網球／實力寵粉！約克維奇賽後「脫光光」給粉絲只剩褲子

After his dramatic 3-set victory last night over Sebi Korda in the ⁦@AdelaideTennis⁩ championship, ⁦@DjokerNole⁩ spent over 30 minutes signing autographs, taking selfies and emptying his tennis bag. This was how he left the court, giving everything he had to the fans. pic.twitter.com/vstTFr9kte