田徑／牙買加短跑名將開第一槍 要接種疫苗寧不參加東奧

手握四面奧運獎牌的牙買加選手布雷克(Yohan Blake)表示自己寧願放棄參加東京奧運,也不願接種新冠肺炎疫苗。

Jamaican sprinting star @YohanBlake says he would rather miss this Summer's Olympic Games, which is likely to be his last, than take any COVID-19 vaccines.



