網球／為參加東京奧運 前球后哈蕾普接種輝瑞疫苗

女單世界排名第三的哈蕾普(Simona Halep)在今日(25日)接種了新冠肺炎疫苗。這位29歲的網球選手在羅馬尼亞接受了首批輝瑞疫苗,因為該國是將運動員列入優先接種名單的國家之一。

Great news! Today Simona Halep got her COVID vaccination shot. "I wanted to get vaccinated. I came with an open mind and I'm fine. I was vaccinated with Pfizer. I'm fine, I haven't had any side effects now. It's for everyone's sake and that's why I decided to get vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/QQkddaiEDQ