等數據。

