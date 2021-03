F1／三明治包裝紙卡在煞車 Alpine處女秀就搞烏龍

今年的F1賽事總算在昨日(29日)的巴林大獎賽中正式揭幕,幾支初出茅廬的車隊如Alpine與Aston Martin都竭盡所能地試圖在中游拚出一片天,不過好不容易在排位戰掙得P9的前世界冠軍Fernando Alonso正賽卻在第32圈時默默退場,今天Alpine車隊在推特上公佈原因,竟是因三明治包裝紙卡在後煞車導管,導致系統損壞退賽。

#BahrainGP, Race Report ⬇️

"It was a very unlucky first race for Fernando considering how strong he looked. Esteban drove a solid race today starting from sixteenth and was heading towards a possible points finish." - Marcin Budkowski



⏩ https://t.co/dDldrPcgvt pic.twitter.com/5vLLGra5xm